SQUIRES
Delone Catholic’s Gage Zimmerman works inside the Hanover defense for a bucket during Friday’s YAIAA game in Hanover. The Squires staged a furious second-half rally but fell to the Nighthawks, 58-55. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Down by 16 points with 4:31 left in the third quarter, Delone Catholic stormed back over the next eight minutes to take a six-point lead over Hanover with 4:35 to go in the game. But the Nighthawks refused to lose, and went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead and finish out a 58-55 victory Friday in boys’ basketball action on Senior Night at Hanover.

Delone (14-7, 9-5 YAIAA-3), which looks to have the No. 5 seed in the upcoming District 3-4A playoffs wrapped up, had a tough time getting out of the gate against the Nighthawks, who finished their season 10-12, 6-8 Y-3. Hanover coach Kyle Krout started his five seniors, and when William Hatfield scored the first points of the game on a short jumper, the little-used senior lit a spark under Hanover that lasted the entire game.

