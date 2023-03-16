Stop me if you’ve heard this before: A Green Bay Packers’ quarterback who has been the team’s starting signal caller for 15 years has spent the last few years hemming and hawing around about the possibility of retiring.

First it was Brett Favre, who started for the Packers from 1992-2007, but spent the last few offseasons of his tenure there contemplating retirement before returning to the team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.