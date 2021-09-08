BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
The Canners netted a pair of goals in each half to soar past the visiting Eagles in YAIAA action on Wednesday evening.
Jesus Salazar opened the scoring at the 20:31 mark for the home squad. Isiah Kuykendall converted a penalty kick with just over six minutes left in the half to double the advantage.
The Canner duo flipped the rotation after the intermission, with Kuykendall scoring before Salazar booted home another tally. Juan Garcia and Emanuel Esquivias picked up assists for the Canners (2-0), who allowed only one shot on goal.
Eagle ace Kyle Kuykendall broke up the shutout bid when he executed a penalty kick with 8:14 left to play.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Goals: BS-Kyle Kuykendall; Big-Jesus Salazar 2, Isiah Kuykendall 2. Assists: Big-Juan Garcia, Emanuel Esquivias. Shots: BS-1; Big-6. Corners: BS-3; Big-4. Saves: BS-Carter Stuart 1; Big-Rodrigo Beltran 0.
Gettysburg 3, West York 0
Francisco Sandoval notched a goal and an assist and Bryce Rudisill made eight saves as the Warriors blanked the host Bulldogs.
Joseph Wagner and Jonah Brainard joined Sandoval on the score sheet for Gettysburg, which led 2-0 at the half.
Gettysburg 2 1 — 3
West York 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Joseph Wagner, Jonah Brainard, Francisco Sandoval. A-Malachi Abma, Noah Duffy, Sandovar. Shots: G-15; WY-5. Saves: G-Bryce Rudisill 8; WY-Ethan Smyser 5. JV: Gettysburg 4, West York 0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 5, Biglerville 0
Kim Heinzelmann’s rally at No. 1 singles capped a sweep by the Warriors on Wednesday.
Canner Marianna Hartman came out firing against Heinzelmann, capturing the opening set 6-2. The Warrior rebounded from there, scoring wins of 6-2, and 6-0 to claim the win.
Bridget Duffy and Grace Neller also won in singles action for the Warriors.
Singles: 1. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Marianna Hartman 2-6, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Bridget Duffy (G) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-3, 6-3; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Carmen Ray/Carmen Oshunrinade (G) d. Hannah Orndorff/Dylanie Castillo 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emily Niner/Sophia Neely (G) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buccheister 6-0, 6-0
West York 5, Hanover 0
The Hawkettes hit the road and were swept by the Bulldogs in YAIAA play on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Steele (WY) d. Annie Smith 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sanderson (WY) d. Cassidy Connover 6-1, 6-2; 3. Whitesel (WY) d. Mya Maloney 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Agravante/Stackhouse (WY) d. Keana Noel/Jaycie Miller 6-0, 6-0; 2. Thomas/Santos (WY) d. Hanaah Church/Delileh Patterson 6-0, 6-1.
Susquehannock 4,
Delone Catholic 1
Brielle Baughman and Gabby Erdman rallied for a three-set win at No. 2 doubles for the Squirettes on Wednesday. Baughman and Erdman rebounded from a 6-3 loss in the first set by scoring wins of 6-2 and 6-1.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Olivia Roth 6-1, 6-3; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Ella Knox 6-2, 7-5; 3. Angela Kontz (S) d. Giovanna Jiang 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Brielle Baughman/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Aneesha Kandala/Georgie Snyder 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Trinity Boone/Logan MacDougal (S) d. Emily Flynn/Gianna Lawyer 6-2, 6-4, 3-6
Kennard-Dale 5,
Littlestown 0
It was all Rams on Wednesday as Kennard-Dale rolled to a shutout over the Thunderbolts.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Lura Johnson 6-2, 6-0, 2. Grace Maccarelli (KD) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Leeah Jacobs (KD) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward (S) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 6-0, 6-1; 2. Hailey Marslett/Hailey Serruto (KD) d. Kateyln Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-0, 6-0
York Catholic 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
Carly Lau put a point on the board for the Eagles on Wednesday when she scored a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 3 singles.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-1; 2. Natalie Javitt (YC) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-2; 3. Carly Lau (BS) d. Ella Mayer 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ali Barta/Ashlyn Mulligan (YC) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-0, 6-2; 2. Willow Sepan/Anna Catalanello (YC) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann 6-3, 6-1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
West York 3, Gettysburg 2
The Bulldogs outlasted the Warriors in a five-game clash on Tuesday, winning 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8.
Gettysburg used a balanced attack with Hailey Williams, Marissa Clapsadle, Landis Ketterman and Leila Lebon-Hill posting five kills apiece. Shayna Davis and Elana Granger combined for 28 assists, and Davis added nine aces as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.