It was a symbolic passing of the torch.
Littlestown’s Jake Bosley lobbed the ball to Christopher Meakin with 3:13 to play in the first half and the Thunderbolts leading visiting Octorara, 36-27. The 6-foot-8 junior laid it in the cylinder, the 1,000th point of his scholastic career in hand.
Meakin scored 13 points in the first quarter to give the home team a sizzling start. The Bolts (20-5) led 25-17 after one period and sailed to a 75-57 victory in the third place game of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs at the Thunderdome on Wednesday night.
Meakin didn’t realize the significance of the bucket until the contest was stopped and he was handed the game ball.
“Coach (Jonathan Forster) wouldn’t tell me how many I needed — he just told me to go and play my game,” explained the unassuming Meakin. “I wasn’t counting the points in my head.”
A silver lining of Littlestown’s loss to Fleetwood in the district semi-final was that Meakin got to achieve the milestone in front of the Dome denizens.
“It was awesome,” said Meakin. “I was so excited. The fans have been so supportive. It was great to do it in front of friends and family.”
Bosley, who filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals, joined the four-digit club earlier this season and now sits as the fourth all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,135 points. He had kind words for Meakin.
“I knew he was close,” said Bosley of contributing to the big moment. “I try to help him as much as I can. He’s a very skilled big man and plays long defensively. He can do anything on the court.”
Octarara (17-8) took a 3-0 lead on a triple by Lucas Thaler. Cole Riley tossed an alley oop to Meakin for an easy hoop before a Euro-step inside by the Braves’ Zach Kirk gave the guests their largest lead, 5-2. A Bosley stick-back and a Riley trey from the top of the key put the Bolts up, 7-5. The clubs traded baskets until Meakin’s first of three bombs in the frame made it 14-11 in favor of Littlestown. His next two from distance stretched the edge to eight heading to the second.
Zyan Herr, who like Bosley was limited to six points against Fleetwood, heated up in the second quarter with a baker’s dozen in the quarter.
Kirk’s and-one trimmed the deficit to 27-22, but Bosley found Meakin on a backdoor cut and Meakin dished to Herr for another three-bagger to push it to 32-25. Herr added a pair of acrobatic finishes and the Bolts gained separation at the half, 47-29.
A 9-0 run featuring field goals by four different Braves cut the lead to 47-38 to start the second half. Forster called a timeout but wasn’t too concerned.
“It’s playoff basketball,” said Forster. “Every team in the playoffs is capable of going on a run. We played together tonight. Our execution in the first half was as clean as you could hope to have. It was pretty to watch. This sends us to states in a good way.”
Meakin’s foul-line jumper stopped the bleeding. He later added a layup but Octorara scored the final five points of the stanza to get it under 10 heading home, 58-49.
Bosley connected twice from deep to start the fourth and make sure there would be no comeback. Riley added five in the period as the Thunderbolts cruised to the finish line.
Littlestown blitzed the nets for 13 3-pointers as all five starters connected from down town. Herr led the victors with 22 points.
Meakin finished with 21 points, seven boards, five dimes and two blocks. Riley and Denault contributed 11 and seven points, respectively, to the winning effort.
Kirk scored 22 points and Elijah Hamilton added eight points, 11 caroms and four blocks for the Braves.
Bosley has played his last game in front of the faithful fans.
“It’s been fun,” said the senior leader, who got to hear the soulful tones of the cowbell one last time. “It’s gotten way better since I was a freshman. We started playing well and the crowds have kept growing.”
Meakin thinks the Bolts can find success at the next level.
“We have the potential to go far if we pass the ball the way we did tonight,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence and belief in my teammates.”
Forster had glowing praise for Littlestown’s latest member of the 1,000 point club.
“He (Meakin) was on fire and came out focused,” said Forster. “He means so much to our team and our community. Everybody loves him. He smiles 24/7 — it’s infectious. He’s a phenomenal athlete and works his butt off.”
The Bolts head north to play Danville or Lewisburg in the opening round of the state playoffs on March 11.
Octorara 17 12 20 8 — 57
Littlestown 25 22 11 17 — 75
Octorara (57): Mason Lambert 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Thomas 2 0-0 4, Lucas Thaler 2 2-2 7, Elijah Hamilton 4 0-0 8, Josh Bare 3 0-0 6, Jackson Leaman 1 0-0 2, Jackson Roberts 1 0-00 3. Totals: 24 6-8 57.
Littlestown (75): Lucas Denault 3 0-0 7, Jake Bosley 5 2-2 14, Cole Riley 4 0-0 11, Christopher Meakin 8 2-2 21, Zyan Herr 9 0-0 22. Non-scorers: Bossom, Smith, Clabaugh, Thomas, Unger, Thayer, Albert. Totals: 29 4-4 75.
3-pointers: O — Thaler, Lambert; L — Herr 4, Meakin 3, Riley 3, Bosley 2, Denault.
