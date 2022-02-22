When Gettysburg senior Anne Bair went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago, her sole focus was getting back in time to help the Warriors in their attempt to navigate through the Class 5A bracket of the District 3 tournament and reach the title game for the fourth consecutive season.
If it weren’t for a little bit of tape sticking out above the sock on her right foot, one never would have known she had an issue.
Bair was her usual self, flying all over the floor and making things happen at both ends in Gettysburg’s 45-29 victory over Garden Spot on Tuesday night.
The Manhattan University recruit posted 15 points to go along with four rebounds and seven assists. She also swiped three steals.
“I was going to play, regardless. It didn’t matter how bad it hurt,” Bair said. “It was hard right after it happened, but my coaches and my teammates kept my spirits up. My immediate focus after the injury was getting back on the floor and our trainers did a great job of helping me.”
Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair admitted after the game that initially he wasn’t certain his daughter was going to be able to play.
“Up until last Friday, we weren’t sure. But she looked good in practice that day and looked better in the two practices after that,” he said. “The swelling went down and she kept improving. I can’t say enough about our trainers, they did an excellent job of helping her to recover and having her ready to play tonight.”
The win clinches Gettysburg’s third berth in the PIAA tournament in the last four seasons and the Warriors will host Lampeter-Strasburg in the quarterfinals of districts on Friday at 7 p.m. The Pioneers took down York Suburban, 54-33, on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (19-5) defeated L-S, 41-39, on the road on Jan. 17.
“We played L-S at their place earlier this season and it was probably the worst game we played all season,” Anne Bair said. “We won it right at the end, but it was an ugly game.”
Garden Spot (11-12), the 15th seed, came to play on Tuesday and the Spartans sprinted out to an 8-0 lead less than two minutes in off of a pair of hoops each from Taylor Soehner and Nicole Zeiset.
Autumn Oaster finally got the Warriors on board when she scored at the 5:34 mark of the opening frame when she cut backdoor and received a beauty of a bounce pass from Bri Abate for the layup.
Abate set up Bair on the same backdoor cut later in the frame and the Warrior senior post handed out four assists on the night to go along with eight points and four boards.
“Bri is an excellent passer, it’s her best skill,” Jeff Bair said. “Her passing allows us to do a lot of different things with our offense; it’s a vital part of what we do.”
Gettysburg trailed 10-9 after the opening frame, but ran off the first eight points of the second quarter to cap an 18-2 run and led 18-10 following Carly Eckhart’s bucket with 4:24 to play until intermission.
The Warriors went to the break holding a 23-17 lead.
“We had five seniors on the floor. I trusted them to figure it out and they did,” Jeff Bair said when asked why he didn’t call for time after falling behind 8-0. “We missed some good shots. Shots that I knew that we would make.”
Anne Bair added, “I looked over at my dad and told him not to call timeout, that we didn’t need it. They hit some tough shots, but we didn’t panic. We stayed calm and stuck to our gameplan.”
The Warriors gained separation in the third quarter with tight defense that forced miss after miss from the field by the Spartans.
Gettysburg enjoyed a 10-4 advantage in the period and headed for the final stanza in front, 33-21.
“We were very good on defense in the second half,” Jeff Bair said. “Especially in the third quarter. We really made it tough on them to get good shots.”
Garden Spot had started the game 4-of-4 from the field, but made just 9-of-42 the rest of the way to finish the night shooting 28 percent.
“We watched a lot of film on them and we knew their personnel well,” Anne Bair said. “We were prepared for what they were going to do.”
The hosts put in the first eight points of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and the lead stood at 45-25 with under two minutes to go when Coach Bair pulled his starters to a nice round of applause from the home crowd.
Soehner, the Spartans’ 6-foot-1 center and best player, scored 10 points to go with 12 boards and two blocks.
“(Soehner) is a really nice player,” Jeff Bair said. “I thought that Bri, Emili (Scavitto) and Carly all did a good job of defending her when we asked them to.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Garden Spot 10 7 4 8 — 29
Gettysburg 9 14 10 12 — 45
Garden Spot (29): M. Pavelik 3 0-0 7, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, McClain 0 1-2 1, Zeiset 3 1-6 7, Varley 1 0-0 2, Soehner 5 0-2 10. Totals: 13 2-10 29.
Gettysburg (45): Felix 4 1-2 11, Oaster 2 0-0 5, Eckhart 2 0-0 4, Bair 6 2-2 15, Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Abate 3 1-2 8, Caywood 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Raville, Delaney, Royer, Shelton, Hinojosa. Totals: 18 4-8 45.
3-pointers: GS-Pavelik; G-Felix 2, Oaster, Bair, Abate
