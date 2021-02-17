A trio of seniors will guide the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team into uncharted territory this spring.
Seniors Sara Howard, Kerry McKeever and Bri Stokes have the task of leading their teammates into an unprecedented campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the team is planning and preparing for a competitive game schedule, although no games have been officially announced as the Centennial Conference continues discussion on health and safety measures.
The team has hit the turf for preseason and Howard will be one of the leading voices in the backfield for the defensive unit. She has emerged as one of the team’s top stoppers, appearing in 25 games with 15 starts over the last two campaigns. Howard racked up 15 ground balls and eight caused turnovers in those contests, while remaining a key cog in one of the top defensive units in the nation. In 2019, Gettysburg finished 13th in scoring defense with a GAA of 6.90. Howard, whose younger brother Kyle is a sophomore on the men’s lacrosse team, is a biology major and is excited about the prospect of leading the team into 2021.
“Being a captain of the women’s lacrosse program means that I get the opportunity to inspire, lead, support, and challenge my teammates,” said Howard. “I have loved being a part of such an amazing program and it is an honor to be captain during the 2021 season. I want to help continue to build this program and being a leader is allowing me to leave my own legacy.”
McKeever has already drawn notice this spring with a selection to the US Lacrosse Magazine Division III Preseason All-America Team. The preseason nod is well deserved as the junior attacker has earned national status in each of her last two seasons at Gettysburg. In 2019 she was named third-team All-America by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association and last spring, she was tabbed third-team by Inside Lacrosse. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, McKeever paced the Bullets with 13 goals in five games, including four in a victory over No. 7 Salisbury University. In her career, the economics major has totaled 120 goals and 45 assists in 49 games.
“Being a captain means so much because of how much the program means to me, and being tasked with representing that is such an honor,” noted McKeever. “The past captains have been so influential and it excites me that I can be that for my teammates.”
Rounding out the triumvirate is Stokes. The senior attacker was off and running last spring, piling up 18 points in five games and earning Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week prior to the season being suspended. Stokes turned in a breakout campaign as a sophomore, finishing third on the squad in both goals (50) and points (60). For her career, the organization and management studies major has accrued 97 points on 78 goals and 19 assists in 47 games.
“Being a captain of the women’s lacrosse team means a lot to me because I care so much about our team culture and I’m proud to have the opportunity to instill that in my teammates,” said Stokes. “Knowing that my teammates selected me for this role inspires me to be the best leader I can be.”
Howard, McKeever, and Stokes are part of a senior class that helped Gettysburg claim the NCAA Division III championship in 2018 and two conference titles (2018-19). The seniors have led the Bullets to an impressive record of 44-5 over the last three seasons.
Gettysburg is currently seeking opponents for the 2021 campaign in the event conditions surrounding the pandemic are deemed safe enough to engage in competition. Additional announcements concerning play will be made in the coming weeks.
