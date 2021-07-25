3. Cashtown 3, 6. Biglerville 1
Josh Topper delivered the goods for the visitors to help Cashtown complete the sweep of the Black Sox.
Top pitched a complete and struck out 13 against just three walks and four hits. His lone run allowed came in the first inning.
Both teams scored in the first, but Cashtown went up 2-1 on a DJ Cool single in the second and then added an insurance run in the sixth thanks to a Brock Carpenter single that scored Simeon Davis for the second time in the game.
Tanner Byers went the distance for Biglerville, allowing just the three runs, two of which were earned, on eight hits and four walks to go along with five strikeouts.
Cashtown 110 001 0 — 3 8 1
Biglerville 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Josh Topper; Tanner Byers. WP: Topper. LP: Byers. SO-BB: C-Topper 13-3; B-Byers 5-4. 2B: C-Simeon Davis, Ethan Ketterman.
4. Littlestown 2, 5. New Oxford 0
Calvin Benevento kept the ball down in the zone and the Littlestown defense did the rest in a complete game shutout that advanced the Dodgers to the next round.
Littlestown took the lead on a Travis Inch RBI groundout in the second inning and doubled its lead in the third thanks to Sam Wertz single.
Starter Jordan Arnold pitched six strong in the loss for the Twins. Arnold struck out four, walked two and allowed just three hits.
Littlestown 011 000 0 1 2 3 1
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Calvin Benevento; Jordan Arnold, Aden Juelich (7). WP: Benevento. LP: Arnold. SO-BB: L-Benevento 1-1; NO-Arnold 4-2, Juelich 0-0.
2. Hagerstown 4, 7. Mason-Dixon 2
The Braves jumped out in front with three runs in the top of the first and never looked back to claim the win and complete the sweep.
Peyton Mason opened the scoring with a single before Adam Mathias could double it with an ensuing ground out. TJ Kalagher then singled for the third run of the inning. Mathias added a second RBI in the third inning to make it 4-0 on a sac fly.
Mason-Dixon fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Jordan Grimes and Nick Wells but that’s all the Rebels would get.
Hagerstown 301 000 0 — 4 9 0
Mason-Dixon 000 200 0 — 2 3 0
Josh Derocher, Ryan Clark (5), Steven Ricketts (7); Frank McCreary, Danny Doyle (4). WP: Derocher. LP: McCreary. SO-BB: H-Derocher 2-5, Clark 0-0, Ricketts 0-0; MD-McCreary 2-1, Doyle 2-2. 2B: H-Corey Jamison.
1. Shippensburg 9, 8. Frederick 3
The Stars swept the series 2-0. No box score was reported. Shippensburg will face Littlestown in the best-of-five semifinals starting Tuesday, while Hagerstown and Cashtown will square off in a rematch of the 2020 finals.
