I’m old enough to remember the good ‘ol days when area teams scrambled trying to find ways to beat tough-as-nails kids from District 11 powerhouses like Bethlehem Catholic, Northern Lehigh, Northwestern Lehigh and the likes at the 2A SE regional tournament. It wasn’t easy, but local kids enjoyed their share of success against their counterparts from to the north.
Beca, after scorching the earth for years against small-school competition, has since bumped up to 3A. And the Lehigh squads with the directional monikers have both dipped under the radar in recent years, producing some quality individuals but exiting the team title conversation.
But even as things change, they remain the same. The void created by Beca’s departure a few years ago was swiftly filled by Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond, two programs which have reached elite status and turned this season into a grudge match. The schools are separated by just 10 miles, but the gap between their respective wrestlers doesn’t measure out to be an inch.
The Panthers avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Crusaders by dealing their rivals a 29-22 setback in the finals of the PIAA 2A Team Championships. Notre Dame took the top prize at last week’s District 11 tourney, where it won the team title by edging Saucon Valley, 300.5-286.5.
Just how dominant were the two programs at districts?
They combined to claim all 13 individual titles, with 19 of 26 finalists hailing from SV or NDGP.
Saucon Valley had 10 finalists and crowned seven champs while ND sent nine wrestlers into the finals, swiping six crowns. The Panthers held a 4-3 edge in head-to-head title matchups, and it’s likely we’ll see a share of rematches at the 2A South East Regional Tournament on Friday & Saturday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
The SE regional is the state qualifier for 2A wrestlers in Districts 1/12, 3 and 11. The top six finishers at each weight class at Freedom earn invitations to the PIAA Championships, which take place March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Biglerville, Delone Catholic and Littlestown will be represented as 10 Times Area grapplers made the grade last weekend to earn their spots in the regional field.
The area 2A crew looks to join the Gettysburg quartet of Gabe Pecaitis, Jake Cherry, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher, which qualified for states in 3A last weekend.
GRIZZLED VET? Seeing as he is just a sophomore, we can’t call Cameron Mingee the elder statesman of the area regional qualifiers, but in a sense he’s just that. How so?
Mingee is the lone local heading to Freedom with any previous regional experience. And even that was extremely limited, as the young Bolt lost by fall and 10-0 major decision in his two bouts at last year’s state qualifier.
For the rest of the Adams County crew, which includes Canners Brody Gardner (106), Devan Ponce (132), Joey Ney (138), Seth Lady (145), Gage Bishop (152), Levi Roberts (189) and Mason Keiper (215), as well as the Delone Catholic duo of Artem Reichart (138) and Domonic Giraffa (152), it’s a trip into uncharted waters.
Waters that are full of hungry sharks.
YOUTH BEING SERVED: The wave of talented underclassmen, not only in District 3 but throughout the state, has reached tsunami-like proportions. Taking a look in our own backyard, Boiling Springs, Bishop McDevitt and West Perry have risen to the top, and they’ve done so on the backs of young wrestlers. The Bubblers, who nipped the Crusaders 177.5-177.0 in the D3 team race last Saturday, are taking eight underclassmen to regionals as part of their nine qualifiers. Kobin Karper (138) is the lone senior in the bunch.
Seven of McDevitt’s nine qualifiers are underclassmen, likewise for West Perry, which has a trio of freshmen heading to Freedom. Berks Catholic, which has come out of nowhere to become a potential district power, will send eight underclassmen to regionals, seven of those being sophomores or freshmen.
Biglerville and Northern Lebanon will have six underclassmen each at Freedom on Friday, meaning the usual suspects should slug it out for team titles and postseason medals for years to come.
While that is certainly good news for fans of those programs, it must be noted that Saucon Valley and Notre Dame aren’t going away anytime soon. Seven of the 12 Panthers in action this weekend are underclassmen, including four freshmen who were all District 11 finalists.
The Crusaders went ahead and qualified their entire team for the regional tourney, with only four seniors in that group.
