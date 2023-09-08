The Gettysburg Warriors have waited more than two weeks to get their first win of the season. Thanks to Mother Nature, any celebration of a victory in the home opener against Boiling Springs was put on hold.
Lightning delayed action at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter on Friday with the hosts in front, 21-7. After the squads spent more than 90 minutes in the locker room, the decision was made to halt play.
The plan is to resume the contest today at 4 p.m. A final decision based on current weather data will be made by noon.
The Warriors (0-2) got off to a crisp start and breezed to a three-score advantage before the Bubblers (1-1) got on the board. Their lone touchdown came with a cost. Quarterback Liam Fisher scrambled for a 14-yard rumble to nirvana but was believed to have suffered a major knee injury on the play.
“The boys prepared well this week,” said Warrior head coach Matt Heiser. “They were locked into what they had to do. Now the hard part will be getting them back to this point tomorrow or whenever the game resumes.”
Brady Heiser, Preston Burnett and Landon Keefer keyed the fast getaway for the Maroon and White.
It took less than two minutes for the home team to draw first blood. Heavy doses of Burnett and a 29-yard strike from Heiser to Keefer got Gettysburg in the red zone. Heiser pitched to Burnett on a rollout left at the 10 and the sophomore darted in.
A three-and out plus a nine-yard punt put the Warriors in business at the Bubbler 37. On fourth-and-three at the 19, Heiser faked to Burnett on a zone read, kept the oblong spheroid and found a seam for six. Late in the first frame, another poor punt gave the ball back to Heiser’s club at the Boiling Springs 34. On first down, Heiser sent two receivers to the right and had Keefer isolated in 1-on-1 coverage on the left. Keefer got open on a fly pattern and had the perfect spiral nestle into his waiting hands in the end zone. Connor Hazel’s third perfect PAT made it 21-0 with 3:24 left in the period.
Strong running by Matthew McNair got the Bubblers close before Fisher finished the drive, and perhaps his season.
Heiser was 4-for-4 for 79 passing yards and added his touchdown scamper in 14:23 of action. Burnett plowed ahead for 63 yards on 11 totes. Keefer snared three aerials for 74 yards.
G-Preston Burnett 10 run (Connor Hazel kick) 10:12
G-Brady Heiser 19 run (Hazel kick) 7:20
G-Landon Keefer 34 pass from Heiser (Hazel kick) 3:24
BS-Liam Fisher 14 run (kick good)
Rushing: BS-Matthew McNair 5-40, Liam Fisher 3-15, Owen Sackett 4-9, Gage Hughes 1-2; G-Preston Burnett 11-63, Brady Heiser 1-19, Shayde Shultz 1-11, Rico Trejo 2-4, Slade Parsons 1-1.
Passing: BS-Fisher 2-8-12-0 ; G-Heiser 4-4-79-0.
Receiving: BS-Sawyer Young 1-11, Sackett 1-1; G-Logan Keefer 3-74, Shultz 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.