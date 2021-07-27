At 25-2, the Shippensburg Stars have been nearly unbeatable this year in the South Penn League.
The key word, however, is nearly. And that small, six-letter word, is what gave the Littlestown Dodgers hope heading into Tuesday’s playoff semifinal opener at Veterans Memorial Park in Shippensburg.
The Dodgers, thanks in large part to a go-ahead, three-run home run by Justin Keith, left Shippensburg as 6-3 winners and headed back to Littlestown having stolen home field advantage headed into Thursday’s Game 2.
“I told the guys before the game started that the first game is huge,” Keith, who also serves as the team’s manager, said after the game.
Shippensburg starter Jordie Henry had been outstanding in the regular season, allowing just one earned run over 19 innings pitched, but struggled early on in Tuesday’s start.
A leadoff since by Keith started the game before Trent Copenhaver bunted him over and Nick Rampone’s single made it first and third with one out. Rampone then stole second, moving two in scoring position before Sam Wertz struck out to put two away.
That’s when the Dodgers did their damage, however, first scoring on an error by Ship third baseman Brock Piper and then making it 3-0 when Blake Dipietro singled to score Rampone and Joe Murren.’
“I thought we had great at-bats today,” Keith said. “We got the pitches we wanted. We weren’t out there swinging at stuff in the dirt early. We were staying within ourselves and playing good ball.”
On the other end, Littlestown starter Ryan D’Allesandro didn’t miss a ton of bats, but peppered the strike zone to give the Dodgers two strong, shutout innings before ceding the mound to reliever Tom Herr. Herr, to his credit, retired the side in order in the third to keep it 3-0.
The Stars got on the board in the fourth, however, as Justin Darden led off the inning with a triple to deep center before coming around on a Todd Weldon lineout to left. That’s all they would get in the inning though as Herr managed to work himself out of a jam by getting Scott Witter to ground out to first.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers offense began to stagnate a bit and Shippensburg took advantage in the fifth with Rampone on the mound to relieve Herr. After starting the inning with a strikeout, Rampone conceded a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one down. AJ Farling then came around to make it 3-2 on a double steal despite Littlestown throwing out the runner at second.
That’s where the inning would end, though it wouldn’t take long for the Stars to tie it up. Keith took the mound in the sixth looking for the six-out save, but Christian Melendez immediately greeted him with a fly ball to deep center field that was misplayed to put a runner on third with none away. Keith responded with a strikeout, but after a bunt single and a walk, Melendez came home to tie the game at 3-3 on a fielder’s choice.
Keith eventually got out of the inning with a strikeout of Farling and returned to the dugout looking to fire up his team.
“We always pick each other up every time,” he said. “We know that we’re good ballplayers. We know the mistakes we made. Nobody needed a talking to. We all knew that we can’t do that and give them more runs. But we always pick each other up.”
Whatever was said worked immediately.
Travis Inch started the seventh-inning rally by working a six-pitch walk before Curtis Harman reached base on a single to third after facing an 0-2 count. That’s when Keith stepped up, and did so in a big way.
With Henry having just eclipsed the 100-pitch mark for the night, he delivered the first pitch of the at-bat to Keith and left it hanging. Keith did the rest, putting a charge into the ball and depositing it into the right field bleachers for a three-run home run to put the Dodgers up 6-3.
“It felt pretty good,” Keith said of the swing. “I wasn’t sure, but it felt pretty good off the bat and I thought it had a chance.”
Littlestown nearly added a seventh run but an outfield assist cut down Rampone at home to end the inning.
Keith then returned to the mound to close it out, striking out Melendez with Weldon watching on first to give the Dodgers the win and hand them home-field advantage in the best-of-five series.
“The first game is huge, but hey, it’s a series,” Keith said of the win afterward. “We’ve still got to win two more in order to advance. They’re a great team, but so are we.”
Littlestown 300 000 3 — 6 9 0
Shippensburg 000 111 0 — 3 7 1
Ryan D’Allesandro, Tom Herr (3), Nick Rampone (5), Justin Keith (6); Jordie Henry, Matthew Hallman (7). WP: Keith. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: L-D’allesandro 2-1, Herr 0-1, Rampone 2-1, Keith 3-1; S-Henry 10-3, Hallman 1-0. 2B: L-Travis Inch; S- Christian Melendez. 3B: S-Melendez, Braden Petty, Justin Darden. HR: L-Keith.
