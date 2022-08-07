TRAIL
Accomplished hiker Beacon (left) takes a break with Crazy Frogg at the Wise Shelter near Grayson Highlands in Virginia. The shelter, where wild ponies roam free, sits at the 500-mile mark on the Appalachian Trail. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

An interesting phenomenon in the world of long-distance hiking is that of trail names. While the idea likely stemmed from a bunch of Appalachian Trail hikers, it is now common among hikers of other long-distance trails to give each other nicknames as their main moniker.

The first known trail name was given to the first known thru-hiker of the A.T. That was Earl Shaffer in 1948, and his trail name was ‘Crazy One’. As in, one would have to be crazy to think that they could hike from Georgia to Maine.

