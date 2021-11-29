High expectations are nothing new for Gerry Eckenrode and the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball program.
The Squirettes (20-2) racked up yet another District 3 championship in 2021 with a 48-33 thumping of Lancaster Catholic before having its streak of nine-straight state tournament wins snapped in the PIAA semifinals by Erie’s Villa Maria Academy.
This year, Delone Catholic returns the entirety of its team from a year ago and comes in with a state title on the mind, but Eckenrode isn’t getting wrapped up in the hype.
“Expectations are high, but it’s like I told the kids when we started practicing, it doesn’t matter what you did last year, it’s what you do this year,” he said. “Because you’re going to have a target on your back and you’re going to get everyone’s best game.”
The Squirettes’ vaunted press defense led the way last season, holding opponents to just 32.2 points per game on average. But Delone was no slouch offensively, either, putting up a county-high 58.0 points per game, led by Mount St. Mary’s commit Giana Hoddinott, who averaged 16.3 points per game.
Hoddinott is part of an all-senior starting five alongside guards Abby Jacoby and Abigael Vingsen and forwards Makenna Mummert and Maggie Hughes.
“Obviously with these seniors, I’ve had them for four years now,” Eckenrode said. “They can be coaches on the floor now. They know where they need to be at all times and that’s a big asset.
“But with that, one of the biggest problems you risk is boredom. You don’t want your kids to become complacent, and especially in practice, sometimes you have to mix it up a little bit.”
Eckenrode said that complacency is the biggest of four major concerns he has headed into the year, followed by COVID-19, injuries, and the lack of a true interior presence on defense.
The latter of those worries could be, at least, covered up by the Squirettes’ depth. Both Mummert and Hughes both stand just shy of 6-feet tall, as does sophomore Kaitlyn Schwarz, who played a good deal a year ago.
“I basically have nine kids that will play,” Eckenrode said of his rotation. “Ella Hughes and Brielle Baughman are sophomores who will play more. They didn’t play much last year while Kaitlin did. But the biggest question is how will they play and will they play up to their capabilities?
“As for Kaitlyn, she’s not overly big, but she’s sort of our banger inside and she did a good job of that last year when she played. We’re just not an overly big team.”
As if Squirettes’ faithful needed any more reason to be excited heading into the 2021-22 season, Delone showed over the summer that it has a chance to be among not just the best in the state, but potentially in the country. Eckenrode’s team competed at the Under Armour Best of Maryland Tournament, going 3-2 against some of the top teams in the US as well as Canada.
In the tournament, Delone pushed eventual champion Pope Paul VI (Va.) to the brink before falling, 52-46. They also raced past defending Class 4A state champion Archbishop Wood, 55-32, though the Vikings were missing all-state selection and Vandebilt commit Ryanne Allen.
“There’s no game that we’re going to go into that I don’t think we can win,” Eckenrode said of his team’s confidence. “But at the same time, it just takes one bad game and you lose and you’re out. I think our kids are going to be confident. But talking about it and doing it are two different things.”
The Squirettes begin their campaign on Dec. 10 when they take on WPIAL representative Woodland Hills at West York’s Lady Bulldog Tip-Off Tournament.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
