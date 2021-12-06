The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday when it faces Santa Clara in Santa Clara, California.
MOUNT STORY LINES
• Mount St. Mary’s is coming off a 61-55 loss at Loyola on Saturday. The game was the 176th all-time meeting between the two teams with the Mount now holding a 100-76 lead in the series. The Mountaineers held a 53-52 lead with two minutes remaining, but saw the Greyhounds close the game with a 9-to-2 run to earn the win. Deandre Thomas led the Mount with 14 points while Nana Opoku (12) and Jalen Benjamin (11) also reached double figures.
• Thomas made the most of his first two career starts as a Mountaineer last week, averaging 14.5 points in the two games. He started the week by draining the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the Mount’s 72-70 win over Howard. That shot was the No. 2 play on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays. Howard finished the game with 15 points. He followed with a game-high 14 points in the Mount’s 61-55 loss to Loyola on Saturday. For the week, Thomas was 7-of-15 (.467) from three-point range.
• This will be the third all-time meeting between the Mount (3-6) and Santa Clara (6-3) with the series tied at one win each. The Mount captured the first all-time meeting, 69-62, on Jan. 2, 1990. Santa Clara posted an 82-53 win on Nov. 22, 1998, in the last matchup between the two teams.
• After Tuesday’s game at Santa Clara, the Mount will begin a five-game homestand against American on Saturday, Dec. 11. After that game, the Mount hosts Morgan State (Dec. 18), UMBC (Dec. 22) and the first two Northeast Conference games against Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 27) and Wagner (Dec. 29).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Playing the last of three Power 5 opponents on the schedule this season, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball takes on Ohio State on Tuesday in Columbus.
THE MATCHUP
This is the first-ever meeting between the Mountaineers (1-6) and Buckeyes (6-1). The Mount is 0-8 all-time versus the Big Ten, and their lone win against a Power 5 school came back in 1988 – a neutral site, 74-67 victory over Florida.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
In excruciating fashion, Mount St. Mary’s fell to Loyola 56-55 in the 2021 version of the Catholic Clash last Saturday. Bri Rozzi hit the game-winner for the Greyhounds with 11 seconds remaining.
Kayla Agentowicz and Isabella Hunt tied for the team lead in points with 10. Hunt’s eight rebounds catapulted her into the team lead for that category, and her eight foul shots serve as a new career high. Freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey earned her first college start, scoring eight points across 16 minutes of play.
The Mount’s losing streak stands at five games, longest since the 2017-18 season. That team lost its first six games of the season.
SCOUTING
THE BUCKEYES
Ohio State is a scoring machine, standing fourth nationwide with 86.9 points per game. Three Buckeyes are averaging double figures, led by Jacy Sheldon with 18.6 points per game. They are even better in efficiency, making over half their shots (51.1 percent).
Coming off a 13-7 (9-7 Big Ten) record last season, Ohio State has rocketed to a 6-1 start in 2021-22, including their first conference triumph over Purdue last Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD
There are 11 days in between Tuesday’s contest and the next game, a home bout with Maryland Eastern Shore Dec. 18th.
