The Gettysburg College softball team rattled off 10 runs in each game to capture its second straight sweep of the season at Dickinson College Saturday afternoon.
The doubleheader was not considered a conference game as the two teams will meet again later this season, counting that doubleheader as league games.
Top Performances - Gettysburg
Game 1
Shelby Baker ’21 – 2-4, 2 RBI, run
Allie Cluster ’23 – 2-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, run
Megan Hughes ’24 – 6 IP, 3 Hits, 1 Run (0 Earned), 4Ks
Game 2
Olivia Moser ’23 – 3-4, double, 2 runs
Jess Campana ’23 – 2-4, double, 2 RBI, run
Emily Colline – 2-4, 2 RBI, run
Giovanna Komst ’24 – 2 RBI
Cluster – 2 RBI
Jasmin Herrera ’23 – 4 IP, 3 Hits, 1 Run (0 Earned), 4Ks
Game 1 Summary
The Red Devils held their first and only lead in the bottom of the second as Hannah Brenn scored the lone run of the game for the hosts.
RBI singles from Moser and Colline put two on the scoreboard for the Bullets in the top of the third inning.
Gettysburg tallied four runs in the fourth to push its lead 6-1.
The Orange and Blue tacked on a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth off a three-RBI double by Cluster to secure the first victory in six innings.
Game 2 Summary
A two-RBI single by Komst put Gettysburg ahead 2-0 in the top of the second.
Dickinson’s Kuck stole home to score the only run in the bottom of the second.
Moser started the third with a double to center field. Shortly after, Colline would notch a single to left field to drive home Moser across the plate for the third run. Gettysburg tacked on two more runs to close the inning with a 5-1 advantage.
The scoring spree would begin in the fifth inning for the Bullets as they corralled five runs with two RBI coming from Campana, and one from Baker and Colline. Baker stole home to close out the runs for the Bullets and to clinch the second game in five innings.
By the Numbers
The Bullets posted 15 runs in game two, tying the most generated in a game this season.
Gettysburg has been red-hot in the first four outings as a team accruing 48 hits, 33 RBI, 37 runs, 14 doubles.
Hughes, the reigning Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week, collected her second win in the circle. She has struck out nine and has allowed only one run in 13 innings pitched.
BASEBALL: Senior Collin Short totaled five hits and three RBI as Gettysburg College (1-3) earned a split at Muhlenberg College (1-1) in a Centennial Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
Game 1
Gettysburg 002 100 020 - 5 7 4
Muhlenberg 312 100 08x - 15 20 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Collin Short ’21: 3-4, RBI
Matt Szczesny ’21: 1-4, 2 RBI
Game 1 Summary
The Bullets trimmed 4-0 deficit in half in the top of the third, taking advantage of a pair of Mule errors to bring home two runs on a single up the middle by senior Matt Szczesny.
The hosts answered in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off home run by Petrie and picked up an RBI single by Jack Kent. Both teams scored a run in their turns at the plate in the fourth inning to set the score at 7-3.
Senior Dan Ball kept the Mules in check with only three hits allowed from the fifth to seventh innings, while the Bullets trimmed the lead with two more runs in the top of the eighth. Junior Shane Manieri stroked an RBI triple and then came around to score on Short’s third hit of the game.
Game 2
Gettysburg 010 204 001 — 8 13 0
Muhlenberg 000 030 010 — 4 12 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Collin Short ’21: 2-3, Run, 2 RBI, 2 BB
Matthew Peipher ’23: 2-4, Run, 2 RBI
Andrew Donlan ’24: 2-4, RBI
Erik Wortmann ’21: Win (1-1), 5.2 IP, 7 Hits, 3 Runs, 3 SO
Kenneth Spadaccini ’23: Save (1), 3.1 IP, 5 Hits, 1 Run, 3 SO
Game 2 Summary
Senior Erik Wortmann was dealing through the first four innings of game two, setting down each of the first 12 batters he faced. Gettysburg supported its starting pitcher with a run-scoring single by freshman Andrew Donlan in the second inning and a two-run single to left field by sophomore Matthew Peipher in the fourth.
