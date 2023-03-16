Stop me if you’ve heard this before: A Green Bay Packers’ quarterback who has been the team’s starting signal caller for 15 years has spent the last few years hemming and hawing around about the possibility of retiring.
First it was Brett Favre, who started for the Packers from 1992-2007, but spent the last few offseasons of his tenure there contemplating retirement before returning to the team.
Now it’s Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s starter from 2008 until present, doing the exact same thing.
With the knowledge that they had Rodgers to replace Favre, the Packers finally tired of the annual “Will he or won’t he” and traded Favre to the New York Jets in 2008.
If Rodgers has his way, the same thing will happen to him.
Wednesday afternoon, on his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Rodgers made it known that he wants to keep playing and wants to be traded to the Jets.
Both quarterbacks had already cemented their places in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and both brought a Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay. Along with piling up countless accolades.
Favre went on to have a forgettable season with the Jets, as they missed the playoffs in 2008. He was released after that lone season and signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
His first year in Minnesota was outstanding, as he found the old magic he had for so long and ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game, coming up just short of a third Super Bowl appearance when the Saints defeated the Vikings in overtime.
Favre returned for the 2010 season and the magic was gone, as he got injured and missed three games. The Vikings plummeted down the standings and finished the year at 6-10. He retired for good after the season.
That same year, Rodgers led the Green & Gold to a Super Bowl championship, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers has been a brilliant quarterback for most of the time since then, being in the argument for the best at his position for a good amount of time as evidenced by the four league MVP awards that he’s earned.
Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft without notifying Rodgers ahead of time, and he wasn’t happy about it.
It didn’t show on the field, as he won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, to bring his career total to four, but right before the 2021 draft he asked to be traded.
The Packers didn’t move him and the team lost in the NFC Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.
This past season was arguably Rodgers’ worst as a starter. He posted the lowest quarterback rating of his career at 91.1 and the 12 interceptions he threw were his most since 2008, when he had 13. The Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
Now, the Packers are ready to start Love, in his fourth year in the organization, and Rodgers decided he wants to keep playing and wants to play for the Jets.
The Jets have a nice roster with an excellent defense led by cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley.
They also have a pair of excellent weapons on offense in wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Hall was tearing it up until tearing an anterior cruciate ligament.
What the Jets desperately need is a good quarterback, because Zach Wilson ain’t the guy.
Adding Rodgers would assuredly improve the Jets, but the question is by how much.
In my mind, Buffalo would still be the team to beat in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins have a very dynamic offense and the New England Patriots’ offense should improve simply by having an offensive coordinator with a good offensive mind in Bill O’Brien.
That’s just the division.
Looking past that, you’ve got the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals, who gave the Chiefs everything they could handle in the AFC Championship Game, and the up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars, just to name a few.
So while the Jets would be better, it’d be no cakewalk for them to even make the playoffs, much less make noise if they get there.
However, it would make them much more interesting.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
