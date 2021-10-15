After the hardships of the past few weeks, Bermudian Springs head football coach John Livelsberger knew that what his team needed to get back on track was a solid 48 minutes of football.
Though he’d wind up settling for half of that, it was just what the doctor ordered.
Bermudian scored on all five of its offensive possessions in a dominant first half, as the Eagles handled York Tech, 35-6 ,Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks, and we just kept telling the guys if we put some things together and execute and we take care of our responsibilities up front it’ll be a better result,” said Livelsberger. “Our line showed up to play tonight and they did what we thought they could do all year.”
The night started promisingly for the Spartans as York Tech’s Bailey Eberwein returned the opening kickoff 34 yards into Bermudian territory. But after forcing a three-and-out, Bermudian (3-5) took command.
Things got things started quickly for the Eagles with a 4-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Senior running backs Ricky Pacana, Brennan Schisler and Chanse Boyer each had long first-down-generating runs before a little trickery put the first points on the board. On first and goal from the 5, Pacana took a handoff to his left, then threw to a wide open Schisler in the endzone.
Freshman kicker Jacob Keller’s first of five first-half PATs made it 7-0.
Pacana’s 20-yard run, along with a subsequent facemask penalty by the Spartans, set up Boyer for a 1-yard plunge later in the first quarter.
On its next possession, Ethan Beachy connected over the middle with Schisler, who took a vicious shot from Eberwein on the reception but held on for his second scoring grab of the night. Both players were briefly shaken up but returned to action.
York Tech (1-7) moved the ball into Bermudian territory for the second time of the half on its next possession, but the Eagles special teams unit came up big when Brennon Ault blocked Trenton Nafe’s punt. Montana Speelman recovered to set up the Eagles at the Spartans 37-yard line. Seven plays later, Beachy hit Michael Carlson on a quick slant for a 6-yard touchdown strike.
Beachy intercepted Spartans quarterback Ja’mar Johnson with under two minutes to go in the second quarter and Pacana punctuated the half a minute later with his 4-yard touchdown run.
Bermudian racked up 16 first downs in the half while limiting the Spartans to just three and 70 yards of total offense.
“Hats off to Vo-Tech,” said Livelsberger. “We did everything in practice this week to prep for them. But at this point in the year a win like that is just huge for us, just to get the kids focused and remind them that football should be fun if you play it how it needs to be played.”
The second half was less than picture perfect for Eagles, as they turned the ball over twice and fumbled a total of six times. On the bright side, the running clock allowed the Eagles to get ample playing time for their reserves while still bottling up the Spartans, save for a 40-yard scramble by Johnson that later led to his 12-yard touchdown scamper with 6:56 remaining in the game.
The trio of Pacana, Boyer and Schisler combined for 228 total yards on the ground while averaging nearly 11 yards per carry, as Bermudian’s front line created lots of space. The Eagles also got a look at their future as freshman Carter Storm earned some tough yards on the ground in the fourth quarter against the Spartans starters.
Next up for Bermudian is its annual rivalry game against Littlestown. While the game won’t necessarily carry the weight of league championship implications as in many years past, Livelsberger still sees it as a huge game for both teams.
“It’s a big rivalry, and definitely some (District 3-AAA) playoff implications which is awesome,” he said. “The last couple of weeks haven’t gone the way we wanted it to but to know that if we keep playing well and can carry some strong momentum into the post-season, then it really starts next week. Coach Lippy will have his team ready for us, we just have to make sure we’re ready for them.”
Bermudian Springs and Littlestown were the No. 11 and 12 ranked teams in the class 3A power rankings heading into Friday evening’s action, with the top eight qualifying for the playoffs.
York Tech 0 0 0 6 — 6
Bermudian Springs 21 14 0 0 — 35
1st Quarter
BS-Brennan Schisler 5 pass from Ricky Pacana (Jacob Keller kick) 9:02
BS-Chanse Boyer 1 run (Keller kick) 5:05
BS-Schisler 19 pass from Ethan Beachy (Keller kick) :09
2nd Quarter
BS-Michael Carlson 6 pass from Beachy (Keller kick) 5:35
BS-Pacana 4 run (Keller kick) :46
4th Quarter
YT-Ja’mar Johnson 12 run (pass failed) 6:56
Team Statistics
YT BS
First downs 7 20
Rushing 28-148 36-272
Passing 4-13-1 6-10-1
Passing yards 29 61
Total yards 177 333
Fumbles-lost 4-0 6-1
Penalties-yards 8-64 1-5
Punting 5-20.0 0-0.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YT-King Zion Matai 16-79, Johnson 9-64, Bailey Eberwein 2-3, Zachary Childs 1-2; BS-Pacana 7-88, Boyer 9-82, Schisler 5-58, Beachy 1-17, Carter Storm 6-15, James Mullins 2-10, Tyler Staub 1-6, Joey Hemler 4-(-2), Tyson Carpenter 1-(-2).
Passing: YT-Johnson 4-13-1-29; BS-Beachy 4-6-0-43, Hemler 1-1-0-13, Pacana 1-1-0-5, Carpenter 0-2-1-0.
Receiving: YT-Eberwein 2-10, Jaxciel Ascencio 1-21, Trenton Nafe 1-(-2); BS-Schisler 2-24, Carlson 2-13, Storm 1-13, Boyer 1-11.
