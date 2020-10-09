At halftime of Gettysburg’s YAIAA-2 game at Kennard-Dale on Friday night, it appeared the Warriors would waltz to a 3-0 record.
By the time the final whistle blew, you could just about hear the sigh of relief from head coach Matt Heiser from across the stadium.
The Warriors raced to a 21-0 lead at the break and the held on in the fourth quarter to win 21-19, just surviving a furious charge by the Rams (1-2 Y-2).
“We were fortunate tonight,” Heiser said of the victory. “We’ve just got to figure out how to play two halves.”
Gettysburg (3-0) received the opening kick, but the Warriors’ first drive stalled quickly and Zach Parr hit his first of three punts inside of the Rams 20 on the night, pinning the hosts at their own 9-yard line.
Kennard-Dale marched down the field into opposing territory quickly, thanks largely to Darius Bailey, but Gettysburg held tough on fourth down and stopped the Rams drive at the 33-yard line.
Then it was the Warriors’ turn to threaten, as Asher Baddick hit Shane Brockett for a big pitch and catch inside Kennard-Dale territory. Their drive also stalled and Parr once again came up big, pinning the Rams at their own 5-yard line.
“My coaches are always telling me ‘it’s all about field position,’” Parr said of his strong night. “On kickoffs, my goal is to get it in the end zone or inside the 5-yard line and punts are the same way. Our coverage team did a great job too pinning them deep.”
Following a Rams punt, Gunner Wilson set Gettysburg up at the opposing 46-yard line with a good return and two plays into the second quarter the visitors took the lead when Taysean Foster swept left and into the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 7-0.
After another exchange of punts and Parr again pinning Kennard-Dale deep, it was the other side of the special teams unit that came up big.
With the Rams punting from the end zone, a swarm of Warriors teamed up for a block that was recovered by Daniel Spangler in the end zone to make it 14-0 with 2:19 left before half.
“It was just reaction,” Spangler said of the play. “My first reaction was to get on the ball for a touchdown and it bounced right up into my hands. (It) was just all about reaction time.”
Just moments later Spangler was Johnny-on-the-spot again, picking up a mishandled option pitch and giving his team the ball back in Rams’ territory late in the half.
“We knew we had an opportunity to pick up our offense and we wanted to go out and do that,” he said of the big plays on special teams and defense. “We had a chance to swing the game into our hands and we were able to go out and do just that.”
On the first play after the fumble, Baddick dropped back and hit a wide open Foster in the end zone for a 25-yard hookup to extend the lead to 21-0 at the break.
Foster finished with seven total touches on the night for 69 yards and two scores.
Following the break, the Rams received the kick and began to chip away. Steven Luchs had a 52-yard carry to put the hosts into Warriors territory and Kennard-Dale capitalized with a 38-yard field goal from Dylan Jones to make it 21-3.
Jones added another field goal later in the quarter following a botched snap by Gettysburg to cut the lead to 21-6 headed into the final quarter.
Parr’s only misstep of the night came early in the fourth, as he pushed a 29-yard attempt that would’ve extended the lead to 24-6 just wide of the right upright.
The Rams took full advantage, marching 81 yards in 2:11 to cut the lead to 21-13 when quarterback Jacob Walters carried the ball in from 3 yards out with 5:21 to play.
That score brought life into the home crowd that was soon increased when Kennard-Dale recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Less than three minutes later, Adam Loucks carried the ball off tackle for 7 yards and a touchdown that brought the hosts within two. Gettysburg held firm, however, stopping Walters on a two-point conversion attempt to hold a narrow 21-19 lead with 2:23 to play.
The Warriors then took over at their own 40 after a squib kick barely found its way out of bounds, and when Baddick took a bootleg right for a first down with just over a minute to play, Gettysburg cemented the victory.
“Credit to the kids for tightening up and being physical there at the end,” Heiser said of the win. “They just need to come back and we’ve got to work a little bit harder in practice.”
The Warriors return home next Friday to take on York Suburban (1-2) ahead of a big clash with fellow undefeated New Oxford (4-0) the following week.
Gettysburg 0 21 0 0 — 21
Kennard-Dale 0 0 6 13 — 19
Second quarter
G-Taysean Foster, 13-yard run (Zach Parr kick), 11:27
G-Daniel Spangler, blocked punt recovery (Parr kick), 2:19
G-Foster, 25-yard pass from Asher Baddick (Parr kick), 1:45
Third quarter
KD-Dylan Jones, 38-yard field goal, 8:15
KD-Jones, 25-yard field goal, 4:00
Fourth quarter
KD-Jacob Walters, 3-yard run (Jones kick), 5:21
KD-Adam Loucks, 7-yard run (run failed), 2:25
Team Statistics
G KD
First downs 11 14
Rushing 35-146 37-210
Passing yards 75 104
Passing 4-9-0 8-20-0
Penalties-yards 5-52 4-30
Punting 4-31.0 4-21.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Jeremiah Scott 6-32, Asher Baddick 6-6, Ruger Pennington 10-31, Taysean Foster 6-44, Daniel Spangler 1-0, Jayden Johnson 6-33; KD-Darius Bailey 11-55, Broc Gilland 5-10, Nicholas Cairns 2-39, Jedediah Peters 1-3, Steven Lukes 7-59, Adam Loucks 6-10, Jacob Walters 5-34
Passing: G-Baddick 4-9-75-0; KD-Walters 8-19-104-0, John Green 0-1-0-0
Receiving: G-Foster 1-25, Pennington 1-2, Shane Brockett 1-38, Gunner Wilson 1-10; KD-Lukes 3-70, Bailey 3-11, Gilland 1-19, Loucks 1-4.
