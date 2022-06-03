Times sports editor Josh Martin has very graciously allowed me to be a bit self-aggrandizing in this piece, so of course I’m going to take the opportunity.
In fact, Josh and many others have given me a number of opportunities over the last three years at the Gettysburg Times. Which has afforded me another opportunity that I’m happy to tell my many Twitter followers (@ByCSauertieg) about in the coming days, because Friday was my last day with the Gettysburg Times.
As I made clear to Josh, as well as publisher Harry Hartman and managing editor Deb Thomas. I didn’t necessarily want to leave the Gettysburg Times, but was rather presented with an opportunity that I would be foolish to turn down. The fact is, I thoroughly enjoyed working for the Times. Not every day, but most days. A lot of people don’t get to say that.
I went into sports journalism in part because it was one of the few things I believed I did well enough to do professionally, but also because I have always enjoyed being around sports and as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound guy, I was well aware that a career in basketball wasn’t likely in the cards. So sports writing it was and I was very happy with that choice throughout my time at Penn State and thereafter.
But there was a time where that wasn’t the case. In July of 2018, I left a job at a newspaper covering prep sports. It had nothing to do with the people. In fact, the community in New Castle, Pa. was very good to me. But I had reached a point where I was unhappy writing about sports. And if you’re unhappy working in print journalism, it’s going to reflect itself in your work. So I left and I took some contract work without ever being sure if I wanted to work in print journalism again.
When the Gettysburg Times job came available in October of the following year, I honestly wasn’t overly enthused about it when I applied. But then I got a call for an interview and I mean this as seriously as a heart attack; after about a 30-minute interview with Josh and former times sports and news writer Adam Michael, I knew it was somewhere I wanted to work. Not only because of Josh’s shared love for the sport of wrestling, though that didn’t hurt, but because it was a newsroom full of people with energy and passion for the people and places they cover.
I quickly became integrated with the staff. Not only Josh and Adam, but with then-managing editor Alex Hayes as well as Deb and Jim Hale, who have helped make my time in Gettysburg extremely enjoyable and always amusing. I’ve also worked with Times’ freelance writers such as Tom Sixeas, who knows more about the area’s prep sports than anyone on the planet, and Ed Riggs, who is about as kind a soul as you will ever meet. As is photographer John Armstrong, while fellow photog Darryl Wheeler has perhaps sneakily one of best dry senses of humor of anyone I’ve met.
But more than the staff at the Times, the people that I got to work with in the community made my time in Gettysburg such an enjoyable experience. Intelligent, personable athletic directors such as Gettysburg’s Casey Thurston, New Oxford’s Doug Wherley, and the since-gone Jeff Laux of Littlestown and Crystal Heller of Fairfield made my life significantly easier than it would’ve otherwise been. The area has more fantastic coaches than I could possibly name (and as such I will probably be getting messages from anybody I left out). And that doesn’t just mean fantastic in the coaching sense, it means fantastic in terms of the character of the people that you’d want leading your children.
It’s everywhere on display, from the always thoughtful minds of Gettysburg and Delone girls’ basketball coaches Jeff Bair and Gerry Eckenrode, to the energy of Bermudian Springs’ Todd Askins and Gettysburg wrestling coach Chris Haines. Fairfield baseball coach Dave Hazlett and Biglerville wrestling coach Ken Haines are two of the most passionate coaches I’ve ever met, even if the latter won’t let me win regardless of what I write about him.
Then there’s the community, which raises and supports such fantastic athletes.
Often, working in prep sports coverage is a thankless job. There’s always someone that isn’t covered enough or feels disrespected or thinks we hate their school. But that wasn’t true in Gettysburg. Never had I seen so many little messages thanking me for covering someone’s kid or grandkid, or reporting on a program that they love to follow. Journalism is at its core a service industry and it was nice to be reminded that people truly appreciated that service.
I’ll be remaining in central Pennsylvania with my next job and I look forward to getting the opportunity to get back into the community to watch some of these games as nothing more than a fan. I’m excited to see who becomes the next Anne Bair, or Levi Haines or Abdul Janneh. The list goes on. Adams County is a place I really knew very little about before working at the Times despite growing up in close proximity. But I’ll leave the Times knowing it’s a special place, with passionate people who love their prep sports and love the kids they support more than anything. So I thank everyone involved in that, from fans, to coaches to the athletes themselves. Because you’ve all helped remind me how much I love having the opportunity to do this job.
