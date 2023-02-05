The result was wrong, but the fight was right.
Biglerville head coach Ken Haines has been seeking a battle-to-the-final-whistle mentality from his wrestling team this season. He saw it in bits and pieces, but longed for his entire lineup to take that relentless approach to the mat.
The Canner head coach got what he wanted on Saturday afternoon in the third-place match of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships at Cumberland Valley. Biglerville waded into the bronze-medal match against Bishop McDevitt as a sizeable underdog. The Crusaders flexed their muscle early and often, powering their way to a 24-0 lead in an eventual 44-18 victory.
More important than the final score, Haines was happy to see the effort his team put forth from the first bout to the final.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” he said. “They went out there and did everything that we asked them to do. They’re looking really good and I’m looking forward to the next two weeks to clean up a few things and then see how things go for us in the postseason.
“Guys are really wrestling for six minutes out there. They’re not being content with what they have.”
While Biglerville (16-9) came up one spot short in its quest to qualify for the PIAA Championships, it did post its best District 3 team tourney effort since reaching the semifinals in 2013.
“They’ve been telling us it’s been a long time, so it does feel pretty good to get this far,” said senior Devan Ponce, who went 5-0 in the tournament. “We’ve been working all season for this.”
McDevitt (14-3) made its intentions known early, taking a 9-0 lead after the first two bouts. Senior Jake Gilfoil, who was a state qualifier at 145 last season but competed all the way up at 215 on Saturday, delivered a pin. Defending state champ Riley Robell followed with a fast fall and the Crusaders were off to the races.
Canner Kye Nelson showed plenty of fight in his bout with Blake Klipp at 107. The freshman traded reversals throughout, with six of the switcheroos recorded before Klipp prevailed, 17-10. Even down nine points in the closing seconds, Nelson battled for a late reversal.
Brody Gardner and Caden Kessel gave all they had in their respective bouts at 114 and 121. Gardner (25-6) trailed Liam Lawler 4-2 in the third after the Crusader slipped in a half nelson while riding legs. Gardner dug deep and continued working to get his hips free while Lawyer was in a leg ride. The Canner flipped the script with 32 ticks left to square the bout, sending it to sudden victory.
There, Gardner drove through a shot, taking Lawler down to his back for an 8-4 decision that got Biglerville on the board.
Kessel nearly followed with a win at 121, where he battled Michael Beutler. Kessel trailed 5-2 into the third but was determined to lock a far-side cradle. After picking up a stalling point he hooked the hold with time running out. Kessel continued to pull with all his might to budge Beutler. The sophomore threw caution to the wind and went for broke but pulled himself over the top of Beutler and onto his back.
Kessel gave up the pin at 5:49 but his determination epitomized the battle Biglerville put forth on Saturday.
“You get an opportunity to wrestle hard for six minutes,” said Haines. “Instead of settling, the guys were working to score bonus; if they were behind, working to catch up. The mindset is that as long as there’s time on the clock and we haven’t been pinned, there’s things we can do.”
Ponce said that approach is preached in training.
“We work on that in practice, he pushes us to our limits,” said Ponce. “We have hard weeks of practice and that gets our minds ready for this situation.”
Ponce used a cradle to finish off Christopher Spizzieri at 139 and Joey Ney collected four takedowns in a 10-4 decision over Tillman Artell to close the scoring for the Canners against McDevitt.
Biglerville booked its spot in the third-place round by taking out Upper Dauphin in a tightly-contested consolation semifinal, 41-29. The Canners used falls in the final three bouts to rally for the victory, but Haines pointed to point-saving measures at the start as keys to victory.
Sean Sneed (160) and Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (172) dropped their respective bouts but limited damage on the scoreboard by scraping and clawing to avoid falls and huge bonus points.
“Even though we took losses there, they were good results,” said Haines. “Our guys were giving up points early but they kept themselves in the match. And they kept themselves in the match because they kept battling and battling. They got the results we needed.”
Levi Roberts and Mason Keiper gave Biglerville a 12-7 lead after back-to-back sticks at 189 and 215. Peyton Wentzel (28-3) answered with a second-period pin for the Trojans at 285, and the see-saw clash was on.
Nelson dusted Wyatt Kassirer in the first period at 107 and Gardner ran up a 17-1 technical fall at 114, giving the Canners a 10-point cushion. That gap evaporated when UD’s Jonah Peterson (28-2) and Jordan Peiffer (23-5) slapped the mat. And after Jordan Zerby used four sets of two-point nearfalls to major Isael Sanchez 8-0 at 133, the Trojans held a 29-23 lead.
They wouldn’t score again.
Ponce (24-6) hit a second-period lateral drop to deck Jeffrey Teeter, then Ney (26-8) nailed Ben Engle in 1:38 to put Bville on top, 35-29. Seth Lady, one of four seniors to score bonus points in the win, ran a big half at 152 to end things in style.
“They’re definitely gritty,” said Haines of his seniors. “They go out there and get after it, they don’t back down. They force you to be at your best. It’s been a lot of fun with all of them this year. Those seniors have contributed a lot of points to the team this year and to its success, both on the scoreboard and in the practice room.”
District 3 Wrestling Team Championships
Saturday – Cumberland Valley H.S.
Class 2A
Consolation Semifinals
Biglerville 41, Upper Dauphin 29
160-Ma. Latshaw (UD) md. Sean Sneed, 13-5; 172-Hepler (UD) d. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, 5-3; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Wenrick, 3:40; 215-Mason Keiper (B) p. My. Latshaw, 3:40; 285-Wentzel (UD) p. Mason Mentzer, 3:23; 107-Kye Nelson (B) p. Kassirer; 114-Brody Gardner (B) tf. Smith, 4:00 (17-1); 121-Peterson (UD) p. Caden Kessel, :58; 127-Peiffer (UD) p. Tritton Taylor, 4:39; 133-Zerby (UD) md. Isael Sanchez, 8-0; 139-Devan Ponce (B) p. Teeter, 2:11; 145-Joey Ney (B) p. Engle, 1:38; 152-Seth Lady (B) p. Tapper, 3:37
Bishop McDevitt 48, Northern Lebanon 25
Third Place
Bishop McDevitt 44, Biglerville 18
172-Lu. Lawler (BM) tf. Buitimea-Garcia, 2:31 (17-1); 189-Werner (BM) md. Roberts, 9-0; 215-Gilfoil (BM) p. Keiper, 3:50; 285-Robell (BM) p. Jaden Jackson, :26; 107-Klipp (BM) d. Nelson, 17-10; 114-Gardner (Big) d. Li. Lawler, 8-4 SV; 121-Beutler (BM) p. Kessel, 5:49; 127-Taylor (Big) fft; 133-Comp (BM) p. Sanchez; 139-Ponce (Big) p. Spizzieri, 1:13; 145-Ney (Big) d. Artell, 10-4; 152-R. Lawler (BM) tf. Lady, 4:13 (16-1); 160-Lengal (BM) d. Sneed, 6-4
Championship
Berks Catholic 31, West Perry 25
Class 3A
Third Place
Chambersburg 33, Wilson 25
Championship
Central Dauphin 41, Cumberland Valley 14
