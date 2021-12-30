Happy New Year, Everyone!
Let’s take a quick look back at some of the high points of 2021 in outdoor news.
The statewide Opening Day of trout season is set for Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m., COVID-19 considered. In 2020, the single statewide opening day was Tuesday, April 18, as to reduce the opportunity for a congested opening day, an elevated risk of spreading the virus and a lack of social distancing.
Hunters, anglers, and boaters are having a more pleasant (read efficient) experience with getting licenses and permits, with the launch of HuntFishPA, a new user-friendly link to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat (PFBC), and Game (PGC) commissions. Going to the fishandboat.com and pgc.pa.gov websites provides an automatic link to HuntFishPA, which replaces the Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System platform known as The Outdoor Shop.
The bald eagle parents that set up housekeeping in the nest near Codorus State Park in York County delivered the first egg of the season the first week of February. Their second egg came the second week of February. Action was monitored by the PGC’s 24/7 livestream cameras.
So, man won again in Super Bowl LV (as predicted by the annual winning formula unveiled in this column), when the Buccaneers and Chiefs squared off and Tommy Brady collected yet another ring. Watch for the next near-foolproof prediction for Super LVI.
Seven black bears went down in Adams County during the 2020 seasons as part of the sixth-best tally ever, statewide, at 3,608. Though the take in the county was down from the 11 of 2019, bears harvested in 2020 must have been as memorable as Tony Bretzman’s 329-pounder taken in Michaux State Forest.
In February, Taylor J. Knash was introduced as the new game warden for Adams County’s southern district. The 23-year-old Honesdale native fills a void in what has been a long line of distinguished wardens in Adams County that in his district included Larry Haynes, Kevin Anderson, and Dave Grove.
Knouse Foods, which owns the land, coordinated with the Mummasburg Sportsman’s Association, which raised the money from donations by an anonymous member, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission did the design for a blue-painted, concrete ramp and platform designed and installed for handicapped anglers at the Orrtanna pond.
Non-resident students going to universities in Pennsylvania get discounted fishing licenses, at the same price residents pay. The $22.97 cost is the same as an annual resident fishing license and can save eligible students $30 over the cost of an annual non-resident license at $52.97.
Invasive zebra mussels were found in Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County in the first quarter of the year. Zebra mussels spread quickly through aquatic ecosystems and filter plankton, which disrupts aquatic food webs. Zebra mussels have been found in the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, Edinboro Lake, creeks in northwest Pennsylvania. In 2007 they were found in several places in the upper Susquehanna. In 2008 they were found at the Conowingo Dam and Muddy Run. In 2012, they were discovered in the Susquehanna at Berwick.
Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Rachel Thurner-Diaz was named the PFBC’s Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Association 2020 Officer of the Year. Local anglers appreciate her work patrolling Adams County. In 2016, the East Berlin native became only the seventh woman to serve as a WCO in Pennsylvania. The Commission recognized Thurner-Diaz as an outstanding ambassador of goodwill to the angling and boating communities.
For the upcoming hunting seasons in 2021, hunters could hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses. There is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year.
The 2020-21 deer seasons produced the 10th 400,000-whitetail harvest since 1993. It was 435,180, topping the 389,000 kill-number of 2019-20 by 12 percent. The antlered deer harvest of 174,780 set a record for the antler restrictions era, up seven percent over the previous year. The percentage of older bucks taken remained high, with about 64 percent being at least 2 ½ years old. The antlerless harvest of 260,400 beat the previous year by 15 percent.
The new state record yellow perch was pulled out of Lake Erie on April 9. Kirk Rudzinski of Erie and friends had gone four to five miles east to the area of the Sunoco Cribs. Rudzinski was targeting yellow perch, hooking up live emerald shiners on a casting rod fitted with 10-pound test braided line with an 8-pound monofilament leader and a pair of size 4 hooks. The scale weight of the fish was 2.98 pounds, and the length was 16 7/8 inches, with a girth of 14 inches.
With the passing of “Mr. Ed” Gotwalt in February came this “Fins” remembrance from 2006. “Elephant aficionado ‘Mr. Ed’ Gotwalt can be glad it wasn’t a pachyderm that visited his museum and candy store early yesterday morning. It seems that a black bear of undetermined size, and with a hankering for peanuts, broke into the screened-in porch at ‘Mr. Ed’s’ along Route 30 west, between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday.”
In June, a fifth disease management area was put up in Warren County, to contain Chronic Wasting Disease found in a captive deer at a hunting preserve there.
Next week, a look back at the second half of 2021.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
