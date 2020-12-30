Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will allow COVID-19 restrictions imposed nearly three weeks ago to expire as planned, which comes as welcomed good news for those hoping to resume scholastic sports.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Wolf said his measures which were put into place on Dec. 12 will not be extended past the Jan. 4 timeline. The restrictions, which halted all youth, high school and AAU sports, will end at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us,” Wolf said on Wednesday. “Every time we make a small decision to avoid risk – or take steps to make our actions a little bit less risky – we are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. At this time, my intention is to allow the time-limited mitigation orders that went into effect on December 12 to expire as planned on January 4.”
With COVID cases in Adams and York counties continuing to rise, Wednesday’s announcement came as a pleasant surprise to many, including YAIAA Executive Director Chuck Abbott.
“I was very surprised,” said Abbott Wednesday evening. “I thought he would come out and extend (the restrictions). Fortunately, he didn’t, which is good for our kids because they need to get out and start doing things again.”
Scholastic basketball and wrestling teams have been in a holding pattern since Wolf’s restrictions were announced nearly three weeks ago. Those teams can resume practicing on Jan. 4 and begin competitions as early as Jan. 8, per PIAA rules. Abbott said games played on the 8th would be non-conference contests, with YAIAA competition to get under way on Monday, Jan. 11.
Originally, teams were required to complete 15 practices prior to a competition but on Dec. 22 the PIAA reduced that number to 10. Because of inactivity caused by the three-week pause, all teams, including those having already completed 10 practices, must practice at least four more times before being eligible to compete.
Winter schedules continue to be adjusted but at this time it appears most if not all Times Area basketball teams will begin play on Jan. 11.
Much like the fall season, the YAIAA will not allow visiting spectators to attend games or matches. The league has, however, permitted teams to schedule non-conference opponents, which is a departure from the policy used in the fall. Abbott said schedules can include as many as 18 games which allows room to add non-conference opponents.
As it did in the fall, the PIAA will permit non-playoff teams to play contests through the duration of the postseason, including the state championships.
With the season expected to ramp up in less than two weeks, a potential shortage of basketball officials in the YAIAA remains.
“It’s still a concern,” said Abbott. “The longer we go it seems that a few are hesitant to officiate. It’s going to be tight. We might have the same officials do JV and varsity games but we’ll try to avoid that as much as possible.”
Abbott said the league is in better position with its number of wrestling officials.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6 the PIAA Board of Directors is expected to finalize the winter sports championship calendar. District 3 officials will meet the following day to outline its postseason timeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.