Three area football teams received official invitations to the District 3 playoffs Tuesday.

Delone Catholic, which wrapped up a 6-0 regular season that resulted in a YAIAA-3 title, will host Steel-High (5-0) on Friday night in the Class 1A champioship game at 7 p.m.

In Class 3A, Bermudian Springs secured the No. 4 seed which pits the Eagles opposite No. 1 Middletown in Friday night’s semifinals.

New Oxford, the YAIAA-2 champ, is seeded third in Class 5A which holds its semifinals on Nov 6. The Colonials (5-0) will travel to face No. 2 Warwick (6-0) at 7 p.m.

Before turning their attention to Warwick, the Ox visits West York this Friday.

District 3 Football Championships

Class 6A

Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals

4. William Penn (6-0) vs. 1. Harrisburg (4-0). Harrisburg forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 exposure

3. Central York (6-0) at 2. Central Dauphin (5-0), 7

Class 5A

Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals

4. Mechanicsburg (5-0) at 1. Governor Mifflin (5-0), 7

3. New Oxford (5-0) at 2. Warwick (6-0), 7

Class 4A

Friday, 11/6 - Semifinals

4. Conrad Weiser (6-0) at 1. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0), 7

3. Northern (6-0) at 2. ELCO (6-0), 7

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday

4. Bermudian Springs (4-2) at 1. Middletown (3-1), 7

Saturday

3. Boiling Springs (4-1) at 2. Wyomissing (5-0), 1

Class 2A

Championship

Friday, 11/6

2. Camp Hill (2-2) at 1. York Catholic (5-1), 7

Class 1A

Championship

Friday

2. Steel-High (5-0) at 1. Delone Catholic (6-0), 7

