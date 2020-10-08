GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
South Western’s Sarah McComas needed three sets to better Audrey Stewart of Central York and land a spot in the semifinals of the Class 3A YAIAA singles tournament on Thursday.
McComas, the No. 3 seed, followed a 6-0, 6-1 opening-round win by edging Stewart 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The Mustang ace will face second-seeded Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion in today’s semifinals which begin at 2 p.m. at New Oxford.
The finals will follow semifinal action.
New Oxford’s Eryn Little and Gettysburg’s Kaitlyn Then both went 1-1 on Thursday. Little powered to a 6-1, 6-1 victory before running into Lakatosh, who didn’t drop a game in either of her matches.
Then claimed a 6-4, 6-2 decision over Kayla Hoffman of New Oxford in her opener but came up short in straight sets against top-seeded Rachel Haupt of Central York.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox posted wins before exiting the tournament. Knox bumped Biglerville’s Mariana Hartman 6-2, 6-1 prior to a meeting against No. 4 Carina Roberts of York Catholic. Roberts won a 7-2 tiebreaker before taking a 6-0 nod in the secnod set against Knox.
Roth’s day included a straight-set triumph before dropping a 6-0, 6-2 match to Alisa Steele of West York.
Thursday
Class 3A
Key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, Get-Gettysburg, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, SW-South Western, Sus-Susquehannock, YCD-York Country Day, YS-York Suburban
First Round
1. Rachel Haupt (CY) d. Olivia Sharp (YCD) 6-0, 6-0; 8. Kaitlyn Then (Get) d. Kayla Hoffman (NO) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Grace Heird (Dal) d. Abby Miller (YS) 6-2, 6-1; 6. Sophie Lanius (RL) d. Peyton Joines (Sus) 7-5, 6-4
5. Audrey Stewart (CY) d. Jiselle Castano (NE) 6-3, 6-0; 3. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Emma Peguignot (Dov) 6-0, 6-1; 7. Eryn Little (NO) d. Ini Ekaha (YS) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Lexi Lakatosh (RL) d. Sara Diehl (SG) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Haupt (CY) d. Then (Get) 6-1, 6-0; Lanius (RL) d. Heird (Dal) 7-5, 6-4; McComas (SW) d. Stewart (CY) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Lakatosh (RL) d. Little (NO) 6-0, 6-0
Class 2A
Key: Big-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, DC-Delone Catholic, EY-Eastern York, Han-Hanover, KD-Kennard-Dale, Lit-Littlestown, WY-West York, YC-York Catholic
First Round
1. Evelyn Whiteside (EY) d. Annie Smith (Han) 6-0, 6-0; 6. Tori Santoriello (KD) d. Madi Rollins (DC) 6-3, 6-2; 3. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Hannah Shelley (Lit) 6-0, 6-0; 5. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Lexi Sanderson (WY) 6-1, 6-0
7. Ella Knox (DC) d. Mariana Hartman (Big) 6-2, 6-1; 4. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Chloe Hoover (WY) 6-0, 6-0; Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Anne Miles (BS) 6-1, 6-3; 2. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Haley Sullivan (BS) 6-1, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Whiteside (EY) d. Santoriello (KD) 6-0, 6-0; Steele (WY) d. Roth (DC) 6-0, 6-2; Roberts (YC) d. Knox (DC) 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Serruto (KD) d. Rubelmann (KD) 6-4, 6-1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, William Penn 0
Riley Dodrer and Megan Adams had five kills apiece as the Colonials swept past the Bearcats 25-8, 25-7, 25-4 on Thursday.
Madisyn Adams dealt out 22 assists and Devyn Kelley served up a dozen aces at the stripe for the Ox.
