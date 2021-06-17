Brady Topper two-out double scored Dan Shafer to give New Oxford a walk-off win in South Penn League action against Littlestown.
Jordan Arnold pitched a complete game to get the win for the hosts, striking out two against two walks.
For the Dodgers, Calvin Benevento got the start and went 5 1/3, allowing two runs and striking out six. Trent Copenhaver came on in relief and took the loss, though he struck out three and walked none in the outing.
New Oxford Twins 3, Littlestown Dodgers 2
Littlestown 020 000 0 1 2 6 1
New Oxford 001 001 1 — 3 9 0
Calvin Benevento, Trent Copenhaver (6); Jordan Arnold. WP: Arnold. LP: Copenhaver. SO-BB: L-Benevento 6-1, Copenahver 3-0; NO-Arnold 2-2. 2B: NO- Derek Huff, Brady Topper.
Biglerville Black Sox 6, Frederick Flying Dogs 5
Tyler Weikert scored three runs for the Black Sox, the last of which came on an error in the top of the eighth inning to lead Biglerville past Frederick.
Noah Ayers pitched 2 1/3 strong innings in relief for Biglerville, picking up the win. Matt Alongi was credited with the loss for the Flying Dogs. Just one of the Black Sox six runs were earned as Frederick committed six errors in the game.
Biglerville 002 003 01 — 6 8 4
Frederick 000 005 00 — 5 8 6
Brandon Miller, Noah Ayers (6); Desmond Grimes, Matt Alongi 7. WP: Ayers. LP: Alongi. SO-BB: B-Millers 6-2, Ayers 2-1; F-Grimes 6-2, Alongi 0-2. 2B: B-Tucker Byers; F-Grimes. 3B: F-Seamus Harrigan.
American Legion Baseball
Greencastle Post 373 11, Biglerville Post 262 1
Nolan Miller had a tough go on the mound for Post 262 and Greencastle broke out for seven runs in the fifth innings to take the victory.
Cameron Hartzel and Kolton Trimmer each had a pair of hits for Biglerville, with Connor Orner picking up the only RBI on third-inning single.
Biglerville 001 00X X — 1 7 1
Greencastle 102 17X X — 11 13 0
Nolan Miller, Austin Black (5). LP: Miller. SO-BB: B-Miller 0-1, Black 0-4. (*Names not provided for Greencastle)
