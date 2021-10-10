When people find out that I hike a lot, and they hear of the places I have hiked, one of the first questions they ask is, “Do you see much wildlife out there?”
Well, anyone who spends a lot of time in the woods, whether hiking, hunting, or camping, can tell you that the answer is, “sometimes.”
I will say, I have seen a lot of wildlife, but certainly not every time I venture into the woods. There is something special and calming about walking around in a habitat that is not normally mine, and seeing animals grazing, walking, climbing, and just hanging out in their native surroundings. In national parks and areas where hunting is not allowed, most of the wildlife pay no attention to me. They may look up in curiosity, but not in fear. They don’t really have any concern that I am there visiting their home, and seem happy to just co-exist with me. This has been my experience, but we must remember to be good guests.
The place that I have seen the most creatures is in California in the High Sierras. On the John Muir Trail, a 211-mile trail up on the highline of the Sierras from the Yosemite Valley to the peak of Mt. Whitney, we saw some type of wildlife every day. We had close encounters with a coyote, countless mule deer, bears (although, that was across a river), marmots, ptarmigans, jackrabbits, picas, squirrels, snakes, lizards of all kinds, countless varieties of birds, and frogs like I have never seen. Bobcats are common, though I have never seen one.
I have enjoyed the company of a wolverine in the Canadian Rockies, moose in Maine, a herd of elk that numbered more than 100 in Rocky Mountain National Park. It is hard to escape a meeting with bison or moose when hiking the back country in Yellowstone National Park.
It is relatively easy to find rattlesnakes in our neck of the woods here in the East, along with copperheads at Pole Steeple and anywhere there are rocks. Black snakes are plentiful all along the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia all the way to Maine.
It is fascinating to see wild ponies in the Grayson Highlands in Virginia, and the mountain goats in Zion Canyon. There is something incredibly calming about sitting and watching golden eagles soar on the wind high above Watauga Lake, and bald eagles in the Roan Highlands in Tennessee. There have even been eagle sightings near the covered bridge in Gettysburg. One can easily be spooked by owls in the woods as they silently glide between the trees, with their soothing, or maddening, voice calling out at night.
On the ponds, swans, great blue herons, egrets, a flock of Canadian geese landing, are all just beautiful to watch. A chinook salmon run on the Columbia River in Oregon shows the true nature of a species’ survival. It is delightful seeing a colony of seals leisurely sunning on the sea stacks off the coast of Oregon from the trails on Cape Lookout.
In many of the places I have shared space with the fauna, these magnificent inhabitants of the deep woods are not afraid of humans. They are not scared by the possibility of getting shot or trapped and thus, they share their space with us. I have never gotten as close to a wild animal as I did in the Sierras. And the only time that I myself have been scared by a wild animal is when I nearly stepped on a rattlesnake in northeastern Pennsylvania. Fortunately, he vigorously was telling me he was there by furiously shaking his rattle. Better startled than bitten!
It can be exciting and wonderful to see animals in their natural habitat. It can also be terrifying or dangerous if they are not respected, and if one is not cautious and aware. These animals are indeed wild life, and should be approached as such.
Many sources suggest numerous precautions for a hiker to take before venturing off into the woods. I have condensed this wealth of information for On the Trail.
Please do not feed any wild animals. The food we eat is not the food that they eat in the wild. And worse, they may like the food that you provide. If that would occur, then they would approach every person they see expecting food from them. If bears, for example, start to associate humans with tasty food, then those bears become bold, and in that area, become problematic.
This may seem like a no-brainer, but it is never, ever a good idea to attempt to pet any animal, unless they are in a petting zoo. If you see an adorable, huggable animal in the woods, do not even go near it. That small creature may have a momma watching from a short distance away, and the worst thing that you can do with animals in the wild is get between a momma and her baby.
In fact, try not to get too close to any animals. While observing bison in the Grand Tetons, I saw a lady get out of her car and walk towards the great beasts to get a better picture. She was fortunate that she was merely stared down by the bison and not charged. Most wild animals are willing to share their space, but they do not like to have it invaded.
Often when hiking down the trail, you come upon an animal, be it a bear, moose, snake, or whatever, and you don’t see it and it doesn’t see you. Both of you end up startled and both of you have the natural reaction to strike out or run when scared. Keeping your distance and staying award of your surroundings can help prevent a bad situation.
It is sometimes a good idea to make some noise, particularly in bear country, so they animals know you are coming, and you can cut down on the chances of startling them. One reason it is rare to see a lot of wildlife on the Appalachian Trail is that many hikers are just noisy by nature. Wild animals are not drawn to human noise, but rather they will most often retreat out of sight when they hear people.
It is smart, and fun, to learn animal tracks, and also to learn what scat (poop) looks like for particular animals. Tracks and scat are great indications of what wildlife is nearby, and will keep you on your toes and watching with diligence.
It is also prudent to know where certain animals like to hang out. For example, when hiking in the rocky area of Pennsylvania near Lehigh Gap, it is good to know that rocks are favorite hangouts of a variety of snakes. When climbing around on rocks in the woods, know that the chances are very good that you might see a rattlesnake or copperheads. Watch and be aware of your surroundings.
We humans are not the only inhabitants of this big, amazing world. If we act like we are citizens of this world and hike and camp in the woods like it is the peaceable kingdom, we will find abundant riches and life to enjoy and experience. Remember that wildlife is in fact wild, and that we are but visitors in its home.
