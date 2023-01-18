BOLTS
Littlestown’s Lucas Denault drives for a layup as Delone Catholic’s Aidan Wittmer defends during Wednesday’s YAIAA game in Littlestown. The Thunderbolts pulled away from the Squires for a 75-60 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Littlestown’s Zyan Herr didn’t attempt a shot from the field until the third quarter and the junior sharpshooter didn’t connect from the field until burying a deep triple at the third quarter horn, which extended the Thunderbolts’ lead from four points to seven points heading for the final stanza.

They rode that momentum to a 75-60 victory over visiting Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball clash Wednesday night at the Thunderdome.

