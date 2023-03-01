Meakin
Buy Now

Littlestown junior Christopher Meakin, right, celebrates with his family after scoring the 1,000th point of his career. He helped the Thunderbolts to a 75-57 victory over Octorara on Wednesday night. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler

It was a symbolic passing of the torch.

Littlestown’s Jake Bosley lobbed the ball to Christopher Meakin with 3:13 to play in the first half and the Thunderbolts leading visiting Octorara, 36-27. The 6-foot-8 junior laid it in the cylinder, the 1,000th point of his scholastic career in hand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.