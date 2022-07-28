Littlestown 4, Cashtown 3
A walk-off walk capped Littlestown’s rally past Cashtown in Game 2 of their South Penn League semifinal on Thursday. The Dodgers squared the best-of-five semifinals at 1-1.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:52 am
Littlestown 4, Cashtown 3
A walk-off walk capped Littlestown’s rally past Cashtown in Game 2 of their South Penn League semifinal on Thursday. The Dodgers squared the best-of-five semifinals at 1-1.
Trailing 3-1 entering the home half of the seventh, Littlestown (24-10) rallied behind a Sam Wertz walk and Travis Inch’s single. Down to their last out, Jake Saylor lined a clutch double to right that plated Wertz and pinch-runner Justin Brookhart.
Reliever Riley Grant took care of the Pirates (28-6-1) in the top of the eighth, setting up the winning sequence.
Curtis Harman walked and moved to second on Trent Copenhaver’s bunt single. Both runners advanced a base on Justin Keith’s groundout before Pirate pitcher Tyler Reinert fanned Joe Kroeger. An intentional walk to Wertz packed the sacks for Brookhart, who drew a walk to force in the game-winning run.
Cashtown opened the scoring in the first when DJ Cool singled home Brock Carpenter, who was hit by pitch to begin the game.
Littlestown answered in its half of the inning, getting a two-out, RBI single by Wertz to plate Copenhaver.
The Pirates eased ahead thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of Reinert, which came with Zach Ketterman on base.
Grant worked four hitless innings for the win, striking out three and walking four. Starter Justin Gladhill was lifted after four innings of work and 79 pitches.
Josh Berzonski went 6.2 innings for the Pirates, whiffing six and walking one while allowing three earned runs.
Game 3 is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cashtown.
Cashtown 102 000 00 — 3 4 0
Littlestown 100 000 21 — 4 5 3
Berzonski, Reinert (7). Gladhill, Grant (5). WP: Grant. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: Berzonski 6-1, Reinert 2-3, Gladhill 3-3, Grant 3-4. 2B: C-Tempel; L-Saylor. HR: Reinert
