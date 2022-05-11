While Fairfield got the better of Delone Catholic on Tuesday, clinching a YAIAA Division 4 title, the Squirettes exacted a measure of revenge on Wednesday, turning the tables to top the Lady Knights 11-5.
Delone roughed up Fairfield starter Ellie Snyder for 11 runs in just 3 2/3 innings on work and never looked back. Amy Anderson, meanwhile, picked up the win with a complete game for the Squirettes.
Anderson also had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a trio of RBI. Shortstop Alma Partenza also had three RBI, going 3-for-3 with a double, single and three runs scored in the process.
Fairfield currently sits No. 2 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, one spot ahead Delone, so the two could well meet again in the district semifinals.
Delone Catholic 11,
Fairfield 5
Fairfield 001 030 1 — 5 11 2
Delone Catholic 103 340 X — 11 16 3
Ellie Snyder, Kira Weikert (4), Alyssa Wiles (5) and Sarah Devilbiss; Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser. WP: Anderson. LP: Snyder. SO-BB: Snyder 3-1, Weikert 2-0, Wiles 1-0; Anderson 4-0. 2B: F-Devilbiss, Wiles; DC-Anderson, Funkhouser, Alma Partenza. 3B: DC-Partenza.
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 18,
York Catholic 3 (3 inn.)
The Canners exploded for 14 runs in the first inning to race past the Irish.
McKenzie Weigle led the way on offense with three RBI, while Hannah Naylor, Olivia Miller and Gabrielle Warrenfeltz each knocked in a pair. Abigail Reckard started in the circle and got the win.
York Catholic 003 XXX X — 3 1 4
Biglerville (14)13 XXX X — 18 8 0
Gans and Pautz; Abigail Reckard and Alex Pickett and Emily Woolson. WP: Reckard. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Gans 1-6; Reckard 3-3. 2B: YC-Quaid; B-Hannah Naylor. 3B: B-Olivia Miller.
Littlestown 15, York 0 (3 inn.)
Chelsey Stonesifer pitched three perfect inning and Littlestown scored 15 times in the first inning against the overmatched Bearcats.
Bailey Rucker had three RBI for the No.2-ranked team in the District in class 3A, while Claudia Reever had both a double and a triple. Becca Green also knocked in three runs on two hits, including a double.
York 000 XXX X — 0 0 3
Littlestown (15)0X XXX X — 15 8 0
Chelsey Stonesifer and Becca Green and Keira Miller. WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: N/A. SO-BB: Stonesifer 8-0. 2B: L-Stonesifer, Green, Claudia Reever. 3B L-Claudia Reever.
Eastern York 6, Gettysburg 5
The Warriors dropped a heartbreaker as defensive miscues led to a five-run top of the seventh inning and come from behind win for the Knights.
Maddie Knerr started and pitched six innings for the Warriors. She allowed just one run through six, but allowed five unearned runs in the seventh and was credited with the loss.
Ella Andras paced Gettysburg on offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Ava Hochard also knocked in a pair, scoring a run as well.
Eastern York 010 000 4 — 8 9 3
Gettysburg 010 022 0 — 5 8 5
Kirkessner and Livelsberger; Maddie Knerr, Samantha Carbaugh (7) and Danika Kump. WP: Kirkessner. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Kirkessner 4-3; Knerr 1-4, Carbaugh 1-0. 2B: EY-Kirkessner. 3B: G-Ella Andras.
Central York 10, New Oxford 0 (6 inn.)
The Colonials ran into a buzz saw in the form of 18-1 and District 3 Class 6A leading Central York.
Ava Beamsderfer had 11 strikeouts against just two walks and four hits in a complete game for the Panthers, who have now won 16 games in a row dating back to April 4.
Emily Adams started in the circle and took the loss for the Colonials.
Central York 513 001 X — 10 14 0
New Oxford 000 000 X — 0 4 4
Beamesderfer,; Adams, Dill (3). WP: Beamesderfer. LP: Adams. SO-BB: Beamesderfer 11-2; Adams 0-0, Dill 4-1. 2B: CY-Devor. 3B: CY-Dreyer.
Kennard-Dale 16,
Bermudian Springs 5 (5 inn.)
A rough day in the circle for one of the areas best pitchers lead to a surprise loss for the district’s top-ranked team.
Tori Murren pitched just 3 1/3 innings and allowed 13 runs, 10 earned, as the Eagles dropped just their third game of the year and first in the last seven tries.
Emma Coughenour led the barrage for Kennard-Dale, going 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Bermudian Springs 200 03X X — 5 5 3
Kennard-Dale 442 33X X — 16 15 1
Tori Murren, Maddie Reever (4) and Hannah Chenault; Serruto and Ambrose. WP: Serruto. LP: Murren. SO-BB: Murren 4-4, Reever 1-2; Serruto 0-2. 2B: BS-Murren; KD-Coughenour. 3B: BS-Reever; KD-Ambrose. HR: KD-Ambrose.
BASEBALL
Biglerville 17,
York Catholic 2 (4 inn.)
After a big win over Delone Catholic on Tuesday, the Canners kept the momentum going with a demolition of the Irish.
Abi Sosa led the way with a 3-for-3 day at the dish, including a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Austin Black drove in three runs, while Cameron Hartzel, Ben Angstadt, Kolton Trimmer and Nolan Miller each knocked in a pair.
Hartzel also got the win on the mound, pitching all four innings.
Biglerville 0(10)3 4XX X — 17 18 0
York Catholic 002 0XX X — 2 2 1
Cameron Hartzel and Kolton Trimmer; Sutton, Ford (3) and Ford. WP: Hartzel. LP: Sutton. SO-BB: Hartzel 4-4, Sutton 1-3, Ford 1-1. 2B: B-Abi Sosa. HR: B-Sosa, Austin Black. YC-Walker.
Kennard-Dale 4,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Rams used a three-run bottom of the fourth inning to take a lead they would not concede.
Carter Stuart took the loss on the mound for the Eagles, pitching four innings and allowing three earned runs. Ben Ogle and Lucas Zepp were responsible for Bermudian’s runs, each notching an RBI apiece.
Bermudian Springs 000 200 0 — 2 4 1
Kennard-Dale 010 300 X — 4 10 2
Carter Stuart, Liam Cook (5); Louks, Kaminsky (5). WP: Louks. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 0-0, Cook 0-2; Louks 5-3, Kaminsky 2-0. 2B: BS-Tyson Carpenter; KD-Najel.
