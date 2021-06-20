Robbie Kendall was back in action on Saturday night after taking some time away from racing.
“We took three weeks off,” said Kendall. “We sucked. I went on vacation and just wanted to know if I still wanted to do this or not.”
The time away paid off as Kendall parked his #55K in victory lane to take home $4,000 from Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. The win was Kendall’s third at the track and first since May 2019. With Speedweek right around the corner Kendall’s triumph came at a great point in the season.
“We needed that,” he said. “Hopefully this rallies into next (week). We’re going to run six of them.”
Greg Plank and Chris Arnold shared the front row for the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature. Plank led the field into turn 1 with Arnold and Austin Bishop battling wheel-to-wheel.
Tucker Klaasmeyer used the bottom of the track to work on Bishop for third. Klaasmeyer drove under Bishop in turn 3 on lap 3 to take the spot. Bishop spun around while running four in turn 2 bringing out the caution on lap 4.
Plank, Arnold, Klaasmeyer, Kendall and Jordan Givler were the top five for the single-file restart.
Klaasmeyer looked under Arnold in turns 1 and 2 on the restart. Tucker once again used turn 3 to his advantage, taking second from Arnold. Kendall was not far behind and challenged Arnold for third, taking the runner-up spot in turn 2.
Klaasmeyer took the lead from Plank on lap 6 with Kendall once again not far behind. Kendall moved under Plank in turn 3 to take second on lap 7.
In addition to the action at the front of the field, Chase Dietz and Freddie Rahmer were making their way through traffic from their 13th and 15th respective starting spots.
Klaasmeyer had a one-second advantage over Kendall as they caught the tail end of the field on lap 12.
Kendall was closing in on Klaasmeyer and looked to his outside on lap 13 in turn 2. The two made contact, with Kendall saving his car from contact with the wall to maintain second.
Kendall stuck with Klaasmeyer as the two leaders made their way through heavy lapped traffic. Dietz and Rahmer continued their charge through the field and were battling for fifth.
Kendall took a peek under Klaasmeyer again with 10 laps to go. Kendall made the pass for the lead getting to the outside of Klaasmeyer in turn 2 on lap 21.
The yellow flag came out on lap 22 when Glenndon Forsythe fell off the pace on the backstretch.
Kendall led Klaasmeyer, Arnold, Dietz and Rahmer to the cone for the restart. Kendall had a solid restart with Dietz looking under Arnold for third. Dietz took the spot coming out of turn 4 with Rahmer right behind him. Arnold tried to reclaim the spot, but Rahmer held on.
Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Kendall when the white flag waved. Kendall took the checkered flag 1.373 seconds ahead of Klaasmeyer. Dietz finished third and Rahmer crossed the line fourth. Arnold completed the top five.
410 sprint car heat races went to Plank, Klaasmeyer, Bishop and Givler.
