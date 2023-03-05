Levi Haines has never been afraid to take his shot.
And on Sunday evening, his best shot made him a Big Ten champion.
Haines, Penn State University’s true freshman, took down Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the 157-pound finals of the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Biglerville High School graduate finished a decisive shot in sudden victory to defeat the top-ranked Robb, 3-1.
Haines was one of four Nittany Lions to capture individual titles, helping Penn State claim its seventh conference team title. Penn State scored 147 points to top runner-up Iowa (134.5 points) and Nebraska (114.5).
After taking out the nation’s No. 1 wrestler at his weight class, Haines (23-1) was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
“It’s been an awesome experience, first Big Ten tournament,” said Haines during a post-match interview with the Big Ten Network. “It’s everything I dreamed of.”
Dreaming of wrestling for Penn State became a reality for Haines in May of 2021 when he made a verbal commitment to the school. Fresh off a 145-pound title at the PIAA Championships, Haines chose to continue his academic and wrestling careers in State College.
The choice was an easy one.
“I’ve always really had a love for Penn State,” Haines told the Gettysburg Times after making his commitment. “I’ve wanted to go there for a long time. It’s a great fit for me, better than any other place. And what it comes to, is it gives me the best chance to achieve my ultimate goals.”
As the 2022-23 season began, there was uncertainty as to whether Penn State would redshirt Haines. As he continued to win matches, that decision became a hot topic in wrestling circles. A win in sudden victory over Michigan All-American Will Lewan on Jan. 20 heightened the suspense.
The answer to the redshirt question came a week later when Haines was in the lineup for Penn State’s 23-14 victory over rival Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center. He produced a victory over Cole Siebrecht and hasn’t missed a beat since.
Haines entered the Big Ten Championships as the No. 2 seed behind Robb, and seventh nationally according to InterMat. Following a bye in Saturday’s opening round, Haines blanked 24-ranked Derek Gilcher of Indiana, 6-0. That set up a semifinal clash against No. 6 Kendall Coleman of Purdue, a four-time NCAA qualifier.
Haines escaped in the second period for the first points of the bout, then won a scramble for a takedown to bump his lead to 3-0. Coleman, who worked from tie-ups and slide-bys from neutral throughout the bout, escaped to trim the gap to 3-1.
Another Coleman escape in the third period made it 3-2 and set up an intense final minute as the Boilermaker forced the action. Haines coolly stayed in control and took the 3-2 victory to set up Sunday’s title clash with Robb, who was 25-0 heading into the finals.
The Cornhusker nearly took the lead in the final second of the opening period as he drove Haines off the mat with a deep shot. The official ruled no takedown, and following a challenge from the Nebraska coaching staff, the call was upheld.
Robb escaped nine seconds into the second period for the bout’s first points. Haines continued to target Robb’s right leg with his outside singles but the Husker countered and the bout remained 1-0 into the third.
Haines chose down and escaped at 1:37 to square the bout. Haines countered a Robb attack but ran out of room and the bout eventually went into sudden victory. Less than 30 seconds into the extra session, Haines fired off a single-leg shot that found its mark. Robb countered and after a brief flurry Haines switched to a double and lifted Robb off the mat before returning him for the winning takedown.
A fist pump and acknowledgement to the crowd while flashing a big smile punctuated the title-clinching victory.
“Just going back to what I do in practice,” Haines told the Big Ten Network post-match. “We put ourselves in those situations, just relying on that and the confidence going into overtime knowing that no one can beat me in overtime.”
Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Aaron Brooks (184) won their respective third Big Ten titles on Sunday and Carter Starocci (174) became a two-time champ when he decisioned Pennsylvania native Mikey Labriola of Nebraska.
Penn State is sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Championships, being held March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Nittany Lions are nine-time national champions under head coach Cael Sanderson.
