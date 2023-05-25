There comes a pivotal point in every close softball game, and for Delone Catholic that moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With the game tied at 4, the Squirettes had two runners on with none out and the top of the order coming up. The lead runner was cut down at the plate trying to complete a double steal, and the trail runner was later thrown out at third on a single to center.
Top-seeded Delone didn’t score in the inning and found itself on the wrong end of a 10-4 decision against Newport in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A tournament Thursday afternoon in McSherrystown.
“We just weren’t smart on the bases today,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “The girls know what to do and it might’ve been a heat of the moment reaction for both of them. Or I might stress being aggressive on the bases a little too much.”
After Newport hurler Kyra Landis got out of the jam, her teammates went about getting the lead in the top of the fifth and accomplished it when Paige Goerman came home on an error off a sac bunt attempt by Bailey Kuhn. Goerman had reached on an error to begin the inning.
Newport (11-8) added a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run single from Jordin Briggs that brought home Landis and Alex Reisinger.
Delone (14-7) appeared to have a positive start to the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single, however, the runner was retired when she tried to stretch it into a double.
The wheels fell off in the top of the seventh for the Squirettes as the Buffaloes took advantage of a pair of miscues by the hosts that allowed them to plate three additional runs.
“I was happy being down three runs going to the seventh inning with the top of our order due up that inning,” Rickrode said. “But a couple of errors cost us three runs and put the game out of reach.”
Delone went down in order in the seventh to end it.
Ella Widenhammer started the game off with a two-bagger to the gap in left-center and rode home on Landis’ single. Landis then swiped second and sped around to score on Reisinger’s knock to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.
A two-out double by Amy Anderson in the bottom of the first failed to produce a run, but Delone was able to level things in the second.
Kat Keller’s sac fly scored Caylee Zortman, then an error allowed Olivia Kale to come up with the equalizer.
The third saw a pair of two-run rallies with Reisinger bringing home Landis and Goerman in the top half, then Zortman’s sac bunt and a run-scoring single by Kale evened it again.
Delone cracked 10 hits in the contest with Kale providing a trio of them, including a double.
“We did what we worked on in practice, which was focusing on hitting pitches in the strike zone,” Rickrode said. “I expected their pitcher to throw strikes and she did. We had a lot of good swings today.”
Newport’s 15-hit attack was powered by three hits each from Weidenhammer, Landis, Reisinger and Briggs.
The loss wraps up the season for the Squirettes, a season that saw them capture a share of the YAIAA-4 crown, play in the league tournament and earn the top seed in the district playoffs. They graduate three seniors in Anderson, and Reagan and Cara Arigo.
“I’m pleased with the season that we had overall and we’ve got a lot coming back next season,” Rickrode said. “I thought that the girls improved more this year, during the season, than they did last year.”
Newport 202 012 3 — 10 15 2
Delone Catholic 022 000 0 — 4 10 4
Kyra Landis and Jordin Briggs; Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser. WP: Landis. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: Landis 4-1; Anderson 5-0. 2B: N-Ella Weidenhammer 2; DC-Olivia Kale, Grace Hewitt, Anderson.