UNBEATENS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES: Only three wrestlers bring undefeated records with them to Freedom, and two of them hail from the same team. Flying solo is Newport senior Ganon Smith, who is the man to beat at 160 with a 34-0 mark. Smith (123-28 career) copped his first D3 crown last Saturday and is looking to improve his career-best regional finish of sixth, which came his freshman season.
Ryan Crookham, now of Saucon Valley, comes in at 9-0. Crookham won state titles competing for ND-Green Pond his first two seasons before running into injury issues. He then transferred to Saucon Valley, missing his junior campaign.
The Lehigh recruit comes in with a career mark of 108-3 as he guns for the title at 138.
Crookham’s teammate Dante Mahaffey is 23-0 this season. Mahaffey placed sixth at states last year at 215 and is back looking to move up the podium at the same weight.
DIVE RIGHT IN: There will be no testing of the waters for Delone’s Reichart (27-10), a senior who is making his regional debut after pinning down seventh place last weekend. The Squire draws Crookham right out of the chute, but hey, it can’t get any tougher from there, right?
HALF A HUNDRED? Aaron Seidel is a baby-faced assassin on the mat. And we say that as nothing but a compliment.
The Northern Lebanon freshman has lived up to and beyond the considerable hype surrounding his arrival on the varsity scene. His dominance was on display again last weekend when he used two pins and an 8-2 decision to grab gold at 106. That Seidel didn’t score three bonus-point victories was a bit of an upset, being as 38 of his 41 victories this season have been of the bonus-point variety.
Trinity’s Major Lewis did well to survive the onslaught that many have succumbed to when facing the Viking.
Seidel improved his record to 42-1, giving him a realistic shot at winning 50 matches as a freshman. If he can run the table this weekend and next, he’d have 50 on the button, not to mention regional and state titles in hand. We won’t make that type of prediction because anything can happen over the course of a six-minute match, and also because NDGP’s Ayden Smith might just have something to say about the matter. Smith (34-9) placed fourth in the state at this weight last year and the two could collide in the regional finals on Saturday evening.
ROBELL’S TIME? Bishop McDevitt junior Riley Robell won everything but a state title last season. The Crusader strongman claimed his first 30 bouts as a sophomore before dropping a 5-3 decision to Brookville’s Nathan Taylor in the state finals at 285.
Robell is 33-1 this season, his lone loss to Jim Mullen of St. Joseph’s in New Jersey. Mullen, ranked No. 2 nationally, was a Cadet World Championship silver medalist in freestyle at 110 kg and fourth-place finisher in Greco-Roman last summer in Hungary.
Robell, who stands six-foot-four and tipped the scales at 280 pounds in football season, piled up 84 tackles (29 for loss) and 6.5 quarterback sacks as a defensive lineman. He’s drawing the interest of NCAA Division I schools, and received an offer from Kent State earlier this year. Old Dominion and Buffalo have since extended offers.
But gridiron glory is taking a backseat – at least temporarily – to the wrestling mat where Robell has 71 pins and three District 3 titles to his credit.
INTO THE HALL: A trio of former Times Area standouts were inducted into the District 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School. Duane Bastress and Rick Schmelyun of Bermudian Springs were joined by Cory Beaver of Littlestown. Bastress was a standout for the Eagles before later becoming a two-time NCAA Division III national champion at York College, where he is now the head coacah, winning titles in 2005 and 2006. He closed his career as a Spartan with a 97-6 record.
Schmelyun went 92-12 at Bermudian, where he won three PIAA medals including a state championship as a senior in 2006 at 140 pounds. He then competed at Bloomsburg University, compiling a record of 117-57.
Beaver recorded 130 wins and 68 pins in his career at Littlestown, where he became the school’s first state champion by winning the 171-pound title as a junior in 2007. An injury curtailed his senior season at Littlestown. He then went on to wrestle for the University of Pennsylvania, where injuries forced him to retire from the sport.
