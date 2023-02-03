Down by 16 points with 4:31 left in the third quarter, Delone Catholic stormed back over the next eight minutes to take a six-point lead over Hanover with 4:35 to go in the game. But the Nighthawks refused to lose, and went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead and finish out a 58-55 victory Friday in boys’ basketball action on Senior Night at Hanover.
Delone (14-7, 9-5 YAIAA-3), which looks to have the No. 5 seed in the upcoming District 3-4A playoffs wrapped up, had a tough time getting out of the gate against the Nighthawks, who finished their season 10-12, 6-8 Y-3. Hanover coach Kyle Krout started his five seniors, and when William Hatfield scored the first points of the game on a short jumper, the little-used senior lit a spark under Hanover that lasted the entire game.
In the first quarter, Ethan Herndon and Ethan Killinger did the heavy lifting for the Nighthawks, trading baskets until Herndon hit a 3-pointer off a beautiful feed from Gavin Trish to give Hanover a 15-10 lead after one.
Delone had trouble finding any open looks, relying on a spinning layup by Cam Keller, and Brandon Smith and Gage Zimmerman each driving hard for hard-earned layups.
The second period saw the intense Hawks clamp things down. Bryson Kopp, who is Delone’s leading scorer averaging 13 points per game, only scored one first-half field goal, and went to the line twice. Hanover held the Squires to just six points in the second and, behind Roberts, Herndon and Killinger, built a 27-16 lead going into halftime.
“We knew at halftime, with them being a very, very good district team, they were not going to lay down and give it to us,” said Krout, who is in his first year as Hanover’s head coach. “We knew they would throw their punches, and we were finally able to withstand those punches. Our last couple of games have been very tough.”
Krout graduated from Hanover in 2016, having been the quarterback on the football team and been a member of the 1,000-point club in basketball. It is his first head coaching position.
The Hanover gym was raining threes in the third quarter. Roberts hit one from the left corner, then the next time down the court Jaxson Dell dropped one. Dell put in a very tough layup, and then Roberts hit another three to give the Hawks a 38-22 lead with 4:31 to go in the third. But then things changed drastically.
Aidan Wittmer hit the first of his two down-towners, and Kopp finally got going, hitting a three as well. Kopp ended up leading all scorers with 23 points. Five different Squires scored in an incredible comeback, and while Delone quickly put 17 points on the board, all Hanover could manage was two free throws.
Killinger scored two freebies with 7:18 to go in the fourth to maintain the Hawks’ lead at 42-39. But quickly Zimmerman drove for a layup, Wittmer hit another three, Keller put in a layup and then Kopp scored on the break. The burst had given Delone a 48-42 lead with 4:35 to go.
“We shot the ball horribly in the first half,” said Delone coach Brandon Staub, “but got a couple of shots to fall and then the defensive effort and intensity picked up. We were able to get back in it and make some good things happen at the offensive end. But there was a lot energy expended to come back like that.”
Indeed, Zimmerman and Keller, the sparks to the Squire comeback, came out of the game for a breather. Immediately, Roberts dropped another bomb to pull Hanover within three. Staub called timeout and got his dynamic sparkplugs back in, but the Hawks had held on during the avalanche and regrouped during the timeout.
“Actually, the big issue was we didn’t match their intensity and physicality at the beginning and we dug ourselves a big hole to climb out of” Staub said. “But it was a really good game. Delone-Hanover is such a rivalry game, and you always want to win this one. We have had so many games these last couple of weeks, and I think our kids are a little tired.”
After the Delone timeout, Roberts hit a three, Herndon hit a three, Justus Feeser hit a running jumper, Herndon made a layup off a rebound, and Roberts dropped in two free throws. Suddenly, in a span of just over three minutes, the Nighthawks had a 54-48 lead with a minute-and-a-half remaining.
In the final minute, Kopp drained a three and made a twisting layup with two seconds left. The Squires had one more chance to tie it if they could intercept the final inbounds pass, but they could they were unable.
Roberts, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers and went 5-for-5 from the line, also grabbed eight rebounds and was the catalyst for Hanover in the second half. The senior had a great performance to end his career.
“All the credit goes to those guys in the lockerroom there,” Krout said. “It is just beyond special for me to come back to coach here. This team is like family. Chase is such a fighter. We have a special bond, I think from us both being quarterbacks here. It has been great to watch him grow up and be able to be in the situation to make those shots. He puts in the time. Hopefully this game will be the light that sparks in the gas can. It’s time for something new to shift here.”
After hosting Lancaster Catholic on Monday, the Squires will be focusing on the first round of districts, where they could be playing at York Catholic to face the Irish for the third time this season. The Squires have had tough physical games — and a lot of them — in the last two weeks. They played Cedar Cliff, a 6A school, close earlier this week, and Hanover and Bermudian were both very physical. They should be ready for the district battle.
“We want to win games and compete at our best, but we kind of have the number five seed locked for districts, so at least this doesn’t hurt us,” said Staub. “But we knew they were going to come and battle. We have had a good chance to play some physical teams lately, so we are looking at it as building toward February 20th and the start of districts. I think the story of our season has yet to be written. I think we will grow from this and hopefully get better.”
Delone Catholic 10 6 21 18 — 55
Delone Catholic (55): Camdyn Keller 3 2-2 8, Gage Zimmerman 4 2-2 10, Bryson Kopp 8 5-5 23, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 3 2-2 10, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Dettinburn, Rebert. Totals: 20 11-11 55.
Hanover (58): Jaxson Dell 2 2-2 7, Gavin Trish 1 0-0 2, Justus Feeser 1 0-1 2, Chase Roberts 4 5-5 17, Ethan Herndon 7 1-2 18, Ethan Killinger 4 2-2 10, William Hatfield 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Diaz-Santos, Camillo. Totals: 20 10-12 58.
Three-pointers: DC (4)- Wittmer 2, Kopp 2; H (8)- Roberts 4, Herndon 3, Dell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.