SOFTBALL
YAIAA Tournament
Littlestown 11,
Delone Catholic 0
Chelsey Stonesifer’s 100th career hit was a doozy, as she blasted a home run in Littlestown’s five-inning win over Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Tournament semifinals on Monday. The victory pushes the Bolts (20-1) into Wednesday’s championship game where they’ll face South Western (19-1), which downed Northeastern 11-1 in the other semifinal. The final will be played at 4:30 at Spring Grove.
Stonesifer’s three-run shot helped put the game away early for the Bolts, who led 7-0 after two innings. Isabella Olvera belted a solo homer in the second as well.
Libby Brown went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three runs, as eight different players for Littlestown posted base hits.
Inside the circle Stonesifer fired a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Caylee Zortman tagged a double and Olivia Kale singled for the Squirettes (14-6).
Littlestown 251 03 — 11 10 0
Delone Catholic 000 00 — 0 2 1
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: Stonesifer 11-1, Anderson 3-3. 2B: DC-Caylee Zortman. 3B: L-Libby Brown. HR: L-Stonesifer, Isabella Olvera
Middletown 13,
New Oxford 0
The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first and never looked back, taking down the host Colonials on Monday. Middletown improved to 13-6 overall while New Oxford slipped to 11-9. The Ox was in 13th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the playoffs.
Chloe Kahler doubled and tripled as part of a 3-for-4 day to help pace the winners.
Autumn Lehigh singled in the first inning for New Oxford’s lone hit of the contest.
Middletown 508 00 — 13 15 1
New Oxford 000 00 — 0 1 3
Miller. Becker, Leatherman (3). WP: Miller. LP: Becker. SO-BB: Miller 8-2, Becker 0-1, Leatherman 2-1. 2B: M-Kahler. 3B: M-Kahler, Cleland, Miller, Stover.
