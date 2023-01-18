Littlestown’s Zyan Herr didn’t attempt a shot from the field until the third quarter and the junior sharpshooter didn’t connect from the field until burying a deep triple at the third quarter horn, which extended the Thunderbolts’ lead from four points to seven points heading for the final stanza.
They rode that momentum to a 75-60 victory over visiting Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball clash Wednesday night at the Thunderdome.
Herr put in 11 points in the fourth quarter, knocking down three more trifectas in the frame on his way to 14 points for the night.
“Zyan really wasn’t looking for his shot for most of the game, but he made a big one to get himself going,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “At the same time, we wanted to attack them inside with our size.”
Starting 6-foot-8 Christopher Meakin and 6-foot-4 Jake Bosley — with Delone’s biggest player being 6-foot-2 — attacking inside seemed like a good offensive game plan for the hosts.
Meakin (23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) and Bosley (20 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists) made Forster’s plan look brilliant.
“They’re bigger than us, across the board. All five of their starters are bigger than our biggest guy,” Delone head coach Brandon Staub said. “We went at them, but we didn’t make enough shots in the end.”
Littlestown (14-3, 9-0) had a 49-41 lead following Meakin’s freebies with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, but a pair of free throws by Aidan Wittmer and a steal-and-layup by Cam Keller narrowed the gap to 49-45 with 16 ticks to play in the frame.
Herr’s bomb made it 52-45 heading for the final stanza.
It took the Bolts a few minutes into the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead for the first time in the game, but they accomplished it when Herr and Cole Riley drilled back-to-back triples, forcing Staub to call for time with his team down, 60-50, with 5:24 left.
Delone (11-3, 6-3) got no closer than 62-54, as the Bolts pulled away late.
“I thought we played one of our better games of the season tonight, I really do,” Staub said. “They more so outshot us than anything else.”
Littlestown shot 27-of-44 (61 percent) from the field, including 8-of-15 (53 percent) from beyond the arc and also made 13-of-15 (87 percent) from the charity stripe.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of zone recently, so we’ve really been working on making the extra pass in practice,” Forster said. “We’ve got shooters everywhere and if we get open looks, we’ll make them.”
For their part, the Squires also shot it well. They made 18-of-35 (51 percent) from the field, 5-of-13 (39 percent) from deep and 19-of-22 (86 percent) from the foul line.
The opening quarter featured a see-saw battle with eight lead changes and one tie and ended with the Bolts holding an 18-14 lead.
A 10-0 Delone run to start the second quarter staked the Squires to their largest lead of the night, 24-18, following Bryson Kopp’s long-ranger with 5:38 to play until the break.
Trailing 26-20, Littlestown responded with the next eight and a pair of Bosley free throws with under a second to go in the half gave the Bolts a 32-30 edge at intermission.
“I’m pleased with how we played tonight,” Forster said. “Win or lose, our guys play hard for 32 minutes every single game. Effort is one thing that I never have to worry about with them.”
Bosley entered the game needing 26 points to become the third Bolt in the last five seasons to reach the 1,000-point plateau and the eighth in program history.
“Boz is a tough kid. He’s so strong and he plays so hard,” Forster said. “He’s worked very hard to become the player that he is and I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s very coachable and he listens when you talk to him.”
Kopp paced the Squires with 16 points, while Keller tossed in a dozen.
In addition to the usual suspects (Meakin, Bosley and Herr) reaching double digits for the Bolts, Riley got there as well as he drilled a quartet of trifectas for 12 points.
“Cole is a guy that if he gets hot, he can put up points in a hurry,” Forster said. “He’s been shooting the ball very well recently. Him and Zyan both have.”
The Bolts have now won seven in a row and are 13-1 in their last 14 contests. They currently reside in fourth in the Class 4A district power rankings. If they finish in the top four, they would receive a bye and then a home game in the quarterfinals.
Littlestown returns to action with a road tilt at Fairfield on Friday, while the Squires host York Tech the same night. Both games are slated to begin at 7:30.
Delone 14 16 15 15 — 60
Littlestown 18 14 20 23 — 75
Delone Catholic (60): Aidan Wittmer 2 2-2 7, Cam Keller 5 2-2 12, Gage Zimmerman 2 5-6 9, Bryson Kopp 4 7-7 16, Brady Dettinburn 0 0-2 0, Luke Rebert 1 3-4 5, Aidan Bealmear 4 0-0 11. Non-Scorers: Grenchik, Smith, Payne. Totals: 18 19-22 60.
Littlestown (75): Caleb Unger 0 0-1 0, Lucas Denault 3 0-0 6, Jake Bosley 7 6-6 20, Cole Riley 4 0-0 12, Christopher Meakin 8 7-8 23, Zyan Herr 5 0-0 14. Non-Scorers: Clabaugh, Thomas, Thayer, Bossom, Welty, Kamara. Totals: 27 13-15 75.
3-pointers: DC-Bealmear 3, Wittmer, Kopp; L-Riley 4, Herr 4. JV: Delone 44, Littlestown 35.
