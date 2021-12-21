A night after Bermudian Springs’ senior Bailey Oehmig hit the 1,000-point career scoring milestone, her classmate, Hannah Chenault joined her to become the seventh player in program history to join the club in the Eagles’ 59-23 victory over visiting Biglerville in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Tuesday night.
Chenault began the night three points away from the milestone and she took care of business in short order, reaching it less than 90 seconds into the game.
She scored a layup at the 6:56 mark of the opening stanza and then connected on a free throw 25 seconds later.
“I wanted to get it over with as quick as possible and focus on winning the game,” Chenault said. “I thought about it a little bit when I stepped to the free throw line, but just went through my normal free throw routine.”
Chenault, a three-sport athlete for the Eagles, will major in Nursing and continue her basketball career at Chatham University next fall, She also considered Lebanon Valley College and York College.
She finished the contest with 12 points and sits four points behind 2012 grad Paige Dennison (1,013) for sixth on the school’s all-time list, while Oehmig’s 12 markers moved her past Dennison into fifth.
Next up is 2020 grad Skyler West (1,126), who was teammates with Oehmig and Chenault during their first two years on the team. Former Berm head coach Kari Cover, who graduated in 2004, holds the school record with 1,292 points.
“It means a lot to get to this milestone and my teammates are a big part of it,” Chenault said. “Bailey and I have pushed each other to get here and it’s been a healthy, but friendly competition.”
Berm head coach Todd Askins added, “I probably demand more of Hannah than any other player on our team and she understands that now better than she did in the past. She’s an excellent player, she sees the floor very well and she’s very unselfish.”
Oehmig and Chenault became the first set of classmates to reach the milestone in the Times Area since 2008 Gettysburg graduates Caitlyn Lowe and Kate Jacobs got there.
Fellow senior Lilly Peters has a shot at making it a trio of from Berm’s Class of 2022 hitting the mark as she sits at 669 career points following her 18-point, 14-rebound performance on Tuesday.
“I have high expectations for this group this year,” Askins said. “When we’re clicking, we’re hard to beat. They’re a very unselfish trio and the ball moves better this year than it has in the past.”
Berm (4-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes in and held a 22-5 advantage at the first quarter horn.
Biglerville (2-3, 1-2) played its best quarter of the evening in the second, managing to lose the frame, 13-10 and trailed 35-15 at the half.
“I feel like we’re getting better every day,” first-year head coach Nolan Peterson said. “Our defense drives our offense, because we aren’t very good in our halfcourt offense yet. So we’ve got to create turnovers and convert them into points.”
The Eagles put the game away by posting the first 10 points of the third quarter with Peters putting in six of those points and Oehmig adding the other four. It was a 14-3 frame by the hosts that sent the contest to the fourth quarter with Berm holding a 49-18 lead.
Berm led the game by as many as 39 points, as its Big 3 sat for the final 10 minutes of the contest.
The Eagles were coming off of a 73-61 setback against unbeaten Eastern York on Monday.
“We wanted to work on our defensive deficiencies tonight,” Askins said. “We have to figure out where we are breaking down against good teams. We can score with anybody, but we’ve got to improve on defense.”
Chenault added, “It felt good to bounce back (Tuesday). We’ve got to perfect the little things on defense.”
The Eagles return to the hardwood on Monday in Eastern York’s holiday tournament where they will take on Spring Grove (2-3), while the host Golden Knights (5-0) face Shippensburg (1-2) in the other matchup.
Meanwhile, the Canners play in Hanover’s holiday tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Biglerville 5 10 3 5 — 23
Bermudian 22 13 14 10 — 59
Biglerville (23): Mari Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 1 2-3 4, Paige Miller 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 2 1-2 5, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Claire Roberts 1 2-2 5, Abby Reckard 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Rylie Brewer, Kaydence Dunlap, Ava Peterson, Kierney Weigle. Totals: 7 8-11 23.
Bermudian Springs (59): Amelia Peters 1 3-4 5, Lucy Peters 2 0-0 4, Lillian LaBure 1 0-2 2, Lilly Peters 9 0-1 18, Bailey Oehmig 5 2-2 12, Victoria Bross 1 2-2 4, Hannah Chenault 5 2-2 12, Payton Feeser 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Hannah Metzger, Leah Bealmear, Sarah Keller. Totals: 25 9-15 59.
3-Pointers: Big-Roberts; BS-none
