In a battle that lasted the full 40 minutes, Mount St. Mary’s and St. Francis Brooklyn grinded out a tense game. Neither side could muster a double-digit lead, and in the closing minutes, the Terriers landed the key shots and stops to defeat the Mountaineers, 62-59, in NEC women’s basketball action on Saturday at Knott Arena.
Kendall Bresee earned her second consecutive double-double, leading the Mount with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Isabella Hunt also secured 10 rebounds while adding six points, and Tess Borgosz registered a new high with the Mount, tallying eight points.
Turnovers and offensive rebounds generated plenty of opportunities for St. Francis Brooklyn. Mount surrendered the ball 20 times, and the Terriers cleaned up on the glass for 17 second chances, resulting in 18 points.
Mount St. Mary’s proved efficient when shooting the ball, going 48.9 percent (22-45) from the field and 5-of-12 from long range. Bresee was perfect in her two attempts from beyond-the-arc.
Both sides looked to establish inside during the opening minutes, with one player taking the lead for each team. Bresee scored five of the Mount’s 11 points, but Ally Lassen supplied of six of the Terriers’ 17 points as the visitors took a six point lead.
St. Francis Brooklyn built their edge up to eight before the Mountaineers managed a comeback. A triple from Kayla Agentowicz gave the home side the lead with 2:36 left in the half. The two teams would go on to square off to a 26-26 tie at the break, marking the second straight contest the Mount sat even at halftime.
The third period turned into a game of runs, kicked off by the Terriers. Four points by Jaila Lee and the team’s first trey of the afternoon put St. Francis up eight for the second time. But the Mount countered over the next few minutes using a 13-0 run to reverse the tide and grab a five point advantage. A jumper by Jada Lee with 2:03 to go put the Mountaineers up 43-37, which would be the largest lead for them.
Another Terriers rally, capped off by Lassen’s layup with 8:21 remaining, knotted the score. From then on, no team could advance past a single possession in a finish that would go down to the wire. An old school three-point play from Borgosz and free throws by Michaela Harrison gave the Mount a 58-55 edge as the final two minutes approached. But St. Francis had found their stride from downtown at their opponents’ peril. Jaila Lee countered Harrison’s charity stripe shots with a triple to earn the game’s 13th deadlock. Lassen supplied her eighth bucket for a 60-58 Terrier lead. A foul shot from Bresee cut it to one, and a pair of opportunities to bury the game by St. Francis Brooklyn were unsuccessful. Mount St. Mary’s got their chance for a game winner, but a lost ball down low found a Terriers player. They converted two foul shots, and a three-point jumper to tie clanked off the rim.
