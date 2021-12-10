Unmasked and unveiled.
What a difference a year makes. With its 64-49 win over New Oxford in the opening round of the Tip-off Tournament at Gettysburg High School on Friday night, the Warriors served notice that they have put last season’s 1-17 debacle in the rearview mirror. The victory was the result of balanced scoring and stifling defense — especially in the third quarter when the home team took control and overcame a 30-27 halftime deficit.
“Defense travels,” said Gettysburg’s second-year head coach Marc McLean. “We didn’t win our first game last year until mid-January. It’s nice to start with a victory. We’re a different team. I don’t think last year’s squad would have won this game.”
The Warriors (1-0) have already matched the win total of their most recent campaign. The hosts snatched an early lead on a putback by Ethan Wagner and Brandon Myers’ layup. Brittyn Eakins, who led the Ox with 12 points, got the visitors on the board with a trey but Trenton Ramirez-Keller, the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, answered with a long ball of his own to make it 7-3. Eakins and Ramirez-Keller traded two-pointers before a floater in the lane by Aden Strausbaugh got the Colonials (0-1) within 9-7.
Wagner and R-K added baskets and Ramirez-Keller found Mike Hankey on a back-door cut to make it 15-9. An Eakins’ hoop and a 10-foot jumper by Jett Moore got New Oxford within a deuce, 15-13, but Hankey beat the horn with a triple from the corner to give the Warriors an 18-13 advantage after a period.
The Colonials got nine points off the pine by Idriz Ahmetovic and Graham Rex to key a second-stanza surge. Nick Calvo-Perez canned a couple of trifectas in the spurt as the Ox outscored Gettysburg in the frame, 17-9, to take a lead into the locker room.
McLean’s club turned the contest around after intermission. Hankey’s hoop and a filch and finish by R-K out of the break put the Warriors up, 31-30. Ox forced a couple of ties, but a dunk by Wagner and layups by Ian McLean and Ramirez-Keller put the Warriors in front for good as they entered the fourth ahead, 46-40.
“We knew defense would win it for us,” said Ramirez-Keller. “We didn’t panic and we executed down the stretch. We had a strong core of players tonight. We have a different chemistry and work ethic. We trust each other and don’t make excuses. We worked hard in the offseason and it has paid off.”
The defensive clamp-down continued in the final period; New Oxford was held to nine points while Gettysburg scored twice that amount. Myers added four buckets in the frame and finished with 13 points. Hankey added 10 points and Wagner chipped in eight in the winning effort.
Ahmetovic had nine points and Strausbaugh and Calvo-Perez each notched eight points for the Ox.
“We might be the surprise team of the league,” said Coach McLean. “At halftime we preached we can play defense and turn this game around. I’m really proud of our guys. We can enjoy tonight but we’ll have a tough game tomorrow.”
New Oxford will look to regroup in Saturday’s consolation final against Shippensburg, a 63-60 loser to Lancaster Mennonite in the opener. The Blazers triumphed on Declan Hersh’s buzzer-beating trifecta.
“We gave good effort in the first half,” said Colonials’ head coach Nate Myers. “We’re young. That was the first varsity action for a lot of our guys. There are things we can work on but there were a lot of positives. We’ll get there.”
McLean expects a challenge in the title clash. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford 13 17 10 9 — 49
Gettysburg 18 9 19 18 — 64
New Oxford (49): Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 3 3-5 9. Nick Calvo-Perez 3 0-0 8, Brittyn Eakins 5 1-4 12, Aden Strausbaugh 3 2-4 8, Brennan Holmes 1 0-0 3, Graham Rex 1 0-0 3, Hunter Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: David Moore, Wyatt Daniels, Holden Crabbs. TOTALS: 19 6-13 49.
Gettysburg (64): Brandon Myers 5 3-4 13, Mike Hankey 4 0-1 10, Trenton Ramirez-Keller 12 0-4 25, Ian McLean 2 2-4 6, Ethan Wagner 4 0-0 8, Josh Herr 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Andrew Cole, Jonathan Darnell, Chris Boone, Anthony Colon. TOTALS:28 5-13 64.
3-pointers: NO — Castro-Perez 2, Eakins 1, Holmes 1, Rex 1; G — Hankey 2, Ramirez-Keller 1.
