Fayetteville southpaw Nick Walter came armed with an array of off-speed pitches that he used to effectively baffle the Biglerville bats in his team’s 4-1 victory in Franklin County American Legion baseball action Wednesday evening at Oakside Community Park.
More of a soft-tosser, Walter worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run and two hits with five strikeouts and four walks. He threw strikes on 46 out of his 79 pitches.
“Nick has a funky delivery and he hides the ball well. Being a lefty doesn’t hurt him, either,” Fayetteville head coach Bryce Kendall said. “He kept their hitters off-balance and the defense made the plays behind him. Which is something that he needs, because he’s not going to strike out a lot of guys.”
Biglerville (2-1) trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth when Kolton Trimmer drew a two-out free pass that was followed by Nolan Miller’s booming double to the fence in left field that chased home Trimmer and spelled the end of the evening for Walter.
Fayetteville reliever Colton Wadel walked Gavin Taylor, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Wadel fanned the next hitter to keep his team’s three-run lead intact.
Wadel was relieved by Ryan Schellhase to begin the seventh and Schellhase sat Post 262 down in order to earn the save.
“We didn’t have any energy at all tonight. It was like we didn’t want to be here,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “I don’t know if our guys saw that they hadn’t won yet and didn’t take it seriously, or what?”
While Walter was dealing for the visitors, Trimmer was matching him for the hosts over the first three frames.
Fayetteville (1-3) had singles in each of the first two innings, but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
In the fourth, Trevor Holden belted a double to left-center to begin the inning. Then with one down, Ceagan Truett singled to score Holden with the game’s first run.
A Tate Brookens single with two down scored Truett to double the guest’s advantage.
“Our guys had to time (Trimmer) the first time through the order,” Kendall said. “He was throwing strikes and once they timed him, they hit the ball well.”
Fayetteville posted another two-spot in the fifth with Holden singling home Gage Brookens and Wadel hitting a sac fly to score Bryce Lehman.
Biglerville didn’t register a hit until Austin Black’s single with one down in the fourth. The hosts’ best chance to score prior to the sixth came an inning prior when Post 262 had runners on second and third with two away, following a pair of walks and a wild pitch.
Walter and Cam Hartzel battled to a full count before Hartzel popped out to second to end the threat.
“(Walter) threw a bunch of junk and kept us off-balance,” Weigle said. “We were out on our front foot and had a lot of weak contact.”
Biglerville returns to action on Friday with a 6 p.m. road game at Chambersburg.
“We’ve got a chance to bounce back on Friday,” Weigle said. “Hopefully we show up with more fire than we did tonight.”
Fayetteville 000 220 0 — 4 8 1
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Nick Walter, Colton Wadel (6), Ryan Schellhase (7) and Ceagan Truett; Kolton Trimmer, Austin Black (6) and Tyson Taylor. SO-BB: Walter 5-4, Wadel 1-1, Schellhase 1-0; Trimmer 1-0, Black 3-1. W-Walter. L-Trimmer. 2B: F-Trevor Holden; B-Nolan Miller.
