Greencastle’s Logan Layton had a dominant high school season end prematurely due to injury, but in his first time on the mound since then, he was as good as ever. Layton led Post 373 to a 1-0 victory over Biglerville in Franklin County American Legion baseball action Wednesday evening at Oakside Community Park.
Layton, a Penn State Mont Alto recruit, posted a 5-0 record with a 1.89 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 48 innings for the Blue Devils during the scholastic season.
“Logan is so focused when he’s out there on the mound,” Greencastle head coach Ray Stull said. “He’s a hard worker, the ultimate team player and just an awesome all-around kid. It’s been a real pleasure to have the chance to coach him the past two summers.”
On Wednesday, Layton controlled Post 262’s bats with a fastball that touched 90 MPH and a sharp breaking curve.
He allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk, throwing 70 strikes out of his 105 pitches.
“That’s probably the best pitcher we’ll see all year,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “We tried to be aggressive at the plate, but he’s just really good.”
Biglerville (2-1) received excellent pitching from both of its hurlers, Kolton Trimmer and Nolan Miller. Trimmer worked the first four frames and allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, Miller tossed three scoreless innings with his only blemish being a two-out free pass in the sixth.
“Kolton and Nolan did a really good job for us tonight,” Weigle said. “They both threw a lot of strikes and that’s what we wanted from them. I’m really excited about the depth of our pitching.”
Greencastle (1-1) scored the game’s only run in the top of the second as Caiden Smith manufactured it. He sliced an inside-out single to left, then stole second. He also stole third and came home on a throwing error.
“We’re an aggressive team on the bases, that’s the way we like to play,” Stull said. “We try to get runners on and force the other team to make mistakes. Whether it’s bunting, stealing bases or hit-and-run. We would’ve tried to do it more often tonight, but tip your cap to their pitchers. They weren’t allowing us to get many guys on base.”
Biglerville’s best chance to score came in the fifth when Austin Black singled with one down and Will Myers followed with a walk.
Layton fanned the next hitter, then Cam Hartzell hit an infield single that spun away from first baseman Seth Farrow.
Black tried to score from second on Hartzell’s knock, but it was gathered by second baseman Nick Johnston who came up throwing and gunned Black down at the plate to keep the visitors ahead.
“We had to be aggressive there and try to score,” Weigle said. “(Layton) is too good of a pitcher to hold the runner up and hope to get another hit off of him to score the run.”
Layton finished off Post 262 by retiring the final six hitters of the game, fanning four of them, to complete his shutout.
Biglerville will play its next eight games on the road, starting next Wednesday at Shippensburg.
Greencastle 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Logan Layton and Logan Horst; Kolton Trimmer, Nolan Miller (5) and Will Myers. WP-Layton. LP-Trimmer. SO-BB: Layton 13-1; Trimmer 3-1, Miller 0-1.
