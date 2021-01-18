Following the graduation of Charles Warren and Zach Ketterman, along with the transfer of Quadir Copeland and the decision not to play their senior seasons by Asher Baddick and Taysean Foster, things figured to be tough for Gettysburg in the 2021 season.
After all, that quintet of players left the Warriors with just two players returning from their top seven minutes earners a season ago.
Gettysburg fell to 0-5 on the season with a 76-33 loss to visiting Northern on Monday night. A Northern team that finished third in District 3 Class 5A, qualified for the PIAA tournament and returned almost its entire team.
Warren and Ketterman were both four-year varsity starters, while Copeland was a first team All-State selection after posting 22 ppg, 11 rpg and 4 apg as a junior.
That left juniors Trent Ramirez-Keller and Mike Hankey as the only returning players with meaningful varsity experience.
Ramirez-Keller and Hankey were both tasked with mainly spreading the floor with their outside shooting for the other three starters to have room to operate. Though both had their moments a season ago and they combined to average 13.2 ppg as sophomores.
Now, both have increased roles and are asked to not only create for themselves, but to create good looks for their teammates,as well.
“Mikey and Trent are our leaders this year, but this is a huge adjustment for them,” Gettysburg head coach Mark McLean said. “They were the fourth and fifth options on offense last year, now they’re the first and second options.”
Ramirez-Keller (12.4 ppg) and Hankey (11.0 ppg) have both responded to the increased responsibilities.
On top of having a lot of players with minimal or no varsity experience heading into the season and being thrust into much bigger roles, McLean is in his first year on the job, following the late-summer resignation of Lawrence Williams due to personal reasons.
McLean was approved for the position in late October and held his first open gym on November 2.
“It’s a new coach, with a lot of new players, a late start and throw in Covid and it’s just the perfect storm going in the wrong direction,” McLean said. “Our kids work hard, they put in effort and they have a good attitude.”
Monday’s game went off the rails almost from the start as Northern potted the first 20 points of the game, led 23-2 after the opening quarter and 50-14 at halftime.
“Northern is bringing back everybody off of a really good team from last year,” McLean said. “They’re one of the favorites to win districts this season.”
While the varsity team is struggling so far, the jayvee team was victorious on Monday, 47-31 and McLean likes what he sees so far from his freshmen class.
“We’ve got a nice freshmen class that looks really promising and that was a draw to taking this job,” McLean said. “That’s good for the future, but we’ll take our lumps this season.”
Ramirez-Keller paced the Warriors with 16 points, as he reached double figures for the fourth straight contest.
Gettysburg returns to action when it hosts York Suburban in YAIAA-2 play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Northern 76, Gettysburg 33
Northern 23 27 13 13 — 76
Gettysburg 2 12 9 10 — 33
Northern (76): Ryan Delafield 4 1-1 11, Gavin Moyer 3 2-2 8, Jordan Heisey 5 0-0 12, Tyler Weary 5 0-0 12, Alex Welshans 7 0-0 14, Brayden Zell 1 1-1 3, Nate McGill 6 0-0 16. Totals: 31 4-4 76.
Gettysburg (33): Andrew Warthen 1 0-0 2, Mike Hankey 1 0-0 3, Ethan Wagner 2 1-1 5, Trent Ramirez- Keller 6 3-4 16, Griffin Kibler 2 0-0 4, Ian McLean 1 0-0 2, Brody Wagner 0 1-2 1, Logan Moseley 0 0-4 0. Non-scorers: Chris Boone. Totals: 13 5-11 33.
3-Pointers: N — McGill 4, Delafield 2, Heisey 2, Weary 2, G — Hankey 1, Ramirez-Keller 1.
JV Score: Gettysburg 47, Northern 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.