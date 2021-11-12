Gettysburg College senior Avery Close could’ve graduated in the spring with a degree in Business and entered the workforce.
Instead, with the Bullets not having a men’s basketball season in 2020-21, he took a year off from school and began his final campaign on the hardwood with a 20-point, 12-rebound effort to lead the Bullets to a season-opening, 91-84 overtime victory over Mary Baldwin University in the opening round of the 30th Annual Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night at Bream Gym.
“I’ve made so much progress with the program that I didn’t want to graduate without playing my senior year and I want to help us to get to the (Centennial Conference) playoffs,” Close said. “I lived here in Gettysburg last year and worked at UPS.”
Close is the last player left in the program that played for former Bullet head coach George Petrie, who retired after the 2017-18 season. A 6-foot-6 forward, Close averaged 11.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.0 apg in 2019-20, all team highs for returning players this season.
“The most important thing about Avery is how much this school and this program mean to him,” 4th-year head coach B.J. Dunne said. “He loves Gettysburg College men’s basketball and we love that we’ve still got him for another year.”
The victory vaults the Bullets into today’s championship tilt where they will tussle with Hiram College, a 66-63 winner over Penn State Abington, at 4 p.m. Gettysburg will be looking to claim a second straight tourney crown as they captured the 2019 event with wins over Southern Virginia and SUNY Geneseo.
Gettysburg (1-0) took a 62-41 lead following a 3-pointer from freshman Colin Farrell with 11:15 to go in regulation and appeared to be on its way to an easy victory.
The Bullets were badly outplaying the Fighting Squirrels in just about every aspect of the game, up to that point.
“I was very pleased with how we were getting the ball inside and scoring in the paint,” Dunne said. “We were defending well, too.”
MBU (0-1) began its comeback when Vernon Fraley scored with 10:58 to go and that ignited a 28-6 extended run by the visitors that saw them grab their first lead since early in the first half.
A pair of charity tosses by Quentin Hart pushed the guest in front, 69-68, with 3:32 to play in regulation.
Close answered with an offensive rebound and stickback on the ensuing possession but the lead swung five times in the final three minutes.
Hart had a chance to win it at the buzzer in regulation, but his triple try from the right wing was off the mark.
In overtime, the Bullets won the tip and Elijah Williams connected from the right corner for a trifecta 10 seconds into the extra session to put the hosts in front for good. Williams was wide open on the play after his defender rotated towards the lane to cut off a driving Jack Rooney, who located Williams all by his lonesome and he calmly found nothing by net.
The lead got down to one on two occasions, but the Bullets received a hoop from Close with 2:56 to play, then Farrell followed with a layup at the 1:42 mark.
Hart’s floater in the lane trimmed it to 85-82 with 1:19 to play, but Williams had the answer after he scored off of his own miss with 41 ticks remaining.
Gettysburg was able to salt it away when Ryan McKeon and Rooney each buried a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds.
“I think it was a good learning experience for our guys tonight. We played six freshmen and two other guys with only one year of college basketball experience each,” Dunne said. “Our guys showed a lot of grit and heart to force overtime and then to win the game in overtime.”
Close added, “We had to regroup and trust our game plan; trust what allowed us to build the lead that we did. It’s impressive that we stopped their momentum and won the game.”
Gettysburg led 24-21 following Hart’s freebies with 7:03 to play until the break, but the Bullets sprinted to intermission on a 16-3 spurt.
The Orange and Blue posted four players in double figures in addition to Close with Farrell putting in 15 points in his collegiate debut. McKeon added 13 markers, seven boards and three rejections, Rooney tossing in 12 and Williams supplying 10.
All six freshmen played at least 15 minutes with Rooney, the only other senior on the team, leading a group comprised of himself and four rookies to a 30-8 edge in bench points.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are so talented and I’m not sure some know just how talented they are,” Close said. “I’ve been here for a long time and it’s my job to be patient and to lead them. But they’ll get there.”
Dunne added, “We’re really talented and really athletic. We’ve had really good practices and our guys have worked hard. The advantage of having so many freshmen is that those guys played last year for their high school teams. So they’ve got their legs and they’re ready to go.”
Hart paced the Squirrels with 21 points, while Fraley and Jaden Ignacio each contributed 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.