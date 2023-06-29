The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has been getting heat from sportsmen and legislators after its online system slowed to the point of a near-crash on Monday, the first day that hunting and antlerless deer licenses were available.
Long lines at issuing agents and online delays for hours were due mostly because Monday was the first time doe licenses were available this early in the year and at the same time as regular hunting licenses.
Despite earlier testing and tweaks beforehand, the website huntfish.pa.gov could not handle the deluge in a timely fashion.
Like when you go to the deli at Giant and take a number to get a pound of chicken salad, those who logged on to huntfish.pa.gov for licenses had to get in line. But hunters found themselves in line behind thousands and thousands of others.
I waited to get my licenses the second day, Tuesday, and was behind over 3,000 others. Truth is, things went more smoothly the second day.
PGC Executive Director Bryan Burhans found himself in front of the state House Game & Fisheries Committee Wednesday morning.
During a short briefing, Burhans told legislators that technical teams had the slowdown issues addressed by lunch time on Monday and that huntfish was processing upwards of 15,000 transactions per hour in the afternoon.
For perspective on the surge, Burhans said that 37,694 doe licenses were sold on the first day they were available (by themselves) last year. On Monday, that number was 164,501.
Last year, 140,640 general hunting licenses were sold over the first 13 days. On Monday alone, that number was 166,108 licenses.
Burhans said the commission realizes the frustration caused by the delays and said that with this new system, there is no reason to rush to buy licenses.
By early Wednesday, no Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) had sold all of its allocation of doe licenses.
WMU 5A, which includes most of Adams County, historically takes weeks and weeks to sell out its allocation of doe licenses. As of Wednesday, 35,104 of the allotted 40,000 doe licenses were still available for WMU 5A.
This was a new process and anxious doe hunters were probably not willing to take a chance of not getting one this first year, and so applied as soon as possible. They will know better next year. So will the PGC.
“Cluster,” is a word Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) used to describe Monday’s process. He is Republican chair of the committee and asked about the $4.40 service fee charged every person who buys a license.
To get more answers to more questions, the committee said it will schedule a hearing on the matter with the PGC and huntfish.pa.gov vendor Tyler Technology.
SENIORS MIGHT HUNT
BUCKS LIKE KIDS
Also on the agenda before the House Game & Fisheries Committee on Wednesday was a bill to loosen antler restrictions for senior deer hunters in Pennsylvania.
House Bill 493, Rep. Maloney is prime sponsor, would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. This is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel. The current restriction is three or more points on one side of the rack.
Rep. Maloney said that senior members deserve a greater choice of bucks they shoot.
Rep. Jim Haddock (D-Luzerne County) said elder sportsmen feel the cold and having greater opportunities to take a buck might keep them in the woods longer and allow them to have their bragging rights.
Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) noted that current antler restrictions have produced older and bigger bucks, and was concerned about what affect removing restrictions on seniors might have on herd quality.
Rep. David Delloso (R-Delaware) suggested that it might be better that the PGC, and not legislators, manage the deer herd.
The committee passed HB 493 and so the measure now heads to the full House for consideration. Then, maybe on to the Senate.
What do you say?
As a younger hunter, do you support removing the current antler restrictions from senior hunters? Will doing so change the buck to doe ratio or quality of bucks? Any other thoughts?
As a senior hunter, why might you want your antler restrictions changed? Might you continue to use the current antler restrictions as your guide, or “buck” the trend?
Send your thoughts to me at bjsmall@comcast.net
BULLET POINT
• Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania will be Tuesday, July 4. All other fishing regulations still apply.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry.” — Derek Carr on the Raiders benching him.
