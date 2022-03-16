It wasn’t supposed to be close.
Chartiers Valley was too big, too athletic, too skilled. Sooner or later, the Colts were going to put their foot on the gas and race past Gettysburg in the PIAA Class 5A girls’ basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Altoona Area High School.
The only problem with that narrative, however, is that nobody seemed to tell the Warriors. Instead Gettysburg, led by a resilient group of seniors that has helped make the Warriors one of the best teams in District 3 each of the last four years, took Chartiers too the brink of elimination before eventually falling, 39-35, to last year’s state runner-up.
“I’m so proud of our girls. So proud,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said in an exhausted tone after the game. “I mean, the No. 22 team in the country? And they’re holding the ball against us? I’m so proud of them.”
Both teams began the contest as if they’d been fired out of a cannon. Warriors’ sharpshooter Cam Felix drilled a deep 3-pointer to give the District 3 champs a 9-6 lead prior to a media timeout mid-way through the first quarter. Felix would later hit another as she and backcourt mate Anne Bair combined for 15 first-quarter points to help tie the score at 17-17 after one.
The Colts (27-2), meanwhile, showed off their balance, as four different players combined for six first-quarter 3-pointers, including one from Columbia University commit Perri Page.
Remember that name.
The pace began to come out of the game in the second quarter as each team scored just two points over the first four minutes of the frame, and they went to the under-four media timeout deadlocked at 19-19.
“I just thought our defense was better in the second quarter,” Bair said of the change of pace. “I thought we just defended better. They missed more and we rebounded. I just wish we could have done a little more, but they’re a tough team to do things against.”
Buckets by Page and Aislin Malcoln helped Chartiers Valley to a 23-22 lead at the halftime break. The Warriors (25-6) had a chance to take the lead on the final possession of the half but couldn’t find a bucket.
Out of the break, it was clear the Colts’ plan was to get the ball inside to the 5-foot, 11-inch Page. That paid off with an early bucket and a foul shot to push the lead out to 26-22 a minute into the half. But Gettysburg again had an answer, this time through the Manhattan College signee Bair, who led all scorers with 17 in the contest. She had seven points in the third and after an and-1 with 2:08 left in the quarter, the Warriors held a 32-31 lead.
A 5-0 run put the WPIAL runners-up back on top 36-32, but Bri Abate converted a layup just before the quarter-ending buzzer to cut it back to 36-34 headed to the final frame.
“Everybody has to help us, and this team has done it all year,” coach Bair said of role players stepping up. “Everybody plays their role. Everybody scores when they can, and we did. Yeah, it may have been through Camryn or Anne’s hands, but you’ve still got to put the ball in the basket. We as a team have to score, and we did that.”
While the second and third quarters saw a demonstrably slower place than the first, it was nothing quite like what happened in the fourth. After an Emili Scavitto foul shot cut the lead to 36-35, the Colts opted to spread the floor and hold the ball against the Gettysburg zone defense, and the Warriors were happy to oblige.
“We were having a tough time scoring so I just thought if they’re going to be in a zone, our strength is playing against the man, so we’re going to make them come out and guard us,” Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell said of the decision. “I’m just glad we had the lead at the end, because they would’ve done the same to us.”
The Colts burned more than three-and-a-half minutes of time off the clock before Gettysburg was able to create a steal and get the ball back with 3:00 left to play. It was then the Warriors who opted to play more methodically, burning time before a timeout with 2:26 to play.
Out of the timeout, Bair created an open 3-point look for Autumn Oaster that caught the iron with 2:00 remaining.
Chartiers Valley then went back to the four corners before Helene Cowan drove through the Warriors’ defense with a minute to go and dished the ball off for Page, who promptly laid it home while being fouled to make it 38-35 with just under a minute to play.
“She’s a big-time player. That doesn’t surprise me whatsoever,” McConnel said of Page delivering down the stretch.
Back at the other end, Oaster again had a good look from deep to try and tie the game, but caught the front of the rim, sending the ball over to the Colts with 25 seconds left on the clock.
After a timeout by Chartiers Valley, the Warriors were able to force a five-second inbounds violation on the Colts and get the ball back. But on the ensuing possession, Bair sent an errant pass to Felix that nicked off her fingers and out of bounds, giving it back to Chartiers Valley with just 22.3 remaining.
Eventually, Page was fouled and sent to the foul line for a 1-and-1 with 20.1 ticks remaining. After hitting the first to make it 39-35, she missed the second and the Warriors quickly pushed the ball up court. Felix came off a screen and fired a deep triple with 12 seconds left that went halfway down before agonizingly rimming out. The follow-up attempt by Oaster was also unsuccessful and the Colts dribbled out the last four seconds, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals against fellow WPIAL representative McKeesport.
The Warriors now move forward as a program without Anne Bair, Felix and a group of seniors that has reached milestones left and right over the last four years.
“They all bring a special presence in different ways,” Jeff Bair said of the group. “And we wouldn’t be where we are without each of them.”
As for Jeff Bair, who watched the youngest of his three children finish her high school career, he says he’ll have to take some time before making a decision on his future.
“That’s a decision Sarah and I will make in a couple months,” he said with a smile.
Should it be his last game at the helm of the Warriors, Bair and his group of seniors left quite the memories.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Chartiers Valley 17 6 13 3 — 39
Gettysburg 17 5 12 1 — 35
Chartiers Valley(39): Aislin Macolm 2 0-0 4, Hallie Cowan 4 0-0 10, Helene Cowan 2 0-0 5, Perri Page 4 2-5 11, Lillian Turnbull 1 0-0 3, Marian Turnbul 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 2-5 39.
Gettysburg (35): Camryn Felix 2 0-0 6, Autumn Oaster 2 0-0 5, Carly Eckhart 0 0-2 0, Anne Bair 6 4-5 17, Bri Abate 1 0-1 2, Emili Scavitto 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Raville. Totals: 13 5-10 35.
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Bair, Oaster; CV-M. Turnbull 2, Ha. Cowan 2, L. Turnbull, Page, He. Cowan
