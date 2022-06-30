SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Biglerville 7, North Carroll 2
The Black Sox (11-12) clubbed five doubles as they breezed past the visiting Panthers in Thursday’s South Penn League tilt.
Logan Brewer, Branson Diller and Ethan Shearer all doubled while collecting two hits apiece. Pat Armor and Chase Long also knocked two-baggers, and Dylan Johnson finished with a pair of RBI.
On the hill, Skylar Gentzler allowed two earned runs while working into the fifth inning. Gentzler was relieved by Brewer, who fanned four in 2.2 frames of relief.
Tyler Sadowski had a pair of hits for the Panthers (4-20).
North Carroll 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
Biglerville 111 220 x — 7 11 0
Bass, J. Bodmer (5). Gentzler, Brewer (5). WP: Gentzler. LP: Bass. SO-BB: Bass 3-4, Bodmer 1-0, Gentzler 3-0, Brewer 4-0. 2B: B-Armor, Long, Brewer, Diller, Shearer
Cashtown 5, Mason-Dixon 3
For the second time this week, the Pirates rallied in the seventh inning to secure a victory. Zach Koons delivered the clutch hit with a two-run single that gave Cashtown a 5-3 road win on Thursday.
The Pirates (16-3-1) got cooking when Chase King singled to start the final frame. Following an out, Ethan Ketterman and Robert Rohrbaugh reached via hit by pitch to load the bases. Koons came through with a liner to right that put the Pirates ahead to stay.
Ace Anthony Lippy came on in relief in the seventh, striking out two to notch the save. Pirate starter DJ Cool went six innings, allowing only two earned runs while striking out two.
King and Koons had two hits apiece for Cashtown while Grant DeVivo doubled for the Rebels (10-12).
Cashtown 000 210 2 — 5 6 1
Mason-Dixon 000 201 0 — 3 5 1
Cool, Lippy (7). Peterson, Raubenstine (5), Hays (6). WP: Cool. LP: Peters. SO-BB: Cool 2-2, Lippy 2-0, Peters 2-4, Raubenstine 1-0, Hays 0-1. 2B: MD-DeVivo
Frederick 6, Littlestown 2
The Flying Dogs scored four times in the home half of the fourth inning on Thurday to knock off the Dodgers. Nick Meyer’s two-run single highlighted the decisive outburst.
Littlestown (17-9) used RBI by Trent Copenhaver and Sam Wertz to forge a 2-2 tied in the second inning before Frederick (12-7) surged ahead in the fourth. Copenhaver was 2-for-4 from the top of the batting order and Jordan Patterson singled twice as well.
Des Grimes fired a complete game for the Flying Dogs, allowing two earned runs while striking out four.
Littlestown 110 000 0 — 2 7 0
Frederick 200 400 x — 6 7 3
Grant, Benevento (4), Patterson (6). Grimes. WP: Grimes. LP: Grant. SO-BB: Grant 6-4, Benevento 0-0, Patterson 1-0, Grimes 4-2. 2B: F-C. Shriver. 3B: F-Tunison
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Biglerville 5, Fayetteville 3
Kolton Trimmer went the distance on Thursday, logging seven solid innings as Post 262 scored a road win. Trimmer fanned two and walked two, working around five hits.
At the plate Biglerville (4-9) was paced by leadoff hitter Cameron Hartzel who went 3-for-4 and knocked in a run. Nolan Miller was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Austin Black also smacked a two-bagger in the win.
Biglerville 001 102 1 — 5 7 2
Fayetteville 000 200 1 — 3 5 2
Trimmer. Brechtbell, Lehman (6). WP: Trimmer. LP: Brechbell. SO-BB: Trimmer 2-2, Brechbell 5-5, Lehman 2-1. 2B: B-Black, Miller; F-Holden
