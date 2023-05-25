DELONE
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Cara Arigo collides with Newport catcher Jordin Briggs during Thursday’s District 3 Class 2A semifinal in McSherrystown. Arigo was ruled safe on the play due to interference, but the Buffs knocked off the top-seeded Squirettes, 10-4. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

There comes a pivotal point in every close softball game, and for Delone Catholic that moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With the game tied at 4, the Squirettes had two runners on with none out and the top of the order coming up. The lead runner was cut down at the plate trying to complete a double steal, and the trail runner was later thrown out at third on a single to center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.