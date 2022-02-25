WRIGHTSVILLE – Sometimes life is about second chances. Or maybe even third chances.
Friday evening in the District 3 4A girls’ basketball quarterfinals there was plenty of both as Eastern York hosted YAIAA champion Bermudian Springs.
The Knights, who fell to the Eagles last week in the Y-A tournament, were eager to score a satisfying bit of redemption. A second-chance, so to speak.
Sometimes another opportunity pans out, but not so much in the case of the Golden Knights Friday.
Looking for payback, the second-seeded Knights instead got a helping of more of the same against a surging Eagles side. While both teams missed a slew of shots, the Eagles were able to take advantage of their second- and third-chances.
Led by big effort from senior Bailey Oehmig (21 points), the Eagles once again demoralized the YAIAA-2 champs in the rematch by a 50-42 margin.
The triumph secured a PIAA berth for Bermudian (23-4), which advances to Tuesday’s district semifinals at No. 3 seeded Berks Catholic, a 48-30 winner over Big Spring. Game time for that semifinal is slated for 7 p.m.
“We rebounded really well,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said. “They didn’t get a lot of second-chance opportunities. We were attacking the rim.”
While Lily Peters (seven points) may not have dominated on the scoresheet like she did in last week’s victory with 13 points, the senior was a menace all night on the boards. Peters finished with at least 14 rebounds, most of which either kept possessions alive or eliminated opportunities for the Knights.
“I think that our second-chance opportunities is what put this game in the win column,” Askins said. “The girls did a great job.”
Eastern coach Jason Seitz was expecting that his team would have a bit of a turnaround from last week’s setback. Having the first-round bye, the Knights hadn’t played a game since falling to Bermudian. That afforded them several days to prepare for the rematch.
Much like the previous showdown, the Knights were unable to find their normal scoring groove.
“The emphasis all week (in practice) was to make sure that (Peters) goes to her right and that she doesn’t rebound,” Seitz said. “We did a good job because she didn’t score the ball, but she was just a terror on the glass.”
The tone was set in the game’s first minute as Eastern missed two layups in the paint.
“We did again,” Seitz said of the misses. “We work on that a lot in practice. We do layup drills and shooting drills and maybe we forced a few, but I think we missed some really clean looks tonight.”
One of the few players that was able to generate consistent offense all night was Oehmig. The Bermudian senior made six baskets including a pair of 3’s while converting seven of 10 free throws.
“We knew that we could beat them,” Oehmig said in reference to last week’s 48-38 victory in the Y-A semifinals. “But we couldn’t just carry over the feeling from last week, because they’re a great team. We knew we had to play pretty close to our best game to beat them.”
Now the Y-A champs will look to earn the program’s first-ever berth in a District 3 final at the Giant Center after securing a seventh-straight victory. To do so, however, they will have to knock off a very formidable Berks Catholic side that is 20-5 on the season, with two of those losses coming to a Delone Catholic squad that Bermudian defeated in the Y-A title game.
That, however, is what’s on tap for Tuesday. In the meantime, the Eagles planned to celebrate on the long bus ride back to York Springs after clinching a PIAA berth.
“Just having this feeling of knowing that we’re going to states and to do it with this group is just so exciting,” Oehmig said. “We’re all so excited.”
Bermudian Springs 14 11 10 15 – 50
Eastern York 11 7 11 13 – 42
Bermudian Springs (50): Metzger 1 4-7 6, A. Peters 0 0-1 0, L. Peters 3 1-2 7, Bailey Oehmig 6 7-9 21, Bross 1 1-2 3, Hannah Chenault 3 4-6 13. Non-scorers: LaBure. Totals: 14 17-27 50.
Eastern York (42): Neal 3 0-0 8, Arianna Seitz 5 6-7 16, Corwell 2 0-2 4, Bree Grim 2 5-6 10, Zerbe 1 2-4 4. Non-scorers: Shank, Doll, Henise, Buser, Townsley, Felix. Totals: 13 9-13 42.
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 3, Oehmig 2; EY-Neal 2, Grim
