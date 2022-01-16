The battle for the 2021-22 YAIAA Division 3 wrestling championship will come down to Biglerville and Littlestown.
With that in mind, fans got a sneak peak of what could be in store at the New Oxford Invitational on Saturday, where the Canners edged the Thunderbolts, 111-109, to be the highest finishing Times Area program. Biglerville finished the 24-team tournament in a tie for seventh place, while Littlestown came in just behind in ninth.
“We just wanted to come in and control what we can control,” Biglerville coach Ken Haines said of finishing ahead of the Bolts. “We wanted to work to create scoring opportunities and pull the trigger to try to score.”
The Canners, who currently sit atop the Y-3 with an undefeated record, came into the tournament with Devon Ponce seeded first at 132 pounds as well as Gage Bishop at 152. While Ponce (fourth) and Bishop (fifth) couldn’t quite wrestle to seed, they had teammates right there to pick them up. Biglerville junior Brody Gardner made a strong run to the semifinals at 106 pounds and eventually took third place, racking up three pins in the process.
“He’s still not necessarily working to maintain 106,” Haines said of Gardner’s growth at the weight. “But, it’s much better than what it’s been in the past for him and he’s gaining confidence each and every match out. So he’s really improving, and that confidence is, I think, a big thing for him.”
Also finishing third for Biglerville was freshman Mason Keiper, who has impressed against mostly juniors and seniors this season at 215 pounds.
“He’s a kid that wants to get better at wrestling, wants to polish his skills,” Haines said of Keiper. “So hopefully he stays injury free and keeps a good attitude and keeps having opportunities and is taking those opportunities.”
For the Bolts, sophomore Cameron Mingee entered as the tournament’s second seed in what was a loaded 126-pound weight class. He reached the semifinals with a first-round pin and then a tight victory over New Oxford’s Jerry Datolli before losing a narrow, 8-6, decision in the semifinals. He was then able to refocus on the back side and pick up a pair of pins to take home third place.
Perhaps the stars of the tournament for Littlestown, however, were junior Barrett Zeigler at 120 and freshman Tanner Rock at 160. Both Zeigler and Rock made runs to the finals in their respective weight class before taking home second place.
“Barrett’s the hardest-working kid on the team,” Littlestown coach Andrew Polashuk said. “As his coach, I tell him that he’s clearly there with those guys at that top level. Sometimes he just doesn’t believe that. But hopefully seeing that he got to the finals here, he starts trusting his stuff more, because he’s right there with those guys.”
Rock, like Keiper, has had success this season at a weight laden with upperclassmen.
“I think he got a taste of that varsity level wrestling and got some confidence under him,” Polashuk said of Rock’s early season growth. “Really, now, he’s starting to open up and trust his stuff. So hopefully that carries with him through into the postseason.”
The Canners and Bolts are set to meet in a dual to decide the division title on Thursday. Biglerville has secured at least a share of the title while Littlestown, with just one Y-3 loss, is hoping to become a co-champ.
Bishop McDevitt ran away with the tournament’s team title, crowning four individual champions and scoring 219 points, 39 ahead of second-place Canton. One of those individual champs was Andrew Christie at 152 pounds. Christie began his career at New Oxford, reaching the state tournament as a freshman in 2019-20 before transferring the following season.
“Honestly, it was a little bit odd first pulling in,” Christie said of his tournament experience. “I recognized the entire drive coming into the place. But once I got in here everything just felt familiar and the relationship between me and my past teammates is still great. I love each and every one of them and they’re still family to me. There’s no bad blood between us and I was really happy to see them again.”
After qualifying for the state tournament in each of his first two high school seasons, Christie is hoping to become a state placer for the first time in March.
New Oxford Invitational
Saturday - New Oxford H.S.
Team: 1. Bishop McDevitt 219, 2. Canton 180, 3. Carlisle 168.5, 4. York Suburban 140.5, 5. La Salle 114, 6. CD East 112.5, 7. Biglerville 111, 7. Troy 111, 9. Littlestown 109, 10. Athens 107, 11. New Oxford 102, 20. Hanover 34, 22. Delone Catholic 22.5
First Place
106-Eddie Donovan (La Salle) p. Eli Leiphart (Dover), 1:27; 113-Gavin Bradley (Athens Area) tf. Elijah Hewitt (Northeastern), 21-4 (3:55); 120-Tyler Adams (York Suburban) tf. Barrett Zeigler (Littlestown), 15-0 (2:58); 126-Mason Leiphart (Dover) MD. Trentin Walker (Carlisle), 8-0; 132-Kaden Setzer (Athens Area) MD. Lane Schadel (Line Mountain), 14-5; 138-Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian) dec. Mason Leshock (Line Mountain), 4-0; 145-Jakob Gilfoil (Bishop McDevitt) dec. Noah Rice (York Suburban), 1-0; 152-Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt) MD. Karter Rude (Athens Area), 12-1; 160-Anthony Glessner (Bishop McDevitt) MD. Tanner Rock (Littlestown), 9-1; 172-Mitchell Adams (Carlisle) dec. Terelle Dorceus (Truman), 7-4; 189-Riley Parker (Canton) pinned Kade Werner (Bishop McDevitt), 2:44; 215-Travis Armstrong (CD East) inj, Bryce Enders (Bishop McDevitt), 3-0 (2:48); 285-Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt) F Layton Schmick (Carlisle), 1:03.
