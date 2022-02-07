The last three times the Gettysburg girls’ basketball team squared off against YAIAA-2 rival Eastern York weren’t especially kind.
Monday evening in Wrightsville, the Warriors had a golden opportunity to make amends.
With the score deadlocked at 36 apiece late in the fourth quarter, the Gettysburg girls had their chance. With under two minutes left in regulation, the ball was in the hands of exactly the person the Warriors have relied on the past three years – all-state guard Anne Bair.
After running some time off the clock, Bair penetrated into the lane looking for the go-ahead score. Instead of getting either that or drawing a foul, the Manhattan recruit was whistled for travelling.
The Knights took full advantage of the opportunity, with the help of some clutch free throw shooting. The hosts scored all six of their final points from the charity stripe to pull away for a 42-36 triumph.
The victory secured a second consecutive unbeaten record in the Y-2 by the Wrightsville girls, who have now won their last four games against the Warriors.
“We’re playing at a high level,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said of his team, which fell to 17-4 overall and 8-3 in Y-2. “It was high-energy game and you just have to keep getting better. And it’s the time to get better. The league playoffs hopefully help you get ready for the district playoffs, which hopefully get you ready for states.”
If recent history holds true, Bair’s squad is doing just that. Just two years ago, the Warriors had their season halted in the midst of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Last year in the truncated postseason, the Gettysburg girls made it to the District 3 final before falling to eventual champ Spring Grove.
This year’s squad, which features five senior starters, figures to primed for an encore.
It probably won’t hurt that Bair’s program will not be roadblocked in districts or states by the Golden Knights, either.
“Momentum is an important thing for us,” coach Bair said. “Sometimes we don’t have it but we got it going on for a while tonight.”
Said momentum came after the Knights raced out to a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter. Without changing much at all, the Warriors seized momentum with a quick 8-0 run to even the score early in the second period.
It continued on through the rest of the stanza as Gettysburg outscored Eastern by a 17-4 clip to take a 23-18 lead into the break.
“We’re a system team,” coach Bair said. “We have some stars, but we are a team that has to rely on everyone on the court doing certain things. And everybody contributed and that’s a great thing.”
Camryn Felix knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the period while teammate Autumn Oaster connected on one herself.
The Warriors continued to hang on to the lead in a fairly even third quarter which Eastern won by an 11-9 clip. After extending the lead to five early in the fourth, the Knights began their comeback when Bree Grim drilled a 3-pointer while being fouled. Grim missed the rare four-point play, but the energy that shot gave both her teammates as well as the large student section proved key.
“A lot of energy there,” Grim said of that shot.
After Eastern tied it at 34-all, the Warriors took their last lead of the contest when Anne Bair (10 points) converted a layup with 3:33 left. That would be the final time the Warriors, who shot just two free throws all night, would score.
While the bus ride back to Adams County may not have been a pleasant one for Bair and his team, a new season for the program is just beginning. That will commence Friday evening when they get YAIAA-3 champion and unbeaten Delone Catholic in the Y-A tournament quarterfinals.
Like the Knights to the Warriors of late, Gettysburg is one of the few teams that seems to have Delone’s number. In the last two Y-A playoffs (there was no tournament last season due to Covid), the Warriors have defeated the Squirettes.
“We have (had their number) in the past,” Bair said. “But we’ll have to see what happens Friday.”
Gettysburg 6 17 9 4 – 36
Eastern York 14 4 11 13 – 42
Gettysburg (36): Felix 2 0-0 6, Oaster 2 0-0 6, Eckhart 3 0-0 6, Bair 5 0-0 10, Scavitto 0 2-2 2, Abate 3 0-0 6. Non-corers: Raville. Totals: 15 2-2 36.
Eastern York (42): Neil 1 0-0 2, Seitz 7 4-4 20, Henise 2 4-4 8, Grim 2 0-1 6, Felix 1 0-0 2, Zerbe 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 8-10 42.
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Oaster 2; EY-Grim 2, Seitz 2.
