Mike Bittinger couldn’t help having a flashback to last year’s 358 Sprint Car opener at racy Trail-Way Speedway.
In that event, Steve Owings passed Bittinger in the last corner to take the opening-day victory. With more money on the line in this year’s opener, the Bonneauville ace wasn’t about to have a repeat of that episode.
One spot better is all Bittinger wanted, and he got it by leading all 25 laps last Friday to capture the 358 Sprint Summer Series event. The 21st triumph in 358 competition on the Farm was worth a nice $1,500 payday.
“It’s the perfect start to a year,” Bittinger said. “Last year up there, we led 24 and three-quarter laps, and Steve Owings passed us coming off of four. I told my guys going into this race, ‘I just want to finish one spot better.’
“That stuck with me by the end of the season, because we didn’t get a win last year. So, that was motivation, I guess.”
Bittinger started on the pole and got the jump on Travis Scott heading through the first and second corner. Brett Wanner settled into third.
While Bittinger and Scott distanced themselves from the field, a fierce four-car battle developed for third between Wanner, Steve Wilbur, Chad Criswell, and Owings, who started 10th on the grid.
Owings was pinned against the cushion and gaining ground. He surged into the top five on the 10th circuit and disposed of Criswell and Wanner on Lap 12 to take over the third position.
After a restart, Owings stalked Scott for second. He used a slingshot move through Turns 3 and 4 and dove under Scott for runner-up on Lap 18. One lap later, he was all over Bittinger for the lead.
Owings showed his nose under the leader in Turn 4 on Lap 19. Going into Turn 1 on the next circuit, it appeared both drivers were going for the bottom and made contact. Owings spun in Turn 1, ending any chance he had at another victory.
“Basically, I knew I had to get back to the bottom at all cost at that point,” Bittinger said. “I know I kind of squeezed him in three and four a little bit, and I made my mind up going up the frontstretch that if there was any way to get back to the bottom, that’s what I was going to do.
“Pretty much by the flagstand, I started to angle down, and I knew it was going to be close. I didn’t know we hit that much, but apparently, we hit harder than I realized.”
Multiple restarts gave Scott and Criswell a shot at the leader, but Bittinger was up to the task on each attempt and held the top spot.
That left Criswell to battle Scott for second. He dipped to the inside multiple times over the last five laps but couldn’t pull the trigger on a move for the runner-up spot.
Bittinger was the class of the field, at that point, and survived a restart with one lap to go to take the win by 1.030 seconds. Scott held off Criswell for second, with Wanner and Wilbur completing the top five.
“I felt pretty good on the restarts, and I kind of did the same restart every time,” Bittinger said. “That’s usually not good with people behind you, but where I picked the throttle up, I knew it was going to be hard to get a good run on me.
“I was pretty much down against the infield. I was expecting more cautions ... reason being that it was the first race of the year, they had so many more cars than we normally get, and there were guys with limited Trail-Way experience. I figured it would be a stop-and-start race and to go 16 or 17 laps without a caution, I was blown away by that.”
Wilbur, Zachary Cool, Owings, and Cody Fletcher were heat winners for the 28-car field. Austen Treuchet won the consolation.
Stephen Wurtzer captured his first career Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends presented by Harvest Chapel main event.
Wurtzer started on the pole of the main event and beat Austin Bellemare through the first and second corner to take the lead. Chris Transeau, who started ninth, was the car on the move early, blasting into the top five on Lap 4 after starting ninth.
Transeau made a bold move to make a two-car pass on the 12thcircuit to take third. He passed Bellemare on Lap 17 and had three laps to catch the leader.
But Wurtzer was money up front. He held off the closing Transeau and took the win by .564 seconds at the stripe. Bellemare, Travis McClelland, and Seth Kearchner completed the top five.
Bill Diehl, Kearchner, Bellemare, and Wurtzer were heat winners for the 39-car field. Lincoln Kearchner and Mike Racine won the twin consolations.
Rodney Westhafer was victorious in the 600 Micro Sprint Feature, leading all 20 laps on his way to victory. It was his first career win in the division at Trail-Way.
Daniel Bair finished second in the main event, followed by Travis Keiser, Jude Siegel, and Tyler Leese. Jim Young won the lone heat race in 600 Micros.
In Limited Stock competition, Robbie Carroll was tops in the division, leading every lap to take the win in the 15-Lap affair by 1.508 seconds.
Carroll was followed to the line by Matt Worley, Chad Weaver, Robert Nicklow, and Travis Brown.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY
Friday, 5/14
358 Sprints
