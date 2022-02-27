For the second time this week, the ninth-ranked Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team flexed against a top-ranked opponent, this time taking down 2021 NCAA Division III semifinalist and 12th-ranked Denison University 14-7 at Clark Field on Saturday.
#12 Denison 3 1 1 2 — 7
#9 Gettysburg 2 5 4 3 — 14
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Katie Fullowan ’23: 5 Goals, 4 Draw Controls
• Jordan Basso ’24: 4 Goals
• Maddi Seibel ’22: 2 Goals
• Emily Crane ’25: 2 Goals
• Caroline Sullivan ’24: Goal, Assist, 5 Ground Balls, 5 Caused Turnovers
• Nora Janzer ’22: 4 Ground Balls, 3 Draw Controls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Shannon Twill ’23: 5 Saves
Denison’s Top Performers
• Casey McTague: 3 Goals, 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Jane Bailey: 3 Goals
• Maeve Caldwell: 8 Saves
• Caroline O’Dea: 5 Saves
• First Quarter
After scoring 10 goals in the first two games of the season, Basso didn’t waste any time adding to her total with the first two goals against Denison (0-1). Both scores followed turnovers by the Big Red.
Caldwell came up with a pair of saves and Denison made the defensive stops count as McTague tallied back-to-back goals, the second off a feed by Maddie Morrell and tying the game 2-2 at 5:53.
Bailey gave Denison a 3-2 lead with a goal at 4:41 and the Big Red looked to pad the advantage in the final seconds. However, Twill stopped a free-position attempt by Maddie Van Slyke to maintain the one-goal differential.
• Second Quarter
Fullowan netted her first tally of the game at 12:10, but Josie Lucchesi came back with a goal to keep Denison in front. Despite two saves by Caldwell, Gettysburg (3-0) took advantage of a yellow card on the visitors with Sullivan dishing to Basso to tie the game at 6:24.
Fullowan stole the show in the final minutes, ducking and diving to the cage for three consecutive goals as the Bullets surged into halftime with a 7-4 lead.
• Third Quarter
The good times kept coming for the hosts with the first four goals of the second half. Crane tossed in her first collegiate goal and Basso added her fourth tally at 12:24. Seibel accounted for the next two goals on passes by junior Gabi Connor and sophomore Jenna King at 11:32 and 4:48, respectively.
Bailey finally ended the run by Gettysburg with a goal at 3:20. In the final seconds of the period, Lucchesi attempted to find space around Twill on a free-position attempt, but the junior goalie stopped her cold.
• Fourth Quarter
Sullivan scored early in the final stanza to set Gettysburg in front 12-5. The next four goals were all scored on free-position attempts with McTague and Bailey converting for Denison and Fullowan tossing in her fifth score for the Bullets. Crane tacked on the final free position goal with 2:10 remaining.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg led in shots 38-15, draw controls 16-9, and ground balls 23-14. The Bullets also completed 17-of-18 clear attempts and forced Denison into 20 turnovers.
• Denison has won seven-straight North Coast Athletic Conference titles and advanced to the NCAA semifinals last spring.
• Fullowan posted a new personal high for goals. The junior had tallied four goals in a game three times previously. It was also the third game in a row with a player scoring five goals for Gettysburg.
• The reigning Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Basso has scored 14 goals through the first three games of the season.
• Sullivan’s five caused turnovers tied Steph Colson ’19 and Kate Higgins ’15 for the most caused turnovers in a game since Becky Lutz ’11 recorded seven against Dickinson College on March 29, 2011.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg moved to 9-0 all-time against Denison. The Bullets have defeated the Big Red eight times in the regular season and picked up a win in the national playoffs in 2019.