The Mules picked up their first hit to lead off the fifth inning, but the runner was quickly wiped away by a double play started by Wortmann. Muhlenberg came right back with four consecutive base hits to bring across three runs and tie the game 3-3.
The Bullets regained the lead in their next at bat with four base knocks. Sophomore Kyle Miller brought in the first run with a single to left field and Szczesny scored another run with a double down the left field line. Both Miller and Szczesny came around to score on a single by Short to push the lead to 7-3.
Wortmann retired the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning, but after giving up back-to-back singles, he was replaced by sophomore Kenneth Spadaccini. Spadaccini walked the first batter to load the bases, but he escaped the jam with a pop up to first base.
The Mules managed to get runners on base in each of the final four innings, but Gettysburg’s defense held firm and helped Spadaccini strand eight runners on the base paths. Muhlenberg scored a run in the eighth inning and the Bullets followed up with a run in the ninth as Short singled to lead off the frame and moved around the bases on an error and two wild pitches.
MEN’S TENNIS: Muhlenberg College spoiled Gettysburg College’s home debut with a 6-3 decision in a Centennial Conference men’s tennis contest on Saturday.
Singles: 1. Benedict Kohler (M) d. Alex Kagan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Michael Zayneh (G) d. Noah Sellinger 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Jason Grant (M) d. Zach LaChance 6-1, 6-0; 4. Patrick Bodovitz (G) d. Daniel Kantor 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); 5. Adam Kronick (M) d. Alec Shalk 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; 6. Gavin Meyers (M) d. Max Levy 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Kohler/Grant (M) d. Kagan/Zayneh 8-6; 2. Kantor/Sellinger (M) d. Bodovitz/Matt Rau 8-2; 3. LaChance/Shalk (G) d. Kronick/Meyers 8-2
The teams split the first two doubles matches with identical 8-2 scores with juniors Zach LaChance and Alec Shalk scoring a victory at No. 3. In a back-and-forth battle at the top doubles spot, Muhlenberg’s Benedict Kohler and Jason Grant held on for an 8-6 victory over freshmen Alex Kagan and Michael Zayneh.
The Mules scored straight-set wins at third and sixth singles, but the Bullets made the visitors earn the match-clinching point. Senior Patrick Bodovitz clinched a second-set tiebreaker to win 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at fourth singles to stave off defeat. Shalk opened his match against Kronick at No. 5 with a 6-2 win, but his opponent rallied for 6-4 and 6-1 wins to clinch the team victory.
Zayneh accounted for Gettysburg’s final point after recovering from an opening-set loss to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Noah Sellinger at No. 2. Kagan and Kohler battled through three sets at the top flight with the Mule player overcoming a 6-3 loss in set one to win the final two sets 6-4 and 6-3.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Gettysburg College women’s tennis team made the most of its home debut by tossing a 9-0 shutout against Muhlenberg College on Saturday.
Singles: 1. Alex Rieg (G) d. Caroline Armknecht 6-4, 6-0; 2. Gillian Rozenfeld (G) d. Maria Stere 6-0, 6-2; 3. Alexis Rinker (G) d. Sophia Framm 3-6, 6-4, 10-3; 4. Tierney Cantwell (G) d. Carly Lodise 6-0, 6-2; 5. Niki Melnick (G) won by forfeit; 6. Shelby Deron (G) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Rozenfeld/Rieg (G) d. Stere/Armknecht 8-2; 2. Rinker/Cantwell (G) d. Lodise/Framm 8-4; 3. Niki Melnick/Shelby Deron (G) won by forfeit
Gettysburg had the advantage in numbers from the outset with Muhlenberg fielding just four players. The Bullets cruised through the two doubles matches with sophomore Alex Rieg and freshman Gillian Rozenfeld opening the day with an 8-2 win at the top flight. Junior Alexis Rinker and freshman Tierney Cantwell added an 8-4 win at No. 2.
Rieg (6-4, 6-0), Rozenfeld (6-0, 6-2), and Cantwell (6-0, 6-2) all eased their way to straight-set wins in singles action. Rinker dropped the opening set to Sophia Framm 6-3 at third singles, but the Gettysburg junior bounced back for a 6-4 win in set number two and won the third-set tiebreaker 10-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.