Third Place
106-Brody Gardner (Biglerville) pinned Jackson Hersh (La Salle), 2:5); 113-Cohen Landis (Canton) dec. Daniel Corbin (Hanover), 4-3; 120-Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain) pinned Dustin Marion (Truman), 4:01, 126-Cameron Mingee (Littlestown) pinned Zach Emory (York Suburban), 2:54; 132-Seth Seymour (Troy) dec. Devon Ponce (Biglerville), 5-1; 138-Wyatt Dillon (Dover) pinned Hudson Ward (Canton), 2:18; 145-Bailey Ferguson (Canton) dec. Cameron Herring (New Oxford), 4-0; 152-Hayden Ward (Canton) dec. Marcel McDaniels (CD East), 7-0; 160-Anthony Deangelo (Carlisle) dec. Colin Greenblatt (Truman), 8-7; 172-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Josh Fayette (La Salle), 0:35; 189-Michael Gontis (Bishop McDevitt) MD. Mason Woodward (Troy), 11-2; 215-Mason Keiper (Biglerville) pinned Bryce Petrilli (La Salle), 1:57; 285-Mason Nelson (Canton) dec. Gunner Treibley (Meadowbrook Christian), 2-0.
Fifth Place
106-Konner Kerr (Troy) pinned Garrett Pedrick (Carlisle), 0:22; 113-Michael Beutler (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Caleb Schwenk (Troy), 1:00; 120-Nyi Nyi Soe (CD East) dec. Trent Uhler (New Oxford), 7-1; 126-Jerry Datolli (New Oxford) pinned Holden Ward (Canton), 4:36; 132-Bryson Neidigh (York Suburban) dec. Garrett Keener (Greencastle-Antrim), 13-6; 138-Pete Petsinis (Carlisle) dec. Brayden Gentzyel (York Suburban), 3-2; 145-Brendan Purvis (La Salle) dec. Jacob Hinman (Troy), 4-0; 152-Gage Bishop (Biglerville) fft. Tyler Bard (West York); 160-Brenen Taylor (Canton) dec. Ryan Maley (Northeastern), 6-2; 172-Jose Rameriz (Milton Hershey) dec. Allan Mitra (Hanover), 5-3; 189-John Mellor (Truman) pinned Jonathan Redos (Greencastle-Antrim), 0:31; 215-Tyler Schmerge (Northeastern) pinned Gage Pepper (Canton), 2:48; 285-Jake Bixler (New Oxford) pinned Josh Nittenger (Athens Area), 3:43.
Seventh Place
106-Matt Conde (West York) dec. Justin Adams (York Suburban), 1-0; 113-George Leischner (Eastern York) pinned Truman Lauer (Carlisle), 2:00; 120-Kenyon Slater (Troy) pinned Ethan Orner (Northeastern), 1:18; 126-Hunter Wagner (Bishop McDevitt) pinned Constantino Kocoronis (Northeastern), 1:13; 132 Caden Rankin (Littlestown) dec. Conner Bauerline (Delone Catholic), 2-1; 138-Thaddeus Krebs (CD East) dec. Tanner Yingling (Littlestown), 10-4; 145-Jared Porter (CD East) dec. Skylar Jacko (Milton Hershey), 8-1; 152-Jarrett Wilson (Carlisle) pinned Jayden Renzo (Troy), 1:51; 160-Collin Minto (Bishop McDevitt) pinned William Steele (Troy), 3:52; 172-Matt Kelly (La Salle) fft. Harrison Harbin (Littlestown), 0-0; 189-Levi Roberts (Biglerville) MD. Collin Boldt (York Suburban), 8-0; 215-Caleb Nason (Athens Area) pinned Jalani Hopkins (York Suburban), 2:29; 285-Mohamed Aly (CD East) pinned Connor Rankin (Littlestown), 3:35.
