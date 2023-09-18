Strength, length and stickwork are among the attributes that make Kierney Weigle stand out on the hockey field. She displays patience with the ball in traffic and has a knack for finding the open teammate.
Oh, and apparently, she’s really good at heeding instruction, too.
As Biglerville took the field to begin the second half of Monday’s YAIAA field hockey showdown against Littlestown, the Canners yelled ‘score, score, score.’
Weigle did just that, as she cranked out three goals in a nine-minute span of the third quarter that turned a precarious 1-0 lead into a comfy 4-0 cushion. She added a fourth tally in the final frame as Biglerville raced past Littlestown, 6-1.
The Canners improved to 7-1 overall and remained unbeaten in YAIAA play while the Bolts slipped to 5-3, taking their first divisional loss.
“We talked about intensity and staying together,” said Weigle of the halftime pep talk. “We wanted it, we came out on fire and clicked with our passes.”
Biglerville broke the ice early when Claire Roberts made good on a penalty stroke less than three minutes into the game. She coolly shoveled the ball to the right of new Ltown keeper Isabelle Kile for a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Bolts did well to not only stymie the hard-charging hosts, but also generate chances of their own. After fighting off five penalty corners in the first frame, Ltown used the solid play of Kelsy McClintock in the midfield and blazing speed of Miranda King to test the Bville defense.
Biglerville pressured with Anna Walmer repeatedly sending crossing passes in front of the cage but the Canners were unable to connect.
Littlestown earned three corners in the final 75 seconds, but couldn’t convert, which was a troubling theme for head coach Sara Lawyer.
“They have to find a way to score,” said Lawyer. “We had opportunities, we had chances, and we have to take advantage. I need somebody who wants to step up and put the ball in the cage.
“It was a back-and-forth game; we had the ball in the circle. We just have to finish.”
Weigle had no trouble with that, starting a minute into the second half when she gathered the ball at midfield, juked a pair of defenders on her way to the circle and then delivered a missile that struck gold.
Energized, the Canners stepped up the pressure and on their third corner of the quarter, Hannah Naylor fed Weigle, who popped the ball into the cage for a 3-0 lead with 11:06 left on the clock.
Weigle made it a natural hat trick with 4:55 on the clock when her high drive found the mark, and the Canners were off and running.
“I think in the second half our conditioning came into play, and we’ve seen that our girls are better conditioned than other teams in the second half,” said Biglerville co-coach Sara Peterson. “Once we got the two quick ones in the third, it seemed like they got a little deflated. They gave us a dogfight in the first half, they were prepared for us. In the third quarter you saw the wind come out of their sails.”
The Bolts had some fight left in them, and with 7:46 left in the contest Emily Nunemaker cut the deficit to 4-1 after stuffing the ball into the cage following a wild scramble.
Thoughts of a remarkable comeback were put to rest as Lilly Kauffman notched a goal at the 2:16 mark before Weigle delivered her fourth tally of the night.
“I’m not overly disappointed that we fell off at the end, we were there,” said Lawyer. “We just need to learn to finish; Finish the goal, finish the game, finish overall.”
Monday marked the third straight game in which Biglerville has had a four-goal performance, following back-to-back such efforts by junior Ava Peterson last week. The high-flying Canners have now outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 48-6 this season.
Even with an outstanding start, the Canners don’t plan on becoming complacent, especially with rivals Bermudian Springs and Littlestown getting another crack at them later in the season.
“It’s about not getting comfortable,” said Canner co-coach Katie Weigle. “With every single game, we can’t get comfortable. The less comfortable we are, the harder we play.”
Littlestown 0 0 0 1 – 1
Biglerville 1 0 3 2 – 6
Goals: L-Emily Nunemaker; Big-Claire Roberts, Kierney Weigle 4, Lilly Kauffman. Assists: B-Hannah Naylor, Rylie Brewer, Anna Walmer. Shots: L-3; B-14. Corners: L-8; B-17. Saves: L-Isabelle Kile 9; B-Gabrielle Rogerson/Sami Waybright 2