Scott Dellinger Wins Super Sportsman Tour Race
This Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with PA Speedweek and the 22nd Annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial for 410 Sprints and Extreme Stocks. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30 and grandstand gates opening at 5:30.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (33 laps): 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall ($4,000); 2. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 23-Chris Arnold; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 27-Devon Borden; 8. 38-Cory Haas; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 99m-Kyle Moody; 11. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 12. 8-Billy Dietrich; 13. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 14. 87-Alan Krimes; 15. 11P-Greg Plank; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 19-Troy Wagaman; 18. 21-Matt Campbell; 19. 21T-Scott Fisher; 20. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 21. 24-TJ Stutts (DNF); 22. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 23. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Lap leaders: Plank (1-5), Klaasmeyer (6-21) &
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11P-Greg Plank; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 2. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 23-Chris Arnold; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 24-TJ Stutts; 6. 27-Devon Borden; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 45-Jeff Halligan
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 97-Brie Hershey; 7. 7-Trey Hivner
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 90-Jordan Givler; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 21-Matt Campbell; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
Consy (10 laps): 1. 27-Devon Borden; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 97-Brie Hershey; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 7-Trey Hivner; 8. 45-Jeff Halligan; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Super Sportsman
Feature (25 laps): 1. 30-Scott Dellinger ($1,000); 2. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 3. 5D-Luke Deatrick; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 35-John Edkin; 6. 75-Kenny Edkin; 7. 25-Tyler Wolford; 8. 2m-Matt Ondek; 9. 3B-Mike Enders; 10. 8-Rich Eichelberger; 11. 14-Nate Young; 12. 22-Daniel John; 13. 7-Timmie Barrick; 14. 71K-Glenn Keller; 15. 77-Russ Mitten (DNF); 16. 360-Jay Fannasy (DNF); 17. 10H-Dave Hollar (DNF)
Lap leaders: Gutshall (1-12) & Dellinger (13-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 25-Tyler Wolford; 2. 75-Kenny Edkin; 3. 14-Nate Young; 4. 5D-Luke Deatrick; 5. 2M-Matt Ondek; 6. 22-Daniel John; 7. 35-John Edkin; 8. 71K-Glen Keller; 9. 8-Rich Eichelberger (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 2. 360-Jay Fannasy; 3. 77-Russ Mitten; 4. 30-Scott Dellinger; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 7-Timmie Barrick; 7. 3B-Mike Enders; 8. 10H-Dave Hollar (DNF)
Limited Late Models
Feature (20 laps): 1. 1-Gene Knaub ($800); 2. 21-Chad Myers; 3. 2-Dan Zechman; 4. 151-Kyle Lear; 5. 40-Tommy Slanker; 6. 86-Scott Palmer; 7. 25-Jed Latshaw; 8. 8-Taylor Farling; 9. NINEX-Ross Leinbach; 10. 43-Wayne Bryant; 11. 4m-Kyle Moser; 12. 20-Colin Knaub; 13. 85-Chad Earnst; 14. 116-Travis Mease (DNF); 15. 4-John Moser (DNF); 16. 31-Jake Moser (DNF); 17. 88C-Chuck Cox (DNF); 18. 11B-Jim McBee (DNF); 19. 12-Bobby Beard (DNF); 20. 68-DJ Groft (DNF); 21. 15-Jared Miller (DNF); 22. 81-Daniel Garrett (DNF); 23. 50-Jason Smith (DNF); 24. 11-Austin Warrenfeltz (DNF)
Lap leaders: Gene Knaub (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 151-Kyle Lear; 2. 1-Gene Knaub; 3. 11-Jim McBee; 4. 15-Jared Miller; 5. 31-Jake Moser; 6. 20-Colin Knaub; 7. 11-Austin Warrenfeltz; 8. 55-Jerry Wells
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 85-Chad Earnst; 2. 8-Taylor Farling; 3. 68-DJ Groft; 4. 88-Chuck Cox; 5. 4-John Moser; 6. 00-Harry Shipe; 7. 6-Terry Gingerich; 8. 17y-Steve Yeager
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 2-Dan Zechman; 2. 21-Chad Myers; 3. 40-Tommy Slanker; 4. 81-Daniel Garrett; 5. 50-Jason Smith; 6. NINEX-Ross Leinbach; 7. 111-Doug Legum; 8. 43-Wayne Bryant (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 86-Scott Palmer; 2. 116-Travis Mease; 3. 12-Bobby Beard; 4. 25-Jed Latshaw; 5. 4m-Kyle Moser; 6. 101-Fred Harden; 7. 0TWO-Tommy Cordell (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 20-Colin Knaub; 2. NINEX-Ross Leinbach; 3. 11-Austin Warrenfeltz; 4. 43-Wayne Bryant; 5. 00-Harry Shipe; 6. 101-Fred Harden; 7. 55-Jerry Wells; 8. 0TWO-Tommy Cordell; 9. 111-Doug Legum; 10. 17y-Steve Yeager; 11. 6-Terry Gingerich (DNS)
