Three area football teams received official invitations to the District 3 playoffs Tuesday.
Delone Catholic, which wrapped up a 6-0 regular season that resulted in a YAIAA-3 title, will host Steel-High (5-0) on Friday night in the Class 1A champioship game at 7 p.m.
In Class 3A, Bermudian Springs secured the No. 4 seed which pits the Eagles opposite No. 1 Middletown in Friday night’s semifinals.
New Oxford, the YAIAA-2 champ, is seeded third in Class 5A which holds its semifinals on Nov 6. The Colonials (5-0) will travel to face No. 2 Warwick (6-0) at 7 p.m.
Before turning their attention to Warwick, the Ox visits West York this Friday.
District 3 Football Championships
Class 6A
Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals
4. William Penn (6-0) vs. 1. Harrisburg (4-0). Harrisburg forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 exposure
3. Central York (6-0) at 2. Central Dauphin (5-0), 7
Class 5A
Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals
4. Mechanicsburg (5-0) at 1. Governor Mifflin (5-0), 7
3. New Oxford (5-0) at 2. Warwick (6-0), 7
Class 4A
Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals
4. Conrad Weiser (6-0) at 1. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0), 7
3. Northern (6-0) at 2. ELCO (6-0), 7
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday
4. Bermudian Springs (4-2) at 1. Middletown (3-1), 7
Saturday
3. Boiling Springs (4-1) at 2. Wyomissing (5-0), 1
Class 2A
Championship
Friday, 11/6
2. Camp Hill (2-2) at 1. York Catholic (5-1), 7
Class 1A
Championship
Friday
2. Steel-High (5-0) at 1. Delone Catholic (6-0), 7
