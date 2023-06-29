The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has been getting heat from sportsmen and legislators after its online system slowed to the point of a near-crash on Monday, the first day that hunting and antlerless deer licenses were available.

Long lines at issuing agents and online delays for hours were due mostly because Monday was the first time doe licenses were available this early in the year and at the same time as regular hunting licenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.