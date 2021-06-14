New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson is hoping to find the leadoff hitter that he can use for next year’s Colonials’ high school season during this summer’s legion baseball campaign.
Right now, rising senior Mason Weaver occupies the spot atop the order and he played a big part in New Oxford’s 10-0 win over visiting Gettysburg in York County American Legion baseball action Monday evening.
“We’re experimenting with Mason as our leadoff hitter and we’re gonna see if he’s the answer for us in 2022,” Anderson said. “He’s mostly been a 3-hitter, so it’ll take him some time to adjust to hitting first.”
Weaver reached base all four times he came to the plate, drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances and then singled in his next two. He came around to score three times as well.
“It’s definitely different,” Weaver said of batting first. “I try to be more patient at the plate when I’m batting leadoff so that the guys hitting behind me can get a good look at their pitcher.”
Weaver began the bottom of the first by drawing a five-pitch free pass and he eventually scored the game’s first run on a Charles Clark sac fly. An RBI fielder’s choice by Brennan Holmes then plated Coy Baker, who had also walked.
New Oxford (5-1) struck for five more in the second with Baker’s sac fly, Josh Bethas’ two-bagger and singles by Clark and Adam Pascoe all driving in runs. Jacob Little scampered home on a wild pitch, also.
In the third, Weaver began the frame with an opposite-field single, took second on Baker’s single back through the box and then advanced to third when Bethas walked. Clark’s groundout scored Weaver to bump the hosts’ edge to 8-0.
While the offense was humming for the Ox, Blake Phillips was mowing right through Post 202’s lineup.
Phillips carried a no-hitter into the fourth before Zach Williams singled to center with two down to break it up.
Coming off of a 4-1 complete game victory over Hanover last Tuesday, Phillips went all six innings on Monday in throwing a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 46 of his 73 pitches, as the game took just under 80 minutes to complete.
“Blake did what Blake does tonight,” Anderson said. “He’s gonna work fast, throw strikes and we typically play good defense behind him, too. He works so fast that the fielder’s don’t have any time to lose focus out there.”
Gettysburg (0-5) fielded a very young squad with just two players that were part of the high school varsity team which captured a share of the YAIAA-2 title. Andrew Warthen and Logan Newell were the only players that saw varsity action this past spring for the Warriors that played in Monday’s contest.
“We’re getting quality reps against quality opponents and that’s not easy to come by,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert said. “We field the ball well, but our hitting has to catch up to our fielding if we’re going to start winning some games.”
The Ox was able to invoke the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth when Kolton Haifley singled home Holmes, then Grant Jacoby followed with a double into the left field corner that chased Haifley around with the ender.
Gettysburg returns to action with a road tilt at Hanover today, while New Oxford tangles with Spring Grove at Jefferson’s Central League field on Wednesday. Both contests are slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 000 000 — 0 3 2
New Oxford 251 002 — 10 9 0
Logan Newell, Andrew Warthen (2) and Zach Turner; Blake Phillips and Grant Jacoby. SO-BB: Newell 1-6, Warthen 1-3; Phillips 3-2. W-Phillips. L-Newell. 2B: G-Newell; NO-Josh Bethas, Jacoby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.