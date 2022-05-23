BASEBALL
Gettysburg 8, Muhlenberg 7 10 innings
The Warriors pulled off the biggest upset of the District 3 tournament on Monday by outlasting No. 1 seed Muhlenberg in 10 innings in a Class 5A game played under the lights.
Gettysburg (13-7) used a six-run fourth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit. Cody Furman ignited the big inning with a double, followed by a Hunter Gillin single. After an out, the Muhls (19-4) hit consecutive batters to force home a pair of runs. Braden Manning lined an RBI single and Logan Moseley drew a bases-loaded walk during the frame as well.
Muhlenberg scored twice in the fifth inning and tied the game with a single run after loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Another hit-by-pitch started the winning rally as Boone was plunked to start the 10th. Bryce Rudisill singled to center, putting runners on first and second. Boone would later cross the dish on a fielder’s choice off Manning’s bat.
Warrior reliever Carson Kuhns was rock-solid, posting three straight scoreless frames to close things out. Kuhns stranded runners on second and third while recording a strikeout to end the game.
Manning struck out nine in 4.2 innings of work. The Mules scored six times off the Warrior ace but only two runs were earned as Gettysburg made six errors on the night.
Kuhns fanned seven during his stint, bringing the game’s combined strikeout total to 35.
Furman went 3-for-6 with a pair of RBI and Gillin had a pair of hits. Wes Coolbaugh also tallied two RBI for Gettysburg, which travels to face No. 9 Donegal (15-6) on Thursday.
Gettysburg 010 600 000 1 — 8 9 6
Muhlenberg 130 020 100 0 — 7 11 1
Manning, Kuhns (5). Cooley, Foilweiler (4), Levan (9). WP: Kuhns. LP: Levan. SO-BB: Manning 9-2, Kuhns 7-2, Cooley 8-5, Foilweiler 9-3, Levan 2-0. 2B: G-Furman; M-Rosenberry, Beato
Manheim Central 2,
New Oxford 1
The Colonials pushed the second-seeded Barons to the brink before succombing in walkoff fashion in District 3 Class 5A action on Monday.
New Oxford (12-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second after Adam Pascoe singled to start things off. Following an out, Brennan Holmes singled to put runners on first and second, then Connor Main hit a liner to right that plated Main.
Manheim Central (18-2) answered in the third inning to level the game at 1-1, where it stood entering the home half of the seventh. There, Manheim’s Mason Weaver singled and move to second on an error. Weaver then took third on a groundout before the Ox issued consecutive intentional walks to load the bases and set up a force play.
Cayde Connelly hit a grounder to short that allowed Weaver to come home with the winning run.
Aaron Smith and Jacob Little joined Holmes and Main with singles for the Colonials. New Oxford’s Mason Weaver pitched 5.2 innings, striking out five while walking four. He did not allow an earned run.
New Oxford 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
Manheim Central 001 000 1 — 2 6 1
Weaver, Smith (6). Murray, Rohrer (7). WP: Rohrer. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Weaver 5-4, Smith 0-2, Murray 8-6, Rohrer 1-0.
Red Lion 7, South Western 6
Cooper Artley’s sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Patriots a walk-off win over the Mustangs in District 3 Class 5A action on Monday.
South Western (10-8) rallied to tie the game after scoring two runs in the fifth and twice more in the seventh. Garrett Smith’s two-out single in the seventh plated a pair of runs to knot the game.
Red Land (13-8) had four players record two hits apiece, and starting pitcher Kaden Peifer struck out nine in six innings of work.
The Mustangs received two RBI apiece from Smith, Domonic Praydis and Austin Long.
South Western 002 020 2 — 6 6 3
Red Land 130 200 1 — 7 12 1
Berzonski, Caraballo (3). Peifer, Lubic. WP: Lubic. LP: Caraballo. SO-BB: Berzonski 3-2, Caraballo 4-4, Peifer 9-4, Lubic 1-0. 2B: SW-Bealing; RL-Peifer
Berks Catholic 10,
Bermudian Springs 0
Parker Nein limited the Eagles to just two hits as the Saints rolled to a 10-0 shutout in six innings in Class 3A action on Monday.
Bermudian (9-11) was held without a hit into the fifth inning before Ben Ogle legged out an infield single to break up the sophomore’s no-hit bid.
The fourth-seeded Saints (13-8) struck for eight runs in the third inning to put the game away.
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 12,
Boiling Springs 2
The top-seeded Bolts flexed their muscle on Monday by bouncing the visiting Bubblers in five inning in District 3 Class 3A action. Littlestown (18-3) host No. 5 Susquenita (18-3) in Thursday’s semifinals, with the winner securing a spot in the upcoming PIAA tournament.
The Blackhawks dropped No. 4 Trinity on Monday, 8-3.
Littlestown took command with a six-run second inning, highlighted by Chelsey Stonesifer’s three-run home run. Stonesifer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored from her leadoff spot.
Bailey Rucker doubled home a pair of runs in the fourth inning after the Bubblers (5-14) had trimmed the deficit to 6-2. Rebecca Green and Carley Chaney finished with two RBI apiece. Green and Megan Gorsuch were both 2-for-3 for the winners.
Nine different players recorded a hit for the Bolts.
Stonesifer twirled a three-hitter from the pitching circle, posting six strikeouts against two walks.
Boiling Springs 000 02 — 2 3 0
Littlestown 060 33 — 12 13 0
Lawyer, Schoffstall (5). Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Lawyer. SO-BB: Lawyer 3-1, Schoffstall 0-2, Stonesifer 6-2. 2B: L-Rucker. HR: L-Stonesifer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.