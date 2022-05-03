BASEBALL
Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 2
The Knights used a little two-out magic and stellar pitching to claim a walk-off win over the Squires in a YAIAA-4 showdown on Tuesday in Fairfield. Jake Myers played the hero with a two-out, RBI double to score Eric Ball with the game-winning run.
The Knights (10-2), who have won nine of their last 10 games, jumped on top with a single run in the second inning. Valentine singled to right, moved to second when a ball hit by Will Myers was misplayed, and later took third on a fielder’s choice. Cameron Macinyak then plated Valentine with another fielder’s choice to make it 1-0.
Fairfield doubled its lead in the third when Myers rattled a two-out double to score Jayden Bell, who singled earlier in the inning.
Delone (11-3) squared things in the fourth when it loaded the bases on walks to Tyler Hillson and Trent Giraffa before Jake Sherdel was hit by pitch. Nick Pierce swatted a single to chase home both Hillson and Giraffa to make it 2-2.
Pierce’s clutch hit was one of only three allowed by Knight hurler Brady Cree, who went six strong innings. Cree struck out five and walked two, posting five shutout innings during his stint.
Hillson was up to the task on the other side as he went the distanc for Delone, finishing with five punchouts without walking a batter.
The Squires threatened in the top of the seventh, putting two runners on with two outs before reliever Cameron Macinyak recorded a strikeout to end the frame.
Things started innocently enough in the bottom of the seventh as Hillson recorded a pop-up and groundout while facing the first two batters. Ball hit a two-out single, however, bringing Myers to the dish in a big spot. He delivered with a two-bagger to right allowing Ball to hustle home with the winning run.
Myers and Andrew Koons posted two hits apiece for Fairfield, which sat right behind Delone in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings entering the contest. Fairfield moves ahead of Delone into first place in the YAIAA-4 as well.
Delone Catholic 000 200 0 — 2 4 3
Fairfield 011 000 1 — 3 7 0
Hillson. Cree, Macinyak (7). WP: Macinyak. LP: Hillson. SO-BB: Hillson 5-0, Cree 5-2, Macinyak 2-1. 2B: F-J. Myers 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder outlasted rivals from Delone Catholic place third in the YAIAA Doubles Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at New Oxford.
The Eagle duo was halted by Hanover’s top-seeded Charlie Zitto and Antonio Corona 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Delone’s Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner, the second seeds, dropped a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal match to eventual champs Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck of Susquehannock.
The battle for bronze went three sets with Sanders and Snyder, the fourth-seeded team, taking a 6-4 win in the opener. Gervasi and Elsner returned the favor with a 6-4 nod of their own to force a decisive frame.
Sanders and Snyder needed tiebreaker there, winning 9-7 to lock up the victory and qualify for the District 3 Championships.
In Class 3A, South Western’s Alex Guy and Mason Neiderer dropped consecutive straight-set decisions to place fourth.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Tuesday — New Oxford H.S.
Class 3A
Semifinals
1. Arbittier/Koons (Dallastown) d. 4. Alex Guy/Mason Neiderer (South Western) 6-1, 6-3; 2. Wheeler/Nadeau (Red Lion) d. 3. Wu/N. Patel (Dallastown) 6-2, 6-3
Third Place
Wu/N. Patel (Dal) d. Guy/Neiderer (SW) 6-2, 6-3
Championship
Arbittier/Koons (Dal) d. Wheeler/Nadeau (RL) 6-0, 6-3
Class 2A
Semifinals
1. Charlie Zitto/Antonio Corona (Hanover) d. 4. Parker Sanders/Eli Snyder (Bermudian Springs) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Brusse/Reck (Susquehannock) d. 2. Andrew Gervasi/Ben Elsner (Delone Catholic) 6-3, 6-2
Third Place
Gervasi/Elsner (DC) d. Sanders/Snyder (BS) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7)
Championship
Brusse/Reck (Sus) d. Zitto/A. Corona (Han) 6-4, 6-4
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 26, York Suburban 1
Five different Colonials had hat tricks in Tuesday’s thrashing of the visiting Trojans.
Sydney Winpigler spearheaded the attack by pouring in five goals to go along with a pair of assists. Bethany Cohee piled up four goals while Ally Mathis, Maddy Cohee and Hailey Linebaugh tallied three markers apiece.
York Suburban 1 0 — 1
New Oxford 17 9 — 26
Goals: YS-Jackson; NO-Winpigler 5, B. Cohee 4, Mathis 3, M. Cohee 3, H. Linebaugh 3, Cole 2, Wampler, Smith, Dumanchelle, Aleshire, Sanders. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 5, M. Cohee 3, H. Linebaugh 3, Winpigler 2, Wampler 2, Mathis, Smith, Aleshire. Shots: YS-4; NO-42. Saves: YS-Merriam 10; NO-Hardnack 3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lancaster Mennonite 3, New Oxford 1
The Colonials opened with a 26-24 win before watching the Blazers win the next three games 28-26, 26-24, 25-15 in a tightly-contested non-league match on Monday.
Up front, Aden Strausbaugh slammed 19 kills and Dennis Stambaugh drilled 17 more to pace the attack. Noah Haines handed out 38 assists, while also coming up with 20 digs.
Evan Hull paced the defensive effort with 24 digs while Strausbaugh (19), Stambaugh (15) and Ethan Watkins (13) also had big nights for the Ox.